Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIT   GB00BLNNFY18

HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC

(HEIT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-02-20 am EST
120.75 GBX   +0.42%
01:00pHarmony Energy Income Trust extends credit terms as projects advance
AN
10:50aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27TRADING UPDATES: Flowtech revenue up; Velocys meets expectations
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harmony Energy Income Trust extends credit terms as projects advance

02/20/2023 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC on Monday announced it extended its credit facility as it told investors two recently acquired projects are now entering construction.

The trust, an investment company that invests in commercial scale energy storage and renewable energy, amended an initial facility with NatWest Group PLC and Rabobank giving it access to an additional GBP50 million of debt and taking the total facility to GBP110 million.

In addition, Harmony, NatWest and Rabobank agreed a revolving credit facility of GBP20 million. The facility will only be used upon meeting certain construction milestones, and Harmony does not expect it to be fully drawn until at least the fourth quarter, if at all.

At this point, Harmony expects to have eight projects in operation with total capacity of around 400 megawatts, or 800 megawatt hours.

The trust also signed a battery energy storage systems and maintenance contract for the Wormald Green and Hawthorn Pit projects with Envision Energy and appointed a contractor in relation to construction at the two projects.

In addition to the Pillswood project which is fully operational, the company now has a total of seven projects under construction with total capacity of around 300 MW/600 MWh with target commercial operations dates between the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2024.

Shares in Harmony Energy Income Trust closed up 0.4% at 120.75 pence in London on Monday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC 0.42% 120.75 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.42% 283.4 Delayed Quote.7.32%
All news about HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC
01:00pHarmony Energy Income Trust extends credit terms as projects advance
AN
10:50aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27TRADING UPDATES: Flowtech revenue up; Velocys meets expectations
AN
2022Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc acquired Wormald Green, Hawthorn Pit and Rye Common (Ph..
CI
2022Harmony Energy completes energisation of battery energy storage system
AN
2022Harmony Energy Income Trust plc Declares Dividend in Relation to the Period May 01, 202..
CI
2022Harmony Energy Income Trust plc Provides Updates on Pillswood Project
CI
2022Harmony Energy Income Trust Launches Sale of C Shares
MT
2022Harmony Energy Income Trust Falls 6% on Capital Raising Plan
MT
2022Harmony Energy Income Reports Uptick In NAV After Tesla Deal, Project Buy
MT
More news
Chart HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 120,25 GBX
Average target price 141,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Managers and Directors
Norman Crighton Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Camplejohn Technical Director
Alex Thornton Director-Operations
Peter James Kavanagh Director-Investment
Janine Gail Freeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC-2.24%328
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.86%4 475
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC0.14%346
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%46