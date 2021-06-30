Harmony Gold Mining : (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20 F or Form 40F.) (Form 6-K)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Registration number 1950/038232/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

ISIN: ZAE000015228

JSE share code: HAR

('Harmony' and/or the 'Company')





AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT





Johannesburg, Wednesday, 30 June 2021. Harmony remains a company committed to the transformation agenda in South Africa. As such, we wish to remind the Company's shareholders and stakeholders that the Company's B-BBEE annual compliance report is available on the Company's website https://www.harmony.co.za/sustainability/social and was also submitted to the BEE Commissioner.





Please also refer to the announcement on 23 October 2020 wherein the Company directed its shareholders to the disclosed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment report included on pages 125 to 127 of its Integrated Annual Report 2020 in compliance with Section 13G (2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013 as amended, and paragraph 16.21(g) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.





Ends.





Jared Coetzer

Head: Investor Relations

+27 (0) 82 746 4120





Max Manoeli

Investor Relations Manager

+27 (0) 82 759 1775





Johannesburg, South Africa

30 June 2021





Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited







