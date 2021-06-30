Log in
    HAR   ZAE000015228

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(HAR)
Harmony Gold Mining : (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20 F or Form 40F.) (Form 6-K)

06/30/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of
Form 20 F or Form 40F.)

Form 20F ☒ Form 40F ☐

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g32(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.)

Yes ☐ No ☒




Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
Registration number 1950/038232/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
ISIN: ZAE000015228
JSE share code: HAR
('Harmony' and/or the 'Company')

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 30 June 2021. Harmony remains a company committed to the transformation agenda in South Africa. As such, we wish to remind the Company's shareholders and stakeholders that the Company's B-BBEE annual compliance report is available on the Company's website https://www.harmony.co.za/sustainability/social and was also submitted to the BEE Commissioner.

Please also refer to the announcement on 23 October 2020 wherein the Company directed its shareholders to the disclosed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment report included on pages 125 to 127 of its Integrated Annual Report 2020 in compliance with Section 13G (2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013 as amended, and paragraph 16.21(g) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Ends.

Jared Coetzer
Head: Investor Relations
+27 (0) 82 746 4120

Max Manoeli
Investor Relations Manager
+27 (0) 82 759 1775

Johannesburg, South Africa
30 June 2021

Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited


Disclaimer

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:41:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
