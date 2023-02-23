Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEIT   GB00BLNNFY18

HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC

(HEIT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-02-23 am EST
122.25 GBX   -0.61%
Harmony Energy net asset value up in maiden annual results

02/23/2023 | 03:00pm EST
(Alliance News) - Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC on Thursday said its net asset value was up, posting its first annual results, and that it continued to increase post-year-end.

The Great Britain-focused investor in commercial-scale battery energy storage systems said its NAV per share on October 31 was 122.70 pence, up 25% from 98.34p a year earlier.

It said the NAV per share continued to rise post-period end to 125.50p as of January 31.

Shares in Harmony Energy closed flat at 123.00p each in London on Thursday.

Harmony Energy posted its first annual results on Thursday, covering the period from incorporation on October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022.

It also declared a second dividend of 1.00p per share in December, maintaining the level of its maiden dividend in July.

This is alongside securing a debt finance facility of up to GBP60 million from NatWest Group PLC, with an accordion for a further GBP70 million, to facilitate the acquisition and construction of Harmony Energy's first pipeline project.

Looking ahead, it said construction of the company’s portfolio remains on track with an additional 214.5 megawatt / 429 megawatt hour expected to become operational before the end of 2023, with the balance of the current portfolio coming online in 2024.

It said it remains on track to meet its target returns of paying an 8.00p per share for its financial 2023, paid quarterly commencing in March 2023.

"The company has had a productive first full year as a listed company, with multiple battery energy storage systems project acquisitions and strong NAV growth," said Chair Norman Crighton.

"We are pleased to be enabling the transition to an environmentally, financially and socially sustainable energy system whilst delivering attractive and sustainable returns to shareholders."

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Chart HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC
Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Norman Crighton Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Camplejohn Technical Director
Alex Thornton Director-Operations
Peter James Kavanagh Director-Investment
Janine Gail Freeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC0.00%337
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.67%4 450
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.69%338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%46