Harmony Gold Mining : Resignation of Director and changes to the composition of Harmony's Board Committees

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF HARMONY'S BOARD COMMITTEES

Johannesburg, Tuesday, 28 June 2022. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ("Harmony" or the "Company"), hereby advises in compliance with paragraph

3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the resignation of Mr Modise Motloba as a non-independentnon-executive director and member of the technical-,investment-, nomination- as well as the social and ethics committees of the company with effect from 27 June 2022. Mr Motloba has served as a member of the board since 2004.

Mr Motloba's resignation is in continuation of the board's transition plan to ensure that its composition and functioning is in line with global best practices.

"I would like to express my gratitude and that of the board to Modise for his contribution to the growth, transformation and sustainability of Harmony. Modise, as deputy chairman, has played a pivotal role in strengthening Harmony's leadership to create stakeholder value. We wish Modise success in his future endeavours," said Dr Patrice Motsepe, chairman of the board.

