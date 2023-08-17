Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ZYNE) to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: HRMY). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Zynerba will receive only $1.1059 in cash for each share of Zynerba that they own, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, representing the right to receive potential additional payments of up to $140 million in the aggregate, subject to the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-zyne/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

