Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HARP   US41358P1066

HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HARP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harpoon Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – April 2022

04/04/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Spearheading Immunotherapies

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

APRIL 2022

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation and accompanying oral commentary contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "estimate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are based on Harpoon's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon's clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and accompanying oral commentary include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, scope, design and anticipated results of clinical trials, the timing of the presentation of data, the association of data with potential treatment outcomes, the development and advancement of platforms and product candidates, and the timing of development milestones for platforms and product candidates and future business, strategy and financial performance. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, the risk that initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials, the risk that trials may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, and unexpected litigation or other disputes that impede clinical trial progress. Other factors that may cause Harpoon's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this presentation and accompanying oral commentary are discussed in Harpoon's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Harpoon assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Harpoon's own internal estimates and research. While Harpoon believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Harpoon's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Redirecting T Cells to Become Cancer Killers

Broad Pipeline in Immuno-Oncology

  • 3 clinical-stage TriTACs across 6+ indications

    • Programs directed against clinically validated targets

    • Platform properties clinically validated

    • Evidence of clinical benefit

  • Advancing lead ProTriTAC candidate targeting EpCAM (IND-enabling)

(1) As of 12/31/21

Novel T Cell Engaging

Platforms

  • 3 technologies allowing for "off-the-shelf" T cell therapies

  • Each designed with a distinct approach and profile TriTAC® (Tri-specific T cell activating construct)

    • ProTriTAC (Prodrug activation in tumor micro-environment)

    • TriTAC-XR (Extended-release with slow activation in circulation)

Strong Capabilities

  • Deep expertise in oncology, T cell engagement, and protein engineering

  • Well-positioned financially $136.6 in cash & equivalents1

  • Strong patent protection across platforms and programs

Stage of Development

PreclinicalPhase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

HPN328

(DLL3)

Small Cell Lung Cancer & Other Tumors

HPN2171

(BCMA)

Multiple Myeloma

HPN536

(MSLN)

Ovarian, Pancreatic & Other Solid Tumors

HPN601

(EpCAM)

Multiple Solid Tumors

Discovery

TriTAC

Oncology

ProTriTAC

Oncology

TriTAC-XR

Oncology/ Non-Oncology

ProTriTAC TriTAC-XR

(1) AbbVie retains option to worldwide exclusive rights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 18:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
02:07pHARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – April 2022
PU
03/25HARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Immuno-Oncology 360-2022
PU
03/23Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Harpoon Therapeutics' Price Target to $14 From $30, Reiterate..
MT
03/16Citigroup Adjusts Harpoon Therapeutics' Price Target to $7 From $14, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
03/15Wedbush Adjusts Harpoon Therapeutics' Price Target to $5 From $11, With 'HPN424 Discont..
MT
03/14Roth Capital Adjusts Harpoon Therapeutics Price Target to $14 From $31, Maintains Buy R..
MT
03/14HC Wainwright Adjusts Harpoon Therapeutics' Price Target to $18 from $31, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
03/14Piper Sandler Adjusts Harpoon Therapeutics' Price Target to $15 From $27, Reiterates Ov..
MT
03/11HARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – March 2022
PU
03/11Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Tumble Friday Amid Discontinuation of Prostate Cancer Study
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 38,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,83x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,00 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julia Marie Eastland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgia L. Erbez Chief Financial Officer
Scott D. Myers Chairman
Natalie R. Sacks Chief Medical Officer
Holger Wesche Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.-33.77%165
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.82%74 933
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS10.03%73 957
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.20%67 756
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.02%50 162
BIONTECH SE-30.65%43 358