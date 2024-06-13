Real-time Estimate
Harmonic : Analyst Day 2024 Presentation
June 13, 2024 at 03:01 pm EDT
TODAY'S
SPEAKERS
Nimrod Ben-Natan
Walter Jankovic
Asaf Matatyaou
Dan Gledhill
Gil Rudge
President &
Chief Financial Officer
SVP, Broadband
SVP, Broadband Fiber
SVP, Video Products
Chief Executive Officer
Products
& Solutions
AGENDA
Topic
Presenter
Welcome, Introduction and Logistics
Walter Jankovic
Harmonic Vision for the Future
Nimrod Ben-Natan
Broadband Business
Asaf Matatyaou
Broadband Fiber Business
Dan Gledhill
Broadband Financial Overview
Walter Jankovic
Video Business
Gil Rudge
Video Financial Overview
Walter Jankovic
Q&A
All
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
During the course of this presentation, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events and our financial performance, including expectations concerning our markets and industry trends, and our business strategy for 2024 and beyond. Such statements are only current expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to Harmonic's filings with the SEC, particularly our most recent Reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our projections or other forward-looking statements.
AT-A-GLANCE
BROADBAND
& VIDEO
Two market-leading business units
2024 REVENUE 1
$670M
Broadband: $480M
Video: $190M
MARKET
CAPITALIZATION
2
$1.37B
SILICON
VALLEY
Headquarters
CLOUD NATIVE INNOVATION
LEADER
MARKET-LEADING
CUSTOMERS
Worldwide
Revolutionizing Broadband Networks and Cloud Streaming
Midpoint of FY2024 guidance (April 29, 2024)
Market Capitalization as of June 6, 2024
ANALYST DAY 2024
OPENING REMARKS
Nimrod Ben-Natan
President & Chief Executive Officer
June 13, 2024
BROADBAND STATE OF PLAY
GROWING INVESTMENT
1
Traffic
Trends
Network
Evolution
3
2
Service Provider
Competition
Growing
TAM
4
TRAFFIC TRENDS
EVER-GROWING DEMAND FOR BANDWIDTH
Live sports
New game releases
will drive network upgrades
causing traffic surge
SERVICE PROVIDER COMPETITION
CABLE MUST EVOLVE THE NETWORK
Competitive
Broadband cable
pressure
under competitive pressure
FWA
Fiber
Majority of cable networks are still based on aging CMTS chassis, lower splits and analog optics transport
Fighting with mobile,
streaming bundles
Mobile penetration growth
% of Broadband Subs
Streaming video re-bundles
Harmonic Inc. is a provider of virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions. The Company's solutions enables media companies and service providers to deliver video streaming and broadcast services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. The Company operates through two segments: Video and Broadband. Its Broadband segment provides broadband access solutions and related services, including its cOS software-based broadband access solution, to broadband operators globally. Its Video segment provides video processing and production and playout solutions and services worldwide to broadband operators and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming media companies. Its Video business infrastructure solutions are delivered either through shipment of its products, software licenses or as software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions.
More about the company
