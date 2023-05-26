Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 25, 2023, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, stockholders voted on the following three proposals, each of which is described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2023.

Proposal 1. The election of the three Class II directors listed below to serve until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Votes For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Antonio Gracias 41,295,494 11,908,393 463,671 Jack Bech Nielsen 38,571,010 14,632,877 463,671 Andreas Wicki, Ph.D 37,229,122 15,974,765 463,671

Based on the votes set forth above, each of the director nominees was duly elected.

Proposal 2. The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Votes For Votes Against Abstain 53,633,333 25,629 8,596

Based on the votes set forth above, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was duly ratified.

Proposal 3. The approval on a non-binding, advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as described in our proxy materials.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Votes For Votes Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 51,543,958 1,252,960 406,969 463,671

Based on the votes set forth above, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers has been approved.

