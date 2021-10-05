Harmonic : Brings the Future of Broadband into Focus at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will showcase how it is powering the ultra-connected future of broadband at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 virtual event. Harmonic's market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform is empowering operators to step on the path to revolutionary broadband, with innovative deployment options and solutions that improve business agility, enable sustainable growth and accelerate capacity expansion, ensuring a superior experience for subscribers. Harmonic is laying the foundation for next-gen broadband with virtualized and cloud-native offerings that support DOCSIS 4.0, Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA), DAA, 10G PON and fiber to the home (FTTH), fixed wireless access (FWA), edge cloud and superior streaming.

"The next generation of broadband requires network convergence, flexibility and sustainability to ensure an ultra-connected experience for subscribers," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "As the broadband community comes together at the all-digital SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, we'll showcase Harmonic's transformative approaches to network convergence, mature solutions for DAA, AI-based cloud services and the power of edge cloud services."

At the digital event, one-on-one meetings will bring to focus Harmonic's pioneering work in virtualization and multi-access network technologies, including:

Powering Flexible MAC with Cloud-Native Solutions: Harmonic will unveil its software-based MAC Anywhere solution for the CableOS Platform powering 10G services with FMA on its next-gen Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY Devices.

Reshaping How Operators Distribute Video: Harmonic is bringing high-value streaming and multicast services with JEA's E+ Premier, powered by the VOS®360 platform.

Harmonic will also share expert insights on next-generation broadband during the online Fall Technical Forum at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo:

Patrick Gendron , director of innovation, will share his thoughts on "IPTV as a Young Adult: Maturation Tips and Techniques" on Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

, technical product manager, will bring his insights to "Close to the Edge: How Latency-Sensitive Apps are Defining the Network," on at . Asaf Matatyaou , vice president of solutions and product management, will discuss the benefits of "Diagnosing Plant Health from the Cloud" on Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. EDT .

To learn more about Harmonic's presence at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 virtual event Oct. 11 to 14 and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

