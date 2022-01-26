Harleysville Financial : Announces Earnings and a 3.6% Increase of the Regular Cash Dividend for First Fiscal Quarter 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION January 26, 2022 M. Shane Michalak Senior Vice President/CFO 215-256-8828

Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Earnings and a 3.6% Increase of the Regular Cash Dividend for First Fiscal Quarter 2022

Harleysville, PA, January 26, 2022 - Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.29 per share on the Company's common stock. This represents an increase of 3.6% or $.01 per share from the previous dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $1,856,000 or $.49 per diluted share compared to $2,102,000 or $.56 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill stated, "We are pleased with the solid financial results of the first quarter. The Bank has achieved solid earnings, balance sheet growth and strong credit quality while navigating through the ongoing pandemic and low interest rate environment. We believe our balance sheet is strong and we are well capitalized. We know how important our dividend is to our stockholders and