Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces the Declaration of Special Cash Dividend

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $1.16 per share on the Company’s common stock. The special cash dividend will be payable on December 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill stated, “As a result of the Company’s record earnings of $8,790,000, increased earnings per share and underlying strength of our balance sheet; the Board is pleased to be able to declare this special cash dividend on the common stock. The nonrecurring special dividend is indicative of the Company’s ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value and provide a benefit to our shareholders.”

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

