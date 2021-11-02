Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAR   ZAE000015228

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(HAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/29
55.49 ZAR   -3.76%
11:10aFATALITY AT DOORNKOP - Form 6-K
PU
10/29Harmony Form 20-F filing - Form 6-K
PU
10/25HARMONY GOLD MINING : Fatalities at kusasalethu
AQ
FATALITY AT DOORNKOP - Form 6-K

11/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
FATALITY AT DOORNKOP

Johannesburg, Friday, 2 November 2021. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ("Harmony" and/or "the Company") regrets to advise that an employee was fatally injured on Sunday afternoon, following a shaft-related incident, at its Doornkop mine, near Soweto in the Gauteng province.

"We are deeply concerned about the unfortunate incidents at our mines and will continue to drive our safety humanistic transformation initiative, to reinforce a proactive safety culture throughout our company", Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer of Harmony stated.

The board, executives and management of Harmony extend their prayers to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

The relevant authorities and stakeholders have been informed. Mining activity in the affected area has been ceased while an investigation is underway.

Ends.

For more details contact:

Sihle Maake
Head of Communications
+27 (0)83 722 5467 (mobile)

or

Mashego Mashego
Executive Director: Corporate affairs
+27 (0) 82 767 1072 (mobile)

2 November 2021

Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited.


Disclaimer

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
