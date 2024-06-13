J U N E 1 3 , 2 0 2 4

TODAY'S SPEAKERS

Nimrod Ben-Natan

Walter Jankovic

Asaf Matatyaou

Dan Gledhill

Gil Rudge

President &

Chief Financial Officer

SVP, Broadband

SVP, Broadband Fiber

SVP, Video Products

Chief Executive Officer

Products

& Solutions

AGENDA

Topic

Presenter

Welcome, Introduction and Logistics

Walter Jankovic

Harmonic Vision for the Future

Nimrod Ben-Natan

Broadband Business

Asaf Matatyaou

Broadband Fiber Business

Dan Gledhill

Broadband Financial Overview

Walter Jankovic

Video Business

Gil Rudge

Video Financial Overview

Walter Jankovic

Q&A

All

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

During the course of this presentation, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events and our financial performance, including expectations concerning our markets and industry trends, and our business strategy for 2024 and beyond. Such statements are only current expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to Harmonic's filings with the SEC, particularly our most recent Reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our projections or other forward-looking statements.

AT-A-GLANCE

BROADBAND & VIDEO

Two market-leading business units

2024 REVENUE1

$670M

Broadband: $480M

Video: $190M

MARKET

CAPITALIZATION2

$1.37B

SILICON VALLEY

Headquarters

CLOUD NATIVE INNOVATION LEADER

MARKET-LEADINGCUSTOMERS

Worldwide

Revolutionizing Broadband Networks and Cloud Streaming

  • Midpoint of FY2024 guidance (April 29, 2024)
    Market Capitalization as of June 6, 2024

ANALYST DAY 2024 OPENING REMARKS

Nimrod Ben-Natan

President & Chief Executive Officer

June 13, 2024

EXCITED FOR THE FUTURE

BROADBAND STATE OF PLAY GROWING INVESTMENT

1

Traffic

Trends

Network

Evolution

3

2

Service Provider

Competition

Growing

TAM

4

TRAFFIC TRENDS

EVER-GROWING DEMAND FOR BANDWIDTH

Live sports

New game releases

will drive network upgrades

causing traffic surge

SERVICE PROVIDER COMPETITION CABLE MUST EVOLVE THE NETWORK

Competitive

Broadband cable

pressure

under competitive pressure

FWA

Fiber

Majority of cable networks are still based on aging CMTS chassis, lower splits and analog optics transport

Fighting with mobile,

streaming bundles

Mobile penetration growth

% of Broadband Subs

Streaming video re-bundles

