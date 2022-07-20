Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Third Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2022

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.29 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on August 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022.

Net income for the third quarter was $2,216,000 or $.59 per diluted share compared to $1,582,000 or $.42 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $239,000 or $.06 per diluted share.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $5,898,000 or $1.57 per diluted share compared to $5,738,000 or $1.52 per diluted share for the same nine-month period a year ago. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $313,000 and $1,009,000 or $.08 and $.27 per diluted share for the six months ended, respectively.

Brendan J. McGill, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We were able to benefit from the rising rate environment and are pleased with our financial results for the quarter and nine months ended. Asset quality, liquidity and capital levels remain strong, and we feel our balance sheet is positioned to continue to take advantage of the rising rate environment. The Bank continues to grow loan originations, which we believe will help expand the net interest margin as interest rates continue to increase, while maintaining our asset quality and expense management.”

The Company’s assets totaled $928.7 million compared to $904.7 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 3.3% to $22.33 per share from $21.61 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL ( http://www.otcmarkets.com ) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Total interest income $ 19,324 $ 20,768 $ 6,677 $ 6,181 $ 6,466 $ 6,555 $ 6,628 Total interest expense 2,490 3,766 699 834 957 1,067 1,187 Net Interest Income 16,834 17,002 5,978 5,347 5,509 5,488 5,441 Provision for loan losses 130 295 70 - 60 90 105 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 16,704 16,707 5,908 5,347 5,449 5,398 5,336 Gain on sales of loans 21 191 - 4 17 61 29 Bank owned life insurance 291 294 96 97 98 99 95 Other income 1,934 1,852 669 609 656 679 603 Total other expenses 11,280 11,228 3,877 3,727 3,676 4,203 3,928 Income before income taxes 7,670 7,816 2,796 2,330 2,544 2,034 2,135 Income tax expense 1,772 2,078 580 503 689 488 553 Net Income $ 5,898 $ 5,738 $ 2,216 $ 1,827 $ 1,855 $ 1,546 $ 1,582 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 1.59 $ 1.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings $ 1.57 $ 1.52 $ 0.59 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 Dividends $ 0.86 $ 0.83 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Tangible book value $ 22.33 $ 21.61 $ 22.33 $ 22.04 $ 21.90 $ 21.69 $ 21.61 Shares outstanding 3,721,332 3,741,307 3,721,332 3,721,936 3,710,135 3,721,038 3,741,307 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,717,555 3,748,527 3,721,352 3,714,270 3,717,096 3,732,812 3,744,305 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,757,711 3,781,163 3,758,018 3,757,258 3,759,512 3,776,160 3,788,028 Year-To-Date Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.96 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.68 % 0.69 % Return on average equity 9.65 % 9.60 % 10.77 % 8.98 % 9.19 % 7.66 % 7.87 % Net interest rate spread 2.40 % 2.46 % 2.56 % 2.28 % 2.37 % 2.34 % 2.29 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.50 % 2.61 % 2.64 % 2.38 % 2.49 % 2.48 % 2.44 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.65 % 1.69 % 1.68 % 1.63 % 1.63 % 1.86 % 1.72 % Efficiency ratio 59.19 % 58.64 % 57.49 % 61.58 % 58.69 % 67.08 % 63.98 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.47 % 0.84 % 0.47 % 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.84 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.84 % 0.95 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 0.95 % Stockholders' equity to assets 8.95 % 8.94 % 8.95 % 8.94 % 8.94 % 9.04 % 8.94 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Total assets $ 928,738 $ 917,612 $ 908,922 $ 892,639 $ 904,670 Cash & investment securities 197,572 224,157 248,696 227,857 225,490 Mortgage-backed securities 143,506 119,837 93,985 83,412 76,177 Total Investments 341,078 343,994 342,681 311,269 301,667 Consumer Loans receivable 274,541 275,158 279,807 291,817 303,367 Commercial Loans receivable 282,216 267,248 254,490 250,627 254,856 SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - - 694 7,782 13,069 Loan loss reserve (4,681 ) (4,930 ) (5,199 ) (5,520 ) (5,422 ) Total Loans receivable net 552,076 537,476 529,792 544,706 565,870 Total Loans held for sale - - 464 466 192 FHLB stock 3,071 3,363 3,477 3,583 3,955 Checking accounts 315,027 299,873 292,631 273,274 269,246 Savings accounts 326,863 320,604 308,028 299,306 293,948 Certificate of deposit accounts 129,738 136,311 151,085 153,356 159,271 Total Deposits 771,628 756,788 751,744 725,936 722,465 Advances 62,101 67,745 66,682 77,558 89,357 Total stockholders' equity 83,112 82,031 81,254 80,702 80,845

