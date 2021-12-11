Log in
    HARP   US41358P1066

HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HARP)
  Report
Harpoon Therapeutics : ASH2021 Clinical

12/11/2021 | 09:26am EST
An Interim Report on a Phase 1/2 Study of HPN217, a Half-Life Extended

Tri-Specific T Cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen for

the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

SumitMadan,MD1*, Al-OlaAbdallah,MD2, AndrewJ. Cowan,MD3,WilliamI.Bensinger,MD4,5*, JensHillengass,MD,PhD6, XavierLeleu,MD7,Eva Medvedova,MD8*,CaitlinCostello,MD9,BreaLipe,MD10, HenningSchade,MD11*,RajneeshNath,MD12* andLipingLauraSun,PhD12*

1BannerMDAndersonCancerCenter,Gilbert,AZ;2DivisionofHematologicMalignancies&CellularTherapeutics,UniversityofKansasMedical Center,Westwood,KS;3Universityof Washington/FredHutchinsonCancerResearchCenter,Seattle, WA;4CenterforBloodDisordersandStemCellTransplantation,SwedishCancerInstitute,Seattle, WA;5Fred HutchinsonCancerRsch.Ctr.,Seattle,WA;6RoswellParkComprehensiveCancerCenter,Buffalo,NY;7DepartmentofHematology,CHUPoitiers-HôpitallaMilétrie, Poitiers,France; 8OregonHealth&ScienceUniversity,Portland,OR;9UCSanDiegoHealth,MooresCancerCenter,LaJolla,CA;10WilmotCancerInstitute,UniversityofRochesterMedicalCenter, Rochester,NY;11ColoradoBloodCancerInstitute,Denver,CO;12HarpoonTherapeutics,SouthSanFrancisco,CA

ASH 2021

1

HPN217: BCMA-Targeting TriTAC®

  • HPN217 is a recombinant polypeptide of ~50 kDa containing three humanized antibody-derived binding domains:
    • BCMA (for multiple myeloma cell binding)
    • Albumin (for half-life extension)
    • CD3 (for T cell engagement)
  • HPN217 is a small, globular protein, designed to enable optimal drug exposure in target tumor tissues, half-life extension, and excellent functional stability under physiological conditions
  • HPN217 mediates potent target tumor cell killing in a BCMA-specific manner in vitro and in xenograft models in the presence of T cells
  • HPN217 binds monovalently to CD3 and BCMA, minimizing non-specificT-cell activation

Figure 1. HPN217 Mechanism of Action

Multiple

Myeloma Cell

BCMA

Anti-BCMA sdAb

Target cancer cell

Cytolytic

killing

Synapse

Anti-Albumin sdAb

Anti-CD3ε scFv

CD3

T Cell

ASH 2021

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050

2

HPN217-3001 Trial Design

Figure 2. HPN217-3001 Phase 1 Trial Design

Part 1 - Dose Escalation

Dose Escalation: Single Patient

  • Gr 2 adverse event

Fixed Dose Escalation: 3 + 3

Step Dose Escalation: 3 + 3

(3 - 6 pts per dose level)

(3 - 6 pts per dose level)

MTD or RP2D

Part 2 - Dose Expansion

Patients treated at MTD or RP2D

  • Target Population
    • Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
    • At least 3 prior therapies, including proteasome inhibitor, immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and an anti- CD38 antibody
  • Trial Design
    • Objectives: characterization of safety, PK, identification of the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) or the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D)
    • Tumor assessments based on IMWG* Response Criteria
  • Dosing & Administration
    • HPN217 is administered weekly by 1-hour IV infusion
    • Premedication to manage cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
  • Current Status as of Nov 10, 2021 data cutoff date
    • 37 patients enrolled
    • Dose cohorts range from 5-3240 µg/week

*International Myeloma Working Group Uniform Response Criteria For Multiple Myeloma and Minimal Residual Disease Assessment in Multiple Myeloma

ASH 2021

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050

3

COHORT ENROLLMENT

Table 1. Dose Escalation Steps

Dose Level (µg/week)

N

5

1

15

1

30

2

90

1

270

2

810

4

1620

6

2150

11

2860

6

1620 (priming)→3240 (target)

3

Total

37

  • As of of November 10, 2021, 37 patients were treated in either fixed dose or step dose cohorts
  • Highest target doses evaluated to-date:
    • Fixed Dose: 2860 µg
    • Step Dose: 1620 µg (priming) 3240 µg (target)

ASH 2021

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050

4

Patient Baseline Characteristics

Table 2. Baseline Characteristics and Demographics

Baseline Characteristics

Total N = 37

Age (yr), Median (range)

71

(38 - 78)

Duration of Disease (yr), Median (range)

8

(1 - 20)

Prior Transplantation, N (%)

28

(76%)

Prior Systemic Therapies, Median (range)

7

(2 - 16)

Best Response To Most Recent Regimen

N (%)

Complete Response

1

(3%)

Very Good Partial Response

4 (11%)

Partial Response

5 (14%)

Minimal Response

1

(3%)

Stable Disease

10

(27%)

Progressive Disease

12

(32%)

Missing

4 (11%)

Table 3. Prior Systemic Therapies

Therapeutic Class and Agents

Total N = 37, N (%)

Proteasome Inhibitor

Bortezomib

34

(92%)

Carfilzomib

30 (81%)

Ixazomib

10

(27%)

Anti-CD38

Daratumumab

33

(89%)

Isatuximab

3

(8%)

IMiD

Lenalidomide

34

(92%)

Pomalidomide

31

(84%)

Thalidomide

11

(30%)

BCMA-Targeted Therapy

Belantamab Mafodotin

6 (16%)

SEA-BCMA

2

(5%)

Bispecific TCE

1 (3%)

CAR T-Cell Therapy

1

(3%)

Heavily refractory population

ASH 2021

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
