Harleysville Financial : Announces Earnings and a 3.6% Increase of the Regular Cash Dividend for First Fiscal Quarter 2022 financials
Harleysville Financial Corporation
Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
( Unaudited)
Three Months Ended:
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Selected Consolidated Earnings Data
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total interest income
$
6,466
$
6,555
$
6,628
$
6,980
$
7,160
Total interest expense
957
1,067
1,187
1,239
1,340
Net Interest Income
5,509
5,488
5,441
5,741
5,820
Provision for loan losses
60
90
105
95
95
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan
Losses
5,449
5,398
5,336
5,646
5,725
Gain on sales of loans
17
61
29
96
66
Bank owned life insurance
98
99
95
99
100
Other income
656
679
603
612
637
Total other expenses
3,676
4,203
3,928
3,706
3,594
Income before income taxes
2,544
2,034
2,135
2,747
2,934
Income tax expense
689
488
553
693
832
Net Income
$
1,855
$
1,546
$
1,582
$
2,054
$
2,102
Per Common Share Data
Basic earnings
$
0.50
$
0.41
$
0.42
$
0.55
$
0.56
Diluted earnings
$
0.49
$
0.41
$
0.42
$
0.54
$
0.56
Dividends
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.27
Tangible book value
$
21.90
$
21.69
$
21.61
$
21.50
$
21.23
Shares outstanding
3,710,135
3,721,038
3,741,307
3,743,203
3,745,058
Average shares outstanding - basic
3,717,096
3,732,812
3,744,305
3,748,385
3,752,787
Average shares outstanding - diluted
3,759,512
3,776,160
3,788,028
3,780,590
3,776,067
Harleysville Financial Corporation
Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended:
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Other Selected Consolidated Data
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Return on average assets
0.82%
0.68%
0.69%
0.93%
0.98%
Return on average equity
9.19%
7.66%
7.87%
10.29%
10.65%
Net interest rate spread
2.37%
2.34%
2.29%
2.49%
2.61%
Net yield on interest earning assets
2.49%
2.48%
2.44%
2.64%
2.76%
Operating expenses to average assets
1.63%
1.86%
1.72%
1.67%
1.67%
Efficiency ratio
58.69%
67.08%
63.98%
57.44%
54.82%
Ratio of non-performing loans to total
assets at end of period
0.79%
0.84%
0.84%
0.82%
0.89%
Loan loss reserve to total loans, net
0.97%
1.00%
0.95%
0.92%
0.87%
Stockholders' equity to assets
8.94%
9.04%
8.94%
8.90%
9.11%
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Total assets
$
908,922
$
892,639
$
904,670
$
904,515
$
873,410
Cash & investment securities
248,696
227,857
225,490
220,822
170,640
Mortgage-backed securities
93,985
83,412
76,177
71,683
70,895
Total Investments
342,681
311,269
301,667
292,505
241,535
Consumer Loans receivable
279,807
291,817
303,367
316,840
339,951
Commercial Loans receivable
254,490
250,627
254,856
244,148
237,908
SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
694
7,782
13,069
18,029
20,990
Loan loss reserve
(5,199)
(5,520)
(5,422)
(5,320)
(5,235)
Total Loans receivable net
529,792
544,706
565,870
573,697
593,614
Total Loans held for sale
464
466
192
939
720
FHLB stock
3,477
3,583
3,955
4,281
4,310
Checking accounts
292,631
273,274
269,246
270,878
257,227
Savings accounts
308,028
299,306
293,948
281,350
256,721
Certificate of deposit accounts
151,085
153,356
159,271
165,310
168,577
Total Deposits
751,744
725,936
722,465
717,538
682,525
Advances
66,682
77,558
89,357
95,043
100,173
Total stockholders' equity
81,254
80,702
80,845
80,467
79,524
