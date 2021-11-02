FATALITY AT DOORNKOP - Form 6-K

FATALITY AT DOORNKOP





Johannesburg, Friday, 2 November 2021. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ("Harmony" and/or "the Company") regrets to advise that an employee was fatally injured on Sunday afternoon, following a shaft-related incident, at its Doornkop mine, near Soweto in the Gauteng province.





"We are deeply concerned about the unfortunate incidents at our mines and will continue to drive our safety humanistic transformation initiative, to reinforce a proactive safety culture throughout our company", Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer of Harmony stated.





The board, executives and management of Harmony extend their prayers to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.





The relevant authorities and stakeholders have been informed. Mining activity in the affected area has been ceased while an investigation is underway.





Ends.





For more details contact:





Sihle Maake

Head of Communications

+27 (0)83 722 5467 (mobile)





or





Mashego Mashego

Executive Director: Corporate affairs

+27 (0) 82 767 1072 (mobile)





2 November 2021





Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited.







