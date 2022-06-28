Log in
    HAR   ZAE000015228

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(HAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
52.68 ZAR   +3.74%
10:11aHARMONY GOLD MINING : Resignation of Director and changes to the composition of Harmony's Board Committees
PU
06/14HARMONY GOLD MINING : secures regulatory approvals for the expansion of its Kareerand tailings storage facility project
PU
06/02HARMONY GOLD MINING : concludes ESG-linked loans and starts construction of three 10MW solar photovoltaic plants
PU
Harmony Gold Mining : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF HARMONY'S BOARD COMMITTEES - Form 6-K

06/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF HARMONY'S BOARD COMMITTEES
Johannesburg, Tuesday, 28 June 2022. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ("Harmony" or the "Company"), hereby advises in compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the resignation of Mr Modise Motloba as a non-independent non-executive director and member of the technical-, investment-, nomination- as well as the social and ethics committees of the company with effect from 27 June 2022. Mr Motloba has served as a member of the board since 2004.

Mr Motloba's resignation is in continuation of the board's transition plan to ensure that its composition and functioning is in line with global best practices.

"I would like to express my gratitude and that of the board to Modise for his contribution to the growth, transformation and sustainability of Harmony. Modise, as deputy chairman, has played a pivotal role in strengthening Harmony's leadership to create stakeholder value. We wish Modise success in his future endeavours," said Dr Patrice Motsepe, chairman of the board.

Ends.

For more details contact:

Jared Coetzer
Head of Investor Relations
+27 (0)82 746 4120

Johannesburg, South Africa
28 June 2022

Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited



Disclaimer

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
