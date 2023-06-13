Transcript : Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 02:00 PM

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Dividend Aristocrats
Top ROE
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Small caps
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Vegan Market
The Golden Age of Video Games
The Internet of Things
Fintechs
Cloud Computing
Cybersecurity
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Blockchain
REITS
In Vino Veritas
Boats
Space Exploration
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
News
Summary
HRMY
US4131971040
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
(HRMY)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
36.23
USD
+2.72%
06/06
Harmony biosciences announces positive phase 2 signal detection study evaluating pitolisant for excessive daytime sleepiness in prader-willi syndrome at sleep 2023
PR
05/30
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN GOLDMAN SACHS 44th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
PR
05/26
Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-13-2023 02:00 PM
06/13/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Great. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks to the team from Harmony. We have Jeff Dayno here, CEO recently; as well as Sandip Kapadia, who's the CFO. And maybe we'll just start to level set, could...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
06/06
Harmony biosciences announces positive phase 2 signal detection study evaluating pitoli..
PR
05/30
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN GOLDMAN SACHS 44th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFE..
PR
05/26
Harmony Biosciences : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/25
Harmony biosciences completes enrollment of phase 3 registrational intune study in idio..
PR
05/25
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 Registrational Intun..
CI
05/11
Harmony biosciences to present new wakix safety and efficacy data at sleep 2023 annual ..
AQ
05/10
Harmony biosciences to present new wakix® (pitolisant) safety and efficacy data at slee..
PR
05/10
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Present New WAKIX Safety and Efficacy Data
CI
05/03
Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on Harmony Biosciences Holdings to $75 From $71,..
MT
05/02
Harmony Biosciences' Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Soar
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
05/03
Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on Harmony Biosciences Holdings to $75 From $71,..
MT
04/20
BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Harmony Biosciences With Neutral Rating, $35 Pric..
MT
02/22
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Harmony Biosciences Holdings to $43 From $49, Mai..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
579 M
-
-
Net income 2023
159 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
292 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
14,7x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
2 172 M
2 172 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,25x
EV / Sales 2024
2,33x
Nbr of Employees
200
Free-Float
97,2%
More Financials
Chart HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
36,23 $
Average target price
60,11 $
Spread / Average Target
65,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Dayno
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandipkumar S. Kapadia
Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey S. Aronin
Non-Executive Chairman
David Bradshaw
Head-Technical Operations
Tricia Glover
Chief Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
-35.92%
2 115
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-9.42%
447 315
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
21.72%
422 721
NOVO NORDISK A/S
16.63%
354 070
MERCK & CO., INC.
-0.98%
278 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-3.60%
249 349
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
Master