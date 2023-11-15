Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $1.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The special cash dividend will be payable on December 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill stated, “With the Company’s record earnings of $12,223,000, increased earnings per share and underlying strength of our balance sheet this past year; the Board is pleased to be able to declare this special cash dividend on the common stock. The nonrecurring special dividend is indicative of the Company’s continued commitment to enhance shareholder value.”

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115164369/en/