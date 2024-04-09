The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund edged 0.1% higher.

AT&T was down for a fourth session. Last week, it said it would continue to offer discounted internet service to low-income customers, even if Congress doesn't re-fund the Affordable Connectivity Program. The stock is down 4% since Wednesday.

Shares of Harmonic fell 14% after the video-streaming and broadband company ended a review of its video business without completing a transaction.

