(Alliance News) - Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC on Wednesday reported a lower net asset value amid progress for its energy portfolio.

The Great Britain-focused investor in commercial-scale battery energy storage systems said net asset value as at April 30 was 117.07 pence, down 4.6% from 122.77p on October 31.

For the six months to April 30, NAV total return was negative 2.3%, with no comparative as Harmony Energy had its initial public offering in November 2021.

The company declared an interim dividend of 4 pence, quadrupled from 1p a year prior.

Looking ahead, Chair Norman Crighton said, regarding its portfolio, 266.4 megawatt, or 532.8 megawatt per hour of projects are currently progressing through construction, which it expects to bring an aggregate operating/energised portfolio of 395.4 megawatt, or 790.8 megawatt per hour.

Harmony Energy shares were 0.6% lower at 104.11 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.