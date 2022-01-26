Log in
Harleysville Financial : Announces Earnings and a 3.6% Increase of the Regular Cash Dividend for First Fiscal Quarter 2022 financials

01/26/2022 | 11:47am EST
Harleysville Financial Corporation

Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

( Unaudited)

Three Months Ended:

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Selected Consolidated Earnings Data

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Total interest income

$

6,466

$

6,555

$

6,628

$

6,980

$

7,160

Total interest expense

957

1,067

1,187

1,239

1,340

Net Interest Income

5,509

5,488

5,441

5,741

5,820

Provision for loan losses

60

90

105

95

95

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan

Losses

5,449

5,398

5,336

5,646

5,725

Gain on sales of loans

17

61

29

96

66

Bank owned life insurance

98

99

95

99

100

Other income

656

679

603

612

637

Total other expenses

3,676

4,203

3,928

3,706

3,594

Income before income taxes

2,544

2,034

2,135

2,747

2,934

Income tax expense

689

488

553

693

832

Net Income

$

1,855

$

1,546

$

1,582

$

2,054

$

2,102

Per Common Share Data

Basic earnings

$

0.50

$

0.41

$

0.42

$

0.55

$

0.56

Diluted earnings

$

0.49

$

0.41

$

0.42

$

0.54

$

0.56

Dividends

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.27

Tangible book value

$

21.90

$

21.69

$

21.61

$

21.50

$

21.23

Shares outstanding

3,710,135

3,721,038

3,741,307

3,743,203

3,745,058

Average shares outstanding - basic

3,717,096

3,732,812

3,744,305

3,748,385

3,752,787

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,759,512

3,776,160

3,788,028

3,780,590

3,776,067

Harleysville Financial Corporation

Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended:

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Other Selected Consolidated Data

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Return on average assets

0.82%

0.68%

0.69%

0.93%

0.98%

Return on average equity

9.19%

7.66%

7.87%

10.29%

10.65%

Net interest rate spread

2.37%

2.34%

2.29%

2.49%

2.61%

Net yield on interest earning assets

2.49%

2.48%

2.44%

2.64%

2.76%

Operating expenses to average assets

1.63%

1.86%

1.72%

1.67%

1.67%

Efficiency ratio

58.69%

67.08%

63.98%

57.44%

54.82%

Ratio of non-performing loans to total

assets at end of period

0.79%

0.84%

0.84%

0.82%

0.89%

Loan loss reserve to total loans, net

0.97%

1.00%

0.95%

0.92%

0.87%

Stockholders' equity to assets

8.94%

9.04%

8.94%

8.90%

9.11%

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Total assets

$

908,922

$

892,639

$

904,670

$

904,515

$

873,410

Cash & investment securities

248,696

227,857

225,490

220,822

170,640

Mortgage-backed securities

93,985

83,412

76,177

71,683

70,895

Total Investments

342,681

311,269

301,667

292,505

241,535

Consumer Loans receivable

279,807

291,817

303,367

316,840

339,951

Commercial Loans receivable

254,490

250,627

254,856

244,148

237,908

SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

694

7,782

13,069

18,029

20,990

Loan loss reserve

(5,199)

(5,520)

(5,422)

(5,320)

(5,235)

Total Loans receivable net

529,792

544,706

565,870

573,697

593,614

Total Loans held for sale

464

466

192

939

720

FHLB stock

3,477

3,583

3,955

4,281

4,310

Checking accounts

292,631

273,274

269,246

270,878

257,227

Savings accounts

308,028

299,306

293,948

281,350

256,721

Certificate of deposit accounts

151,085

153,356

159,271

165,310

168,577

Total Deposits

751,744

725,936

722,465

717,538

682,525

Advances

66,682

77,558

89,357

95,043

100,173

Total stockholders' equity

81,254

80,702

80,845

80,467

79,524

Disclaimer

Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 16:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,3 M - -
Net income 2021 7,28 M - -
Net cash 2021 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 4,36%
Capitalization 95,2 M 95,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 -2,16x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float -
Chart HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Harleysville Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brendan J. McGill President, CEO, COO & Director
M. Shane Michalak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald B. Geib Chairman
Adrian D. Gordon Secretary, Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George W. Meschter Independent Director
