S.Africa's Harmony suspends Tshepong mine project, warns of profit hit

Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold on
Wednesday announced the suspension of a life-of-mine extending
project at its flagship Tshepong mining operations and warned
that cost increases and impairment losses would cut its
full-year profit by half.
In a trading update, Harmony said the decision to suspend
the Tshepong North sub-75 project following a reserve downgrade
would reduce the life of the mine from 19 years to seven.
The project was one of several initiatives Harmony was
pursuing to maintain annual production above 1.4 million ounces.
Harmony chief executive officer Peter Steenkamp said the
Tshepong operations, which contributed 16% of Harmony's 2021
production of 1.54 million ounces, would be split into two
separate units - Tshepong North and Tshepong South.
"This restructure will create a smaller but immediately
profitable operation going forward. The capital which was
earmarked for Tshepong North will be reallocated to projects
delivering higher returns," Steenkamp said in a statement.
He said the "tough decision" was taken to ensure Harmony
continued to mine in a sustainable and profitable manner.
Harmony forecast its headline earnings per share - the main
profit measure in South Africa - at between 4.61 rand and 5.49
rand in the year ended June 30, down from 9.87 rand last year.
It said an impairment of 4.433 billion rand was recorded
during the year, while increases in the cost of labour,
electricity and consumables hurt the bottom line.
The impairment was largely due to the reserve downgrade at
the Tshepong operations, which significantly affected their
valuation, Harmony said.
Harmony, one of the top 10 gold producing companies in the
world by output, is due to release its annual results on Aug.
30.
