HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HARP)
Harpoon Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations and Publication of Abstracts for AACR Annual Meeting 2021

03/11/2021
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced publication of abstracts for three poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The AACR Annual Meeting Week 1 will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021. Posters will be available on Harpoon’s website following the presentations.

Full abstracts of the following presentations are available online at www.aacr.org:

Title: FLT3-targeting TriTACs are T cell engagers for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia    
Abstract #: 913
Presenter: Richard J. Austin, Ph.D.
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: PO.ET01.01 - Antibody Technologies
Date/time: April 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Title: ProTriTAC is a modular and robust T cell engager prodrug platform with therapeutic index expansion observed across multiple tumor targets
Abstract #: 933
Presenter: S. Jack Lin, Ph.D.
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: PO.ET01.02 - Biochemical Modulators of the Therapeutic Index
Date/time: April 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Title: Combinatorial antitumor effects of CD3-based trispecific T cell activating constructs (TriTACs) and checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical models
Abstract #: 1573
Presenter: Mary Ellen Molloy, Ph.D.
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: PO.IM02.02 - Combination Immunotherapies
Date/time: April 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m - 11:59 p.m. EDT

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Georgia Erbez
Chief Financial Officer
650-443-7400
media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858-356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


