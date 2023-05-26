Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):May 25, 2023
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-39450
82-2279923
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)
630 W. Germantown Pike,Suite 215
Plymouth Meeting,PA19462
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(484)539-9800
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Name of each exchange
Title of each class
Symbol(s)
on which registered
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value per share
HRMY
The Nasdaq Global Market
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 25, 2023, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, stockholders voted on the following three proposals, each of which is described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2023.
Proposal 1. The election of the three Class II directors listed below to serve until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.
Votes For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Antonio Gracias
41,295,494
11,908,393
463,671
Jack Bech Nielsen
38,571,010
14,632,877
463,671
Andreas Wicki, Ph.D
37,229,122
15,974,765
463,671
Based on the votes set forth above, each of the director nominees was duly elected.
Proposal 2. The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstain
53,633,333
25,629
8,596
Based on the votes set forth above, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was duly ratified.
Proposal 3. The approval on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as described in our proxy materials.
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
51,543,958
1,252,960
406,969
463,671
Based on the votes set forth above, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers has been approved.
