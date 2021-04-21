Harleysville Financial Corporation : Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Second Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2021
04/21/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on May 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 5, 2021.
Net income for the second quarter was $2,054,000 or $.54 per diluted share compared to $1,800,000 or $.47 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $452,000 or $.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended.
Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $4,156,000 or $1.10 per diluted share compared to $3,706,000 or $.97 per diluted share for the same six-month period a year ago. Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $770,000 or $.20 per diluted share for the six months ended.
Brendan J. McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Despite a challenging operating environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a continued low interest rate environment, we were able to have a strong second quarter and six months. I am extremely proud of the Harleysville team. In addition to recording strong earnings, we were able to provide support to our communities through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP), guiding our business customers through the application, funding and forgiveness process.
As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 environment, the well-being of our customers, team members, stockholders and the communities we serve remains at the forefront. Our balance sheet is strong and we are well capitalized; this will allow us to continue to support the borrowing needs of individuals and businesses in our communities.”
The Company’s assets totaled $904.5 million compared to $790.4 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 4.5% to $21.50 per share from $20.57 a year ago.
Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
Harleysville Financial Corporation
Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Year-To-Date
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended:
Three Months Ended:
Selected Consolidated Earnings Data
Mar 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sept 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Mar 31, 2020
Total interest income
$
14,140
$
15,248
$
6,980
$
7,160
$
7,156
$
7,216
$
7,536
Total interest expense
2,579
3,613
1,239
1,340
1,510
1,561
1,749
Net Interest Income
11,561
11,635
5,741
5,820
5,646
5,655
5,787
Provision for loan losses
190
304
95
95
154
353
114
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses