  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HRMY   US4131971040

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRMY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
35.56 USD   -1.19%
Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Harmony biosciences completes enrollment of phase 3 registrational intune study in idiopathic hypersomnia
PR
05/25Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 Registrational Intune Study in Idiopathic Hypersomnia
CI
Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): May 25, 2023

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-39450

82-2279923

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

630 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 215

Plymouth Meeting, PA19462

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(484) 539-9800

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.00001 par value per share

HRMY

The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 25, 2023, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, stockholders voted on the following three proposals, each of which is described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2023.

Proposal 1. The election of the three Class II directors listed below to serve until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

Votes For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Antonio Gracias

41,295,494

11,908,393

463,671

Jack Bech Nielsen

38,571,010

14,632,877

463,671

Andreas Wicki, Ph.D

37,229,122

15,974,765

463,671

Based on the votes set forth above, each of the director nominees was duly elected.

Proposal 2. The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstain

53,633,333

25,629

8,596

Based on the votes set forth above, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was duly ratified.

Proposal 3. The approval on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as described in our proxy materials.

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

51,543,958

1,252,960

406,969

463,671

Based on the votes set forth above, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers has been approved.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

Date: May 26, 2023

By:

/s/ Christian Ulrich

Christian Ulrich

SVP & General Counsel

Disclaimer

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
