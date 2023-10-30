THIRD QUARTER 2023
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Patrick Harshman, President & CEO
Walter Jankovic, CFO
October 30, 2023
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
During the course of this presentation, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Harmonic, including expectations concerning our business strategy for 2023 and beyond, and our Q4 2023 guidance. Such statements are only current expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to Harmonic's filings with the SEC, particularly our most recent Reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our projections or other forward- looking statements. We will also present financial metrics determined on a "non-GAAP" basis. These items, together with the corresponding GAAP numbers and a reconciliation to GAAP, are contained in this presentation and the related earnings press release on our website at www.harmonicinc.com.
Q3 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Broadband strategy on track for multiyear growth
Video SaaS revenue up 42%* | poised for continued growth
Exploring strategic alternatives for the Video business
* year-over-year
BROADBAND SEGMENT UPDATE
Q3 HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue $75.8 million, down from $91.9 million prior year
- Commercially deployed with 104 operators, up 21% year over year
- 23.5 million cable modems served, ~13% of global market
EXECUTING MULTIYEAR GROWTH PLAN
- Leadership extended through DOCSIS 4.0
- Unique unification of FDX, ESD, and 10G fiber
- World-firstDOCSIS 4.0 customer rollout
- 14 new fiber wins, strongest quarter to date
- Fiber opportunity expanded through new Pier OLT shelf (10G / Combo / GPON)
VIDEO SEGMENT UPDATE
Q3 HIGHLIGHTS
- SaaS revenue $12.5 million, up 42% year over year
- Total revenue $51.4 million, down from $63.8 million prior year
- Macro-economicheadwinds delaying deals, impacting H2 '23 Appliance revenue
STRATEGIC EXECUTION AND PRIORITIES
- Recent new wins adding over 20% in total SaaS customers
- Sports streaming leadership enabling sustained SaaS growth
- Exploring strategic alternatives, several indications of interest
FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OUTLOOK
Walter Jankovic, CFO
Q3 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL RESULTS*
- Revenue $127.2 million, down 18.3% year over year
- EPS $0.00, compared to $0.13 in Q3 2022
- Bookings $96.3 million, book to bill ratio of 0.8
- Backlog and Deferred Revenue $627.2 million, up 28% year over year
UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR KEY FINANCIAL METRICS
- Reflects customer demand push outs in Video Appliance and Broadband due to macro-economic headwinds
* Non-GAAP
Q3 2023 REVENUE & GROSS MARGIN HIGHLIGHTS*
Financial Metric
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q3/Q2
Q3 Y/Y
($ Millions)
2023
2023
2022
Change
Change
Total Net Revenue
$127.2
$156.0
$155.7
(18.4)%
(18.3)%
Broadband Revenue
$75.8
$97.1
$91.9
(21.9)%
(17.5)%
Video Revenue
$51.4
$58.9
$63.8
(12.7)%
(19.5)%
Gross Margin (%)
49.5%
54.7%
50.9%
(5.2)%
(1.4)%
Broadband Gross Margin (%)
44.5%
50.5%
45.0%
(6.0)%
(0.5)%
Video Gross Margin (%)
56.9%
61.7%
59.3%
(4.8)%
(2.4)%
* Non-GAAP. Components may not sum to total due to rounding
Q3 2023 EARNINGS AND BOOKINGS HIGHLIGHTS*
Financial Metric
Q3
Q2
Q3
Q3/Q2
Q3 Y/Y
$ Millions (except EPS)
2023
2023
2022
Change
Change
Operating Expenses
$62.9
$67.2
$61.0
(6.4)%
3.2%
Adj. EBITDA
$3.5
$21.1
$21.2
$(17.6)
$(17.7)
Broadband Adj. EBITDA
$8.1
$19.7
$16.9
$(11.6)
$(8.8)
Video Adj. EBITDA
$(4.6)
$1.4
$4.3
$(6.0)
$(8.9)
EPS
$0.00
$0.12
$0.13
(100.0)%
(100.0)%
Share Count
116.7
119.3
113.2
(2.1)%
3.1%
Bookings
$96.3
$194.7
$171.1
(50.5)%
(43.7)%
Book to Bill Ratio
0.8
1.2
1.1
(33.3)%
(27.3)%
* Non-GAAP
Q3 2023 BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Financial Metric
Q3
Q2
Q3
($ Millions)
2023
2023
2022
Cash
$75.6
$71.0
$105.3
Cash Provided by (used in) Operations
$11.0
$(16.5)
$(8.2)
Accounts Receivable
$110.3
$119.2
$105.6
DSO
78
69
61
Inventory
$103.7
$113.6
$99.0
Inventory Days
145
145
116
Backlog and Deferred Revenue
$627.2
$663.8
$490.1
Free cash flow
$9.1
$(18.0)
$(10.1)
