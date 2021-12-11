Harpoon Therapeutics : HPN217 ASH2021 Clinical
An Interim Report on a Phase 1/2 Study of HPN217, a Half-Life Extended
Tri-Specific T Cell Activating Construct (TriTAC
®) Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen for
the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
SumitMadan,MD
1*, Al-OlaAbdallah,MD 2, AndrewJ. Cowan,MD 3,WilliamI.Bensinger,MD 4,5*, JensHillengass,MD,PhD 6, XavierLeleu,MD 7,Eva Medvedova,MD 8*,CaitlinCostello,MD 9,BreaLipe,MD 10, HenningSchade,MD 11*,RajneeshNath,MD 12* andLipingLauraSun,PhD 12*
1BannerMDAndersonCancerCenter,Gilbert,AZ; 2DivisionofHematologicMalignancies&CellularTherapeutics,UniversityofKansasMedical Center,Westwood,KS; 3Universityof Washington/FredHutchinsonCancerResearchCenter,Seattle, WA; 4CenterforBloodDisordersandStemCellTransplantation,SwedishCancerInstitute,Seattle, WA; 5Fred HutchinsonCancerRsch.Ctr.,Seattle,WA; 6RoswellParkComprehensiveCancerCenter,Buffalo,NY; 7DepartmentofHematology,CHUPoitiers-HôpitallaMilétrie, Poitiers,France; 8OregonHealth&ScienceUniversity,Portland,OR; 9UCSanDiegoHealth,MooresCancerCenter,LaJolla,CA; 10WilmotCancerInstitute,UniversityofRochesterMedicalCenter, Rochester,NY; 11ColoradoBloodCancerInstitute,Denver,CO; 12HarpoonTherapeutics,SouthSanFrancisco,CA
HPN217: BCMA-Targeting TriTAC
®
HPN217 is a recombinant polypeptide of ~50 kDa containing three humanized antibody-derived binding domains:
BCMA (for multiple myeloma cell binding)
Albumin (for half-life extension)
CD3 (for T cell engagement)
HPN217 is a small, globular protein, designed to enable optimal drug exposure in target tumor tissues, half-life extension, and excellent functional stability under physiological conditions
HPN217 mediates potent target tumor cell killing in a BCMA-specific manner in vitro and in xenograft models in the presence of T cells
HPN217 binds monovalently to CD3 and BCMA, minimizing non-specificT-cell activation
Figure 1. HPN217 Mechanism of Action
Multiple
Myeloma Cell
BCMA
Anti-BCMA sdAb
Target cancer cell
Cytolytic
killing
Synapse
Anti-Albumin sdAb
Anti-CD3
ε scFv
CD3
T Cell
ASH 2021
ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050
2
HPN217-3001 Trial Design
Figure 2. HPN217-3001 Phase 1 Trial Design
Part 1 - Dose Escalation
Dose Escalation: Single Patient
Fixed Dose Escalation: 3 + 3
Step Dose Escalation: 3 + 3
(3 - 6 pts per dose level)
(3 - 6 pts per dose level)
MTD or RP2D
Part 2 - Dose Expansion
Patients treated at MTD or RP2D
Target Population
Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
At least 3 prior therapies, including proteasome inhibitor, immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and an anti- CD38 antibody
Trial Design
Objectives: characterization of safety, PK, identification of the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) or the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D)
Tumor assessments based on IMWG* Response Criteria
Dosing & Administration
HPN217 is administered weekly by 1-hour IV infusion
Premedication to manage cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
Current Status as of Nov 10, 2021 data cutoff date
37 patients enrolled
Dose cohorts range from 5-3240 µg/week
*International Myeloma Working Group Uniform Response Criteria For Multiple Myeloma and Minimal Residual Disease Assessment in Multiple Myeloma
ASH 2021
ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050
3
COHORT ENROLLMENT
Table 1. Dose Escalation Steps
Dose Level (µg/week)
N
5
1
15
1
30
2
90
1
270
2
810
4
1620
6
2150
11
2860
6
1620 (priming)→3240 (target)
3
Total
37
As of of November 10, 2021, 37 patients were treated in either fixed dose or step dose cohorts
Highest target doses evaluated to-date:
Fixed Dose: 2860 µg
Step Dose: 1620 µg (priming) → 3240 µg (target)
ASH 2021
ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050
4
Patient Baseline Characteristics
Table 2. Baseline Characteristics and Demographics
Baseline Characteristics
Total N = 37
Age (yr), Median (range)
71
(38 - 78)
Duration of Disease (yr), Median (range)
8
(1 - 20)
Prior Transplantation, N (%)
28
(76%)
Prior Systemic Therapies, Median (range)
7
(2 - 16)
Best Response To Most Recent Regimen
N (%)
Complete Response
1
(3%)
Very Good Partial Response
4 (11%)
Partial Response
5 (14%)
Minimal Response
1
(3%)
Stable Disease
10
(27%)
Progressive Disease
12
(32%)
Missing
4 (11%)
Table 3. Prior Systemic Therapies
Therapeutic Class and Agents
Total N = 37, N (%)
Proteasome Inhibitor
Bortezomib
34
(92%)
Carfilzomib
30 (81%)
Ixazomib
10
(27%)
Anti-CD38
Daratumumab
33
(89%)
Isatuximab
3
(8%)
IMiD
Lenalidomide
34
(92%)
Pomalidomide
31
(84%)
Thalidomide
11
(30%)
BCMA-Targeted Therapy
Belantamab Mafodotin
6 (16%)
SEA-BCMA
2
(5%)
Bispecific TCE
1 (3%)
CAR T-Cell Therapy
1
(3%)
Heavily refractory population
ASH 2021
ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04184050
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 14:25:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2021
25,5 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-105 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
134 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-1,74x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
191 M
191 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022
6,66x
Nbr of Employees
92
Free-Float
91,6%
Chart HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
5,82 $
Average target price
25,50 $
Spread / Average Target
338%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.