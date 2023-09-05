(Correcting that Wormald Green and Hawthorne Pit projects have not been sold to Pulse Clean).

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC on Monday - UK-focused investor in commercial-scale battery energy storage systems - Sells 99 megawatt battery energy storage systems Rye Common project to London-based energy transition company Pulse Clean Energy Ltd at a 1.5% premium to its carrying value. Says an additional two BESS projects, Wormald Green and Hawthorne Pit are currently under construction and are on track for energisation in the second and third quarters of 2024 respectively. Adds following the sale, its portfolio now comprises 395.4MW/790.8 per hour across eight BESS projects, of which three are operational and five under construction.

Current stock price: 88.62 pence, down 0.1%

12-month change: down 25%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.