Harleysville Financial Corporation : Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Second Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2021

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on May 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 5, 2021.

Net income for the second quarter was $2,054,000 or $.54 per diluted share compared to $1,800,000 or $.47 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $452,000 or $.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $4,156,000 or $1.10 per diluted share compared to $3,706,000 or $.97 per diluted share for the same six-month period a year ago. Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $770,000 or $.20 per diluted share for the six months ended.

Brendan J. McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Despite a challenging operating environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a continued low interest rate environment, we were able to have a strong second quarter and six months. I am extremely proud of the Harleysville team. In addition to recording strong earnings, we were able to provide support to our communities through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP), guiding our business customers through the application, funding and forgiveness process.

As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 environment, the well-being of our customers, team members, stockholders and the communities we serve remains at the forefront. Our balance sheet is strong and we are well capitalized; this will allow us to continue to support the borrowing needs of individuals and businesses in our communities.”

The Company’s assets totaled $904.5 million compared to $790.4 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 4.5% to $21.50 per share from $20.57 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date (Unaudited) Six Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Total interest income $ 14,140 $ 15,248 $ 6,980 $ 7,160 $ 7,156 $ 7,216 $ 7,536 Total interest expense 2,579 3,613 1,239 1,340 1,510 1,561 1,749 Net Interest Income 11,561 11,635 5,741 5,820 5,646 5,655 5,787 Provision for loan losses 190 304 95 95 154 353 114 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 11,371 11,331 5,646 5,725 5,492 5,302 5,673 Gain on sales of loans 162 - 96 66 - - - Bank owned life insurance 199 200 99 100 100 98 99 Other income 1,249 1,112 612 637 567 455 534 Total other expenses 7,300 7,741 3,706 3,594 3,847 3,700 3,910 Income before income taxes 5,681 4,902 2,747 2,934 2,312 2,155 2,396 Income tax expense 1,525 1,196 693 832 518 544 596 Net Income $ 4,156 $ 3,706 $ 2,054 $ 2,102 $ 1,794 $ 1,611 $ 1,800 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 1.11 $ 0.98 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings $ 1.10 $ 0.97 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 Dividends $ 0.55 $ 0.52 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Tangible book value $ 21.50 $ 20.57 $ 21.50 $ 21.23 $ 20.96 $ 20.76 $ 20.57 Shares outstanding 3,743,203 3,742,933 3,743,203 3,745,058 3,752,221 3,747,052 3,742,933 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,750,638 3,772,526 3,748,385 3,752,787 3,749,350 3,744,957 3,778,093 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,777,646 3,824,553 3,780,590 3,776,067 3,775,775 3,775,593 3,827,541 Year-To-Date Six Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 0.78 % 0.91 % Return on average equity 10.47 % 9.64 % 10.29 % 10.65 % 9.21 % 8.35 % 9.33 % Net interest rate spread 2.55 % 2.84 % 2.49 % 2.61 % 2.52 % 2.63 % 2.82 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.70 % 3.03 % 2.64 % 2.76 % 2.69 % 2.80 % 3.01 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.67 % 1.97 % 1.67 % 1.67 % 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.98 % Efficiency ratio 56.12 % 59.79 % 57.44 % 54.82 % 60.94 % 59.60 % 60.91 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.89 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.92 % 0.81 % 0.92 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.83 % 0.81 % Stockholders' equity to assets 8.90 % 9.74 % 8.90 % 9.11 % 9.20 % 9.13 % 9.74 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Total assets $ 904,515 $ 873,410 $ 854,876 $ 851,821 $ 790,447 Cash & investment securities 220,822 170,640 127,951 104,934 56,088 Mortgage-backed securities 71,683 70,895 81,851 93,970 105,016 Total Investments 292,505 241,535 209,802 198,904 161,104 Consumer Loans receivable 316,840 339,951 358,472 379,205 391,542 Commercial Loans receivable 262,177 258,898 253,698 240,485 204,489 Loan loss reserve (5,320 ) (5,235 ) (5,308 ) (5,167 ) (4,820 ) Total Loans receivable net 573,697 593,614 606,862 614,523 591,211 Total Loans held for sale 939 720 - - - FHLB stock 4,281 4,310 4,463 4,692 4,699 Checking accounts 270,878 257,227 231,068 226,921 193,383 Savings accounts 281,350 256,721 252,117 242,820 220,734 Certificate of deposit accounts 165,310 168,577 174,545 181,489 183,674 Total Deposits 717,538 682,525 657,730 651,230 597,791 Advances 95,043 100,173 109,684 109,781 104,804 Total stockholders' equity 80,467 79,524 78,631 77,780 77,007

