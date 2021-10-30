Log in
    HOG   US4128221086

HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.

(HOG)
Statement from Harley-Davidson On EU Tariff Resolution

10/30/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to today's announcement from President Biden, Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG) extends its thanks to the U.S. Administration for reaching a solution to the 232-tariff dispute.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson:
"Today's news is a big win for Harley-Davidson and our customers, employees and dealers in Europe. Our thanks go out to President Biden, Secretary Raimundo and the U.S. Administration, for their efforts in this negotiation. We are excited that this brings an end to a conflict that was not of our making, and in which Harley-Davidson had no place. This is an important course correction in U.S.-EU trade relations, that will allow us to further Harley-Davidson's position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world."

Harley-Davidson remains committed to free and fair trade and is focused on remaining globally competitive in the interests of all its stakeholders, ensuring its customers around the world have access to its products.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

### (HOG-F)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-harley-davidson-on-eu-tariff-resolution-301412404.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
