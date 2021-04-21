Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Harleysville Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HARL

HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harleysville Financial Corporation : Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Second Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2021

04/21/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on May 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 5, 2021.

Net income for the second quarter was $2,054,000 or $.54 per diluted share compared to $1,800,000 or $.47 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $452,000 or $.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $4,156,000 or $1.10 per diluted share compared to $3,706,000 or $.97 per diluted share for the same six-month period a year ago. Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021 included SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income totaling $770,000 or $.20 per diluted share for the six months ended.

Brendan J. McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Despite a challenging operating environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a continued low interest rate environment, we were able to have a strong second quarter and six months. I am extremely proud of the Harleysville team. In addition to recording strong earnings, we were able to provide support to our communities through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP), guiding our business customers through the application, funding and forgiveness process.

As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 environment, the well-being of our customers, team members, stockholders and the communities we serve remains at the forefront. Our balance sheet is strong and we are well capitalized; this will allow us to continue to support the borrowing needs of individuals and businesses in our communities.”

The Company’s assets totaled $904.5 million compared to $790.4 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 4.5% to $21.50 per share from $20.57 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

 
Harleysville Financial Corporation
Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date
(Unaudited) Six Months Ended: Three Months Ended:
 
Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020
Total interest income

$

14,140

 

$

15,248

 

$

6,980

 

$

7,160

 

$

7,156

 

$

7,216

 

$

7,536

 

Total interest expense

 

2,579

 

 

3,613

 

 

1,239

 

 

1,340

 

 

1,510

 

 

1,561

 

 

1,749

 

 
Net Interest Income

 

11,561

 

 

11,635

 

 

5,741

 

 

5,820

 

 

5,646

 

 

5,655

 

 

5,787

 

Provision for loan losses

 

190

 

 

304

 

 

95

 

 

95

 

 

154

 

 

353

 

 

114

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

 

11,371

 

 

11,331

 

 

5,646

 

 

5,725

 

 

5,492

 

 

5,302

 

 

5,673

 

 
Gain on sales of loans

 

162

 

 

-

 

 

96

 

 

66

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

199

 

 

200

 

 

99

 

 

100

 

 

100

 

 

98

 

 

99

 

Other income

 

1,249

 

 

1,112

 

 

612

 

 

637

 

 

567

 

 

455

 

 

534

 

Total other expenses

 

7,300

 

 

7,741

 

 

3,706

 

 

3,594

 

 

3,847

 

 

3,700

 

 

3,910

 

 
Income before income taxes

 

5,681

 

 

4,902

 

 

2,747

 

 

2,934

 

 

2,312

 

 

2,155

 

 

2,396

 

Income tax expense

 

1,525

 

 

1,196

 

 

693

 

 

832

 

 

518

 

 

544

 

 

596

 

 
Net Income

$

4,156

 

$

3,706

 

$

2,054

 

$

2,102

 

$

1,794

 

$

1,611

 

$

1,800

 

 
 
Per Common Share Data
Basic earnings

$

1.11

 

$

0.98

 

$

0.55

 

$

0.56

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.48

 

Diluted earnings

$

1.10

 

$

0.97

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.56

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.47

 

Dividends

$

0.55

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

Tangible book value

$

21.50

 

$

20.57

 

$

21.50

 

$

21.23

 

$

20.96

 

$

20.76

 

$

20.57

 

Shares outstanding

 

3,743,203

 

 

3,742,933

 

 

3,743,203

 

 

3,745,058

 

 

3,752,221

 

 

3,747,052

 

 

3,742,933

 

Average shares outstanding - basic

 

3,750,638

 

 

3,772,526

 

 

3,748,385

 

 

3,752,787

 

 

3,749,350

 

 

3,744,957

 

 

3,778,093

 

Average shares outstanding - diluted

 

3,777,646

 

 

3,824,553

 

 

3,780,590

 

 

3,776,067

 

 

3,775,775

 

 

3,775,593

 

 

3,827,541

 

 
 
 
Year-To-Date
Six Months Ended: Three Months Ended:
Other Selected Consolidated Data Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020
Return on average assets

 

0.95

%

 

0.94

%

 

0.93

%

 

0.98

%

 

0.83

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.91

%

Return on average equity

 

10.47

%

 

9.64

%

 

10.29

%

 

10.65

%

 

9.21

%

 

8.35

%

 

9.33

%

Net interest rate spread

 

2.55

%

 

2.84

%

 

2.49

%

 

2.61

%

 

2.52

%

 

2.63

%

 

2.82

%

Net yield on interest earning assets

 

2.70

%

 

3.03

%

 

2.64

%

 

2.76

%

 

2.69

%

 

2.80

%

 

3.01

%

Operating expenses to average assets

 

1.67

%

 

1.97

%

 

1.67

%

 

1.67

%

 

1.79

%

 

1.79

%

 

1.98

%

Efficiency ratio

 

56.12

%

 

59.79

%

 

57.44

%

 

54.82

%

 

60.94

%

 

59.60

%

 

60.91

%

Ratio of non-performing loans to total
assets at end of period

 

0.82

%

 

0.89

%

 

0.82

%

 

0.89

%

 

0.88

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.89

%

Loan loss reserve to total loans, net

 

0.92

%

 

0.81

%

 

0.92

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.83

%

 

0.81

%

Stockholders' equity to assets

 

8.90

%

 

9.74

%

 

8.90

%

 

9.11

%

 

9.20

%

 

9.13

%

 

9.74

%

 
 
Selected Consolidated Financial Data Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020
Total assets

$

904,515

 

$

873,410

 

$

854,876

 

$

851,821

 

$

790,447

 

Cash & investment securities

 

220,822

 

 

170,640

 

 

127,951

 

 

104,934

 

 

56,088

 

Mortgage-backed securities

 

71,683

 

 

70,895

 

 

81,851

 

 

93,970

 

 

105,016

 

Total Investments

 

292,505

 

 

241,535

 

 

209,802

 

 

198,904

 

 

161,104

 

Consumer Loans receivable

 

316,840

 

 

339,951

 

 

358,472

 

 

379,205

 

 

391,542

 

Commercial Loans receivable

 

262,177

 

 

258,898

 

 

253,698

 

 

240,485

 

 

204,489

 

Loan loss reserve

 

(5,320

)

 

(5,235

)

 

(5,308

)

 

(5,167

)

 

(4,820

)

Total Loans receivable net

 

573,697

 

 

593,614

 

 

606,862

 

 

614,523

 

 

591,211

 

Total Loans held for sale

 

939

 

 

720

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

FHLB stock

 

4,281

 

 

4,310

 

 

4,463

 

 

4,692

 

 

4,699

 

Checking accounts

 

270,878

 

 

257,227

 

 

231,068

 

 

226,921

 

 

193,383

 

Savings accounts

 

281,350

 

 

256,721

 

 

252,117

 

 

242,820

 

 

220,734

 

Certificate of deposit accounts

 

165,310

168,577

174,545

 

181,489

 

183,674

Total Deposits

 

717,538

 

 

682,525

 

 

657,730

 

 

651,230

 

 

597,791

 

Advances

 

95,043

 

 

100,173

 

 

109,684

 

 

109,781

 

 

104,804

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

80,467

 

 

79,524

 

 

78,631

 

 

77,780

 

 

77,007

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
12:08pHARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION  : Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Second..
BU
02/09HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017HARLEYSVILLE SAVINGS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017HARLEYSVILLE SAVINGS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2016HARLEYSVILLE SAVINGS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2016HARLEYSVILLE SAVINGS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2016HARLEYSVILLE SAVINGS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2016HARLEYSVILLE SAVINGS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2015HARLEYSVILLE SAVINGS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,7 M - -
Net income 2020 7,11 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,84%
Capitalization 91,7 M 91,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Harleysville Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brendan J. McGill President, CEO, COO & Director
M. Shane Michalak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald B. Geib Chairman
Adrian D. Gordon Secretary, Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
George W. Meschter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARLEYSVILLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%92
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%175 967
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%75 234
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.15%64 764
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.26%62 643
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.90%52 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ