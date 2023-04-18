Harpoon Therapeutics : AACR 2023 Rechallenge

HPN328 induced epitope spreading and long-termanti-tumor immunity. A) Study design. B) Dose-dependent anti-tumoractivity of HPN328 in hCD3ε KI mice (5 per group) treated with the indicated doses daily for 10 days. C) Tumor-freemice from the study in B were rechallenged with parental MC38 cells that lack human DLL3 and were shown to be protected from the tumors. D) Increase in memory CD8 T cells in the spleens of these rechallenged mice. On study day 60, splenocytes from mice from the study in C were analyzed by flow cytometry.

SUMMARY