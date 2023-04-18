Advanced search
HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

01:48pHarpoon Therapeutics : AACR 2023 Rechallenge
PU
01:31pHarpoon Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Results for Novel T Cell Engagers HPN217 and HPN328 at AACR 2023
GL
04/17Harpoon Therapeutics Presents Data for New ProTriTAC™ Development Candidates in TROP2- and ITGB6-expressing Solid Tumors at AACR 2023
GL
Harpoon Therapeutics : AACR 2023 Rechallenge

04/18/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
6922

Long-termAnti-tumor Immunity Induced by HPN328, a DLL3-targeting, Trispecific, Half-life

Extended T Cell Engager, in a Preclinical Immunocompetent Mouse Model

Mary Ellen Molloy, Laura Valenzuela, Chi-Heng Wu, Sony Sotelo Rocha, S. Jack Lin, Holger Wesche, Banmeet S. Anand

INTRODUCTION

Harpoon Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA

Anti-tumor Activity of HPN328 in the

HPN328 Treatment Induced Epitope Spreading

T cell engagers form immunological synapses between

cancer target cells and T cells, leading to tumor killing

Harpoon has developed a proprietary half-life extended

T cell engager format (TriTAC™)

Cancer

Cancer cell

DLL3

anti-DLL3

Cytolytic

Immunocompetent hCD3ε KI Mouse Model

)

1500

3

(mm

Vehicle

and Long-TermAnti-tumor Immunity

A

Rechallenge s.c. on opposite flank with

2e6 MC38 parental tumor cells

Implant s.c. with

HPN328 treatment

2e6 MC38-huDLL3

tumor cells

Naïve mice

Randomization

cell killing

synapse

anti-albumin

1000

200 μg/kg HPN328

Rechallenged mice

Day 8-17

• HPN328 is a Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeting TriTAC

currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for

patients with advanced cancers associated with DLL3

anti-CD3ε

CD3

Volume

100 μg/kg HPN328

500

40 μg/kg HPN328

8 μg/kg HPN328

(mice previously "cured" by HPN328)

Day 0

Day 8

Day 30

expression, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and

other neuroendocrine malignancies (NCT04471727)

T cell

Tumor

0

0 5 10 15 20 25 30

B

1500

)

3

(mm

D

Vehicle

1000 μg/kg HPN328

  • Harpoon developed a humanized CD3ε (hCD3ε) immunocompetent mouse model which has the epitope of human CD3ε, as recognized by TriTACs, knocked-in (KI) to the mouse CD3ε gene
  • We used the hCD3ε KI mouse model to test the ability of HPN328 to induce epitope spreading and to study long-termanti-tumor immunity

Day

Dose-dependentanti-tumor activity of HPN328 in hCD3ε KI mice implanted with MC38-hDLL3 tumors. Mice (n=9) were randomized on day 8 when tumors reached ~280 mm3 and began treatment on day 9 (HPN328 q.d. x 10).

T Cells

T Cells

Volume

1000

500

Tumor

0

5

10

15

20

25

Day

200 μg/kg HPN328

100 μg/kg HPN328

In Vivo and In Vitro Proof of Concept of

hCD3ε Epitope KI Mouse Model

ABC

% CD69+ Among CD8

% CD25+ Among CD8

Vehicle HPN328

Vehicle HPN328

100 μg/kg

100 μg/kg

HPN328 increased the number of activated tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. Tumors were harvested 2 days after dosing and the percentages of CD69 or CD25 positive CD8+ T cells were determined by flow cytometry.

C

(mmVolume 3 )

Tumor

1500

1000

500

0

45

50

55

60

Day

Naïve mice (n=9)

Rechallenged mice

from 1000 μg/kg HPN328 cohort (n=10)

Rechallenged mice

from 200 μg/kg HPN328 cohort (n=7)

hCD3ε epitope KI mouse model A) hCD3ε epitope KI mouse T-cellreceptor. B) T cells from hCD3ε epitope KI mice express hCD3ε epitope. C) TriTACs bind to T cells from hCD3ε epitope KI mice.

A

B

Potential Mechanism of TriTAC-induced Epitope Spreading and Long-termAnti-tumor Immunity

1. Direct tumor cell killing and release of tumor antigens

T Cell

HPN328 induced epitope spreading and long-termanti-tumor immunity. A) Study design. B) Dose-dependent anti-tumoractivity of HPN328 in hCD3ε KI mice (5 per group) treated with the indicated doses daily for 10 days. C) Tumor-freemice from the study in B were rechallenged with parental MC38 cells that lack human DLL3 and were shown to be protected from the tumors. D) Increase in memory CD8 T cells in the spleens of these rechallenged mice. On study day 60, splenocytes from mice from the study in C were analyzed by flow cytometry.

SUMMARY

• We generated the hCD3ε KI mouse model that enables us to study the immune

modulating activities of TriTACs

1600

change

20

q. d. x 10

mm^3

q. d. x 10

1200

anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)

10

anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)

anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)

Perforin

Tumor antigens

• We demonstrated a dose-dependentanti-tumor activity of HPN328 in mice implanted with

MC38-hDLL3 tumors

Tumor volume,

anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)

Body weight,percent

0

800

anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)

anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)

anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)

anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)

-10

Control 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)

400

Control 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)

0

-20

5

10

15

20

25

0

5

10

15

20

25

Day, post tumor implantation

Day, post tumor implantation

TriTACs engage and activate endogenous T cells from hCD3ε epitope KI mice in vivo, leading to anti-tumor activity and on-target toxicity to mouse EGFR expressing normal tissues. In vivo anti-tumoractivity and toxicity was assessed using a hCD3ε epitope syngeneic mouse model. Tumor cells, 2e6 MC38-huEGFR,were implanted subcutaneously into the right flank of mice. The following day anti-EGFRTriTACs were dosed intraperitoneally q.d.x10. A) Anti-tumoractivity of anti-huEGFRTriTAC. B) Body weight loss and toxicity (clinical observations, e.g., piloerection, hunched posture) induced by anti-mu/huEGFRTriTAC (hu: human; mu: mouse; WT: wild-type).

TriTAC

Granzyme B

Activation of

T Cell

endogenous

CD3

T cells

Cytokine

Induction of

T Cell

long-term

immunity

2. T cell proliferation and inflammatory cytokine production

• Mice treated with HPN328 had increased number of activated tumor-infiltrating CD8 T

cells and memory CD8+ T cells in the spleens

• HPN328 induced epitope spreading and prolonged anti-tumor immunity, these are novel

in vivo mechanism of action not previously reported

• Long-termanti-tumor immunity induced by HPN328 can potentially lead to more durable

clinical responses in patients

AACR Annual Meeting, April 14-19, 2023

Disclaimer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
