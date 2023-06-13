Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRMY   US4131971040

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRMY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
36.23 USD   +2.72%
06/06Harmony biosciences announces positive phase 2 signal detection study evaluating pitolisant for excessive daytime sleepiness in prader-willi syndrome at sleep 2023
PR
05/30HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN GOLDMAN SACHS 44th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
PR
05/26Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 02:00 PM

06/13/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Great. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks to the team from Harmony. We have Jeff Dayno here, CEO recently; as well as Sandip Kapadia, who's the CFO. And maybe we'll just start to level set, could...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
06/06Harmony biosciences announces positive phase 2 signal detection study evaluating pitoli..
PR
05/30HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN GOLDMAN SACHS 44th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFE..
PR
05/26Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Harmony biosciences completes enrollment of phase 3 registrational intune study in idio..
PR
05/25Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 Registrational Intun..
CI
05/11Harmony biosciences to present new wakix safety and efficacy data at sleep 2023 annual ..
AQ
05/10Harmony biosciences to present new wakix® (pitolisant) safety and efficacy data at slee..
PR
05/10Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Present New WAKIX Safety and Efficacy Data
CI
05/03Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on Harmony Biosciences Holdings to $75 From $71,..
MT
05/02Harmony Biosciences' Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Soar
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 579 M - -
Net income 2023 159 M - -
Net cash 2023 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 172 M 2 172 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,23 $
Average target price 60,11 $
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Dayno President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandipkumar S. Kapadia Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey S. Aronin Non-Executive Chairman
David Bradshaw Head-Technical Operations
Tricia Glover Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-35.92%2 115
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.42%447 315
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.72%422 721
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%354 070
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.98%278 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.60%249 349
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer