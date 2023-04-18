Harpoon Therapeutics : AACR 2023 Rechallenge

Long-termAnti-tumor Immunity Induced by HPN328, a DLL3-targeting, Trispecific, Half-life
Extended T Cell Engager, in a Preclinical Immunocompetent Mouse Model
Mary Ellen Molloy, Laura Valenzuela, Chi-Heng Wu, Sony Sotelo Rocha, S. Jack Lin, Holger Wesche, Banmeet S. Anand
INTRODUCTION
Harpoon Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA
Anti-tumor Activity of HPN328 in the
HPN328 Treatment Induced Epitope Spreading
•
T cell engagers form immunological synapses between
cancer target cells and T cells, leading to tumor killing
•
Harpoon has developed a proprietary half-life extended
T cell engager format (TriTAC™)
Cancer
Cancer cell
DLL3
anti-DLL3
Cytolytic
Immunocompetent hCD3ε KI Mouse Model
)
1500
3
(mm
Vehicle
and Long-TermAnti-tumor Immunity
A
Rechallenge s.c. on opposite flank with
2e6 MC38 parental tumor cells
Implant s.c. with
HPN328 treatment
2e6 MC38-huDLL3
tumor cells
Naïve mice
Randomization
cell killing
synapse
anti-albumin
1000
200 μg/kg HPN328
Rechallenged mice
Day 8-17
• HPN328 is a Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3)-targeting TriTAC
currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for
patients with advanced cancers associated with DLL3
anti-CD3ε
CD3
Volume
100 μg/kg HPN328
500
40 μg/kg HPN328
8 μg/kg HPN328
(mice previously "cured" by HPN328)
Day 0
Day 8
Day 30
expression, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and
other neuroendocrine malignancies (NCT04471727)
T cell
Tumor
0
0 5 10 15 20 25 30
B
1500
)
3
(mm
D
Vehicle
1000 μg/kg HPN328
Harpoon developed a humanized CD3ε (hCD3ε) immunocompetent mouse model which has the epitope of human CD3ε, as recognized by TriTACs, knocked-in (KI) to the mouse CD3ε gene
We used thehCD3ε KI mouse model to test the ability of HPN328 to induce epitope spreading and to study long-termanti-tumor immunity
Day
Dose-dependentanti-tumor activity of HPN328 in hCD3ε KI mice implanted with MC38-hDLL3 tumors. Mice (n=9) were randomized on day 8 when tumors reached ~280 mm3and began treatment on day 9 (HPN328 q.d. x 10).
T Cells
T Cells
Volume
1000
500
Tumor
0
5
10
15
20
25
Day
200 μg/kg HPN328
100 μg/kg HPN328
In Vivo and In Vitro Proof of Concept of
hCD3ε Epitope KI Mouse Model
ABC
% CD69+ Among CD8
% CD25+ Among CD8
Vehicle HPN328
Vehicle HPN328
100 μg/kg
100 μg/kg
HPN328 increased the number of activated tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. Tumors were harvested 2 days after dosing and the percentages of CD69 or CD25 positive CD8+ T cells were determined by flow cytometry.
C
(mmVolume 3 )
Tumor
1500
1000
500
0
45
50
55
60
Day
Naïve mice (n=9)
Rechallenged mice
from 1000 μg/kg HPN328 cohort (n=10)
Rechallenged mice
from 200 μg/kg HPN328 cohort (n=7)
hCD3ε epitope KI mouse model A) hCD3ε epitope KI mouseT-cellreceptor. B) T cells from hCD3ε epitope KI mice express hCD3ε epitope. C) TriTACs bind to T cells from hCD3ε epitope KI mice.
A
B
Potential Mechanism of TriTAC-induced Epitope Spreading and Long-termAnti-tumor Immunity
1. Direct tumor cell killing and release of tumor antigens
T Cell
HPN328 induced epitope spreading and long-termanti-tumor immunity. A) Study design. B)Dose-dependentanti-tumoractivity of HPN328 in hCD3ε KI mice (5 per group) treated with the indicated doses daily for 10 days. C)Tumor-freemice from the study in B were rechallenged with parental MC38 cells that lack human DLL3 and were shown to be protected from the tumors. D) Increase in memory CD8 T cells in the spleens of these rechallenged mice. On study day 60, splenocytes from mice from the study in C were analyzed by flow cytometry.
SUMMARY
• We generated the hCD3ε KI mouse model that enables us to study the immune
modulating activities of TriTACs
1600
change
20
q. d. x 10
mm^3
q. d. x 10
1200
anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)
10
anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)
anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)
Perforin
Tumor antigens
• We demonstrated a dose-dependentanti-tumor activity of HPN328 in mice implanted with
MC38-hDLL3 tumors
Tumor volume,
anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)
Body weight,percent
0
800
anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)
anti-huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)
anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)
anti-mu/huEGFR 1 mg/kg (WT)
-10
Control 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)
400
Control 1 mg/kg (hCD3ε epitope KI)
0
-20
5
10
15
20
25
0
5
10
15
20
25
Day, post tumor implantation
Day, post tumor implantation
TriTACs engage and activate endogenous T cells from hCD3ε epitope KI mice in vivo, leading to anti-tumor activity and on-target toxicity to mouse EGFR expressing normal tissues. In vivoanti-tumoractivity and toxicity was assessed using a hCD3ε epitope syngeneic mouse model. Tumor cells, 2e6MC38-huEGFR,were implanted subcutaneously into the right flank of mice. The following dayanti-EGFRTriTACs were dosed intraperitoneally q.d.x10. A)Anti-tumoractivity ofanti-huEGFRTriTAC. B) Body weight loss and toxicity (clinical observations, e.g., piloerection, hunched posture) induced byanti-mu/huEGFRTriTAC (hu: human; mu: mouse; WT:wild-type).
TriTAC
Granzyme B
Activation of
T Cell
endogenous
CD3
T cells
Cytokine
Induction of
T Cell
long-term
immunity
2. T cell proliferation and inflammatory cytokine production
• Mice treated with HPN328 had increased number of activated tumor-infiltrating CD8 T
cells and memory CD8+ T cells in the spleens
• HPN328 induced epitope spreading and prolonged anti-tumor immunity, these are novel
in vivo mechanism of action not previously reported
• Long-termanti-tumor immunity induced by HPN328 can potentially lead to more durable
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:47:06 UTC.