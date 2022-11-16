Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Harleysville Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HARL   US41284E1001

HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HARL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-11-16 am EST
26.90 USD   +2.09%
11:24aHarleysville Financial Corporation Announces the Declaration of Special Cash Dividend
BU
11/01HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/19Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Record Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022, and the Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces the Declaration of Special Cash Dividend

11/16/2022 | 11:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $1.16 per share on the Company’s common stock. The special cash dividend will be payable on December 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill stated, “As a result of the Company’s record earnings of $8,790,000, increased earnings per share and underlying strength of our balance sheet; the Board is pleased to be able to declare this special cash dividend on the common stock. The nonrecurring special dividend is indicative of the Company’s ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value and provide a benefit to our shareholders.”

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:24aHarleysville Financial Corporation Announces the Declaration of Special Cash Dividend
BU
11/01HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
10/19Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Record Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended ..
BU
10/19Harleysville Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Sep..
CI
10/19Harleysville Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
10/19Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable o..
CI
08/02HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
07/20Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Third Quarter Ea..
BU
07/20Harleysville Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
07/20Harleysville Financial Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend, Payable on August 1..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,3 M - -
Net income 2021 7,28 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 97,8 M 97,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Harleysville Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brendan J. McGill Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
M. Shane Michalak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald B. Geib Chairman
Adrian D. Gordon Secretary, Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George W. Meschter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%98
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%136 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK20.55%69 817
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.63%49 880
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.29%49 248
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-11.22%49 030