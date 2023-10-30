During the course of this presentation, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Harmonic, including expectations concerning our business strategy for 2023 and beyond, and our Q4 2023 guidance. Such statements are only current expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to Harmonic's filings with the SEC, particularly our most recent Reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our projections or other forward- looking statements. We will also present financial metrics determined on a "non-GAAP" basis. These items, together with the corresponding GAAP numbers and a reconciliation to GAAP, are contained in this presentation and the related earnings press release on our website at www.harmonicinc.com.

©2023 Harmonic Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. 2