  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harmonic Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLIT   US4131601027

HARMONIC INC.

(HLIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
8.990 USD   +2.16%
05:31pHarmonic to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
PR
05/05HARMONIC INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04Harmonic Highlights Network Convergence, Flexibility and Sustainability at ANGA COM 2022
PR
News 
Most relevantAll News

Harmonic to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

05/10/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Patrick Harshman, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeremy Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Harmonic's website at https://investor.harmonicinc.com/.  An archived webcast will remain posted on the company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-to-participate-in-the-17th-annual-needham-technology--media-conference-301544413.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
