Harpoon Therapeutics : HPN601 SITC 2020 Presentation

11/18/2020 | 04:19am EST

HPN601 Is A Protease-ActivatedEpCAM-Targeting T Cell Engager with an Improved Safety Profile for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

S. Jack Lin, Sony S. Rocha, Kathryn Kwant, Maria Rosalyn Dayao, Tessie M. Ng, Raphaela Rose Banzon, Wade Aaron, Evan Callihan, Maria Gamez-Guerrero, Golzar Hemmati, Kevin J. Wright, Manasi Barath, Yinghua Xiao, Timothy Yu, Patrick Chew, Thomas Evans, Jessica O'Rear, Scott Gatto, Michael Cremin, Stephen Yu, Purbasa Patnaik, Avneel Hundal, Richard Austin, Bryan Lemon, Holger Wesche

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

South San Francisco, CA

November 12, 2020

Disclosure

  • All authors are current or former employees and are shareholders of Harpoon Therapeutics

The Need for a Conditionally Active T Cell Engager Prodrug To Target More Broadly Expressed Tumor Antigens

PROBLEM:

  • T cell engagers are potent, but limited to tumor antigens with restricted normal tissue expression
  • Many solid tumor antigens have normal tissue expression liabilities
  • Several T cell engager targets have encountered dose-limiting toxicities in the clinic
    • Examples: EpCAM, gpA33, B7-H3, CEACAM5

SOLUTION:

  • Design a T cell engager prodrug that is active in tumor and spares normal tissues
  • Enables targeting of more solid tumor antigens

ProTriTAC Is a T Cell Engager Prodrug Platform Based on Harpoon's Clinically Validated TriTAC Components

TriTACProTriTAC

αTarget

αALB

protease

masking moiety

linker (red)

from αALB (orange)

αALBαCD3

αCD3αTarget

Started with same

Rearranged

Added protease linker

TriTAC binders

binders

and masking moiety

ProTriTAC Links Masking with Half-Life Extension To Improve the Therapeutic Index (TI)

Long-lived

Activation by tumor proteases

Rapid clearance

prodrug

& T cell-directed killing

in circulation

Albumin

αALB

αCD3

αTarget

CIRCULATION

TUMOR

CIRCULATION

EpCAM Is a Broadly Expressed Epithelial Tumor Antigen

  • Epithelial Cell Adhesion Molecule (EpCAM, CD326)

CRC

  • Highly expressed on many solid tumors1

Marker for circulating tumor cells2NSCLC

  • Therapeutic potential hindered by its normal tissue expression

mCRPC

1. Spizzo, J Clin Pathol 2011. 2. de Wit, Oncotarget 2018. EpCAM IHC images taken from ProteinAtlas.org

Efficacy of Past EpCAM T Cell Engagers Was Limited Because of On-Target Toxicity in Normal Tissues

T Cell Engager

Route of Admin.

Clinical Experience

Solitomab

Systemic

MTD = 24 µg/day

(intravenous)

Clinical activity noted at dose levels 2-4x above MTD1

Catumaxomab

Local

Approved for malignant ascites in Europe2

(intraperitoneal)

Not tolerated as systemic therapy3

  • Systemic administration not tolerated, but highest (non-tolerated) doses for solitomab had clinical activity
  • Local administration had more success, but cannot target all metastatic tumors

Goal of EpCAM ProTriTAC = systemic administration + local activity in all tumors

1. Kebenko, OncoImmunol 2018. 2. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/removab. 3. Mau-Sorensen, Cancer Chemother Pharmacol 2015.

Two EpCAM-Specific Binders Were Chosen for Further Efficacy and Toxicity Assessments In Vivo

αALB

αCD3

αEpCAM

Cell Viability (RLU)

Mouse Cross-Reactive Binder

Clinical Candidate Binder

(Binds Human/Cyno/Mouse EpCAM)

(Binds Human/Cyno EpCAM)

1×106

1×106

5×105

602x

5×105

594x

Active

Prodrug

Active

Prodrug

0

0

-12-11-10

-9

-8

-7

-12-11-10

-9

-8

-7

Log of concentration (M)

Log of concentration (M)

  • Comparable masking observed in functional T cell killing (TDCC) assays
  • ProTriTAC with the mouse cross-reactive binder used for TI assessment

EpCAM ProTriTAC Is 3x Less Potent than the Tool TriTAC in Shrinking LoVo Colon Tumors in Mice

0.03 mg/kg

Human LoVo tumor

1500

mm^3

1000

Human T cells

Tumorvolume,

Established

Control

500

0

tumor model

10

20

30

40

Day, post tumor implantation

T Cell Engager

Final Dose (q. d. x 14)

0.003 mg/kg

1500

1500

mm^3

1000

mm^3

1000

TriTAC

volume,

volume,

500

500

Tumor

Tumor

0

0

10

20

30

40

Day, post tumor implantation

0.01 mg/kg

1500

mm^3

1000

volume,

500

Tumor

10

20

30

40

0

Day, post tumor implantation

0.03 mg/kg

1500

mm^3

1000

volume,

500

Tumor

0

10

20

30

40

Day, post tumor implantation

0.1 mg/kg

1500

mm^3

1000

volume,

500

Tumor

0

10

20

30

40

Day, post tumor implantation

0.3 mg/kg

10

20

30

40

Day, post tumor implantation

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

0.03 mg/kg

1500

1500

mm^3

1000

mm^3

1000

volume,

volume,

ProTriTAC

500

500

Tumor

Tumor

0

0

10

20

30

40

Day, post tumor implantation

0.1 mg/kg

0.3 mg/kg

1 mg/kg

3 mg/kg

1500

1500

1500

mm^3

1000

mm^3

1000

mm^3

1000

volume,

volume,

volume,

500

500

500

Tumor

Tumor

Tumor

0

0

0

10

20

30

40

10

20

30

40

10

20

30

40

10

20

30

40

Day, post tumor implantation

Day, post tumor implantation

Day, post tumor implantation

Day, post tumor implantation

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

Final Dose

(q. d. x 14)

EpCAM ProTriTAC Is 30x Safer than the Tool TriTAC in the Same Tumor-Bearing Mice

Survival:

TriTAC

100

survival

Percent

50

0

0

10

20

30

Day, post tumor implantation

0.003 mg/kg

  1. mg/kg
  1. mg/kg
  1. mg/kg
  1. mg/kg

ProTriTAC

100

survival

Percent

50

0

0

10

20

30

Day, post tumor implantation

  1. mg/kg
  1. mg/kg
  1. mg/kg
    1 mg/kg
    3 mg/kg

Clinical Chemistry:

ALT

AST

3000

2000

(U/L)

2000

(U/L)

1500

Concentration

Concentration

>30x

1000

>30x

1000

500

0

0

0.001

0.01

0.1

1

10

0.001

0.01

0.1

1

10

Bilirubin (Total)

30

(mg/dL)

20

TriTAC

Concentration

30x

ProTriTAC

10

0

0.001

0.01

0.1

1

10

Dose Level (mg/kg)

Dose Level (mg/kg)

Dose Level (mg/kg)

The 30x Improved Safety of EpCAM ProTriTAC Is Further Supported by Mouse Histopathology in the Same Tumor-Bearing Mice

Mouse Liver Histopathology Findings

Mouse Liver Sections (H&E stain)

Ctrl

TriTAC

ProTriTAC

TriTAC

ProTriTAC

Dose level

0.3 mg/kg

0.3 mg/kg

0.3

0.003

0.01

0.03

0.1

0.3

0.03

0.1

0.3

1

3

(mg/kg)

Coagulation

-

-

-

-

100%

100%

-

-

-

-

100%

necrosis

Portal fibrosis

10%*

10%*

10%*

10%*

100%

100%

20%*

20%*

-

-

100%

Bile ductule

-

-

-

-

100%

100%

-

-

-

-

100%

dilation

Note: percentages represent proportion of animals with the finding, asterisks denote findings were all of minimal severity

ProTriTAC enables better discrimination of tumor vs. normal tissue to reduce on-target tissue damage

10x Therapeutic Index Expansion Achieved for ProTriTAC in a Tumor Xenograft Model in Mice

Minimum Efficacious

Maximum Tolerated

Therapeutic Index

Dose

Dose

(TI)

TriTAC

0.03 mg/kg

0.03 mg/kg

1

ProTriTAC

0.1 mg/kg

1 mg/kg

10

ProTriTAC Advantage

10x

  • TI expansion demonstrated in vivo : efficacy + tox in the sameanimal
  • Preclinical model validated: similar on-target tox in mouse and in human1

1. Kebenko, OncoImmunol 2018

EpCAM ProTriTAC with the Clinical Candidate Binder (HPN601) Confirms TI Improvement by Comparing Across Species

Better Efficacy in Mouse

Established HT29 Tumor Xenograft Model

800

Control

mm^3

600

volume,

400

TriTAC

Tumor

200

ProTriTAC

(HPN601)

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

Day, post tumor implantation

Better Safety in Cyno

Peak Cytokine Levels

(pg/ml)

800

600

Cytokines

TriTAC

400

ProTriTAC

200

(HPN601)

0

2

6

0

g

-

-

1

-

IL

IL

-

N

IL

IF

Both TriTAC and ProTriTAC dosed at 100 µg/kg

Both TriTAC and ProTriTAC dosed at 30 µg/kg

HPN601 Is Active in Multiple Established Tumor Xenograft Models

HPAF-II

(Pancreatic)

1000

1000

mm^3

800

mm^3

800

volume,

600

volume,

600

400

400

Tumor

200

Tumor

200

0

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

HT-29

(Colon)

1000

mm^3

800

volume,

600

400

Tumor

200

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

0

22Rv1

H292

(Prostate)

(Lung)

1500

mm^3

1000

volume,

500

Tumor

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

5

10

15

20

25

30

Day, post tumor implantationDay, post tumor implantationDay, post tumor implantationDay, post tumor implantation

Control

30 µg/kg

100 µg/kg

300 µg/kg

dosed qdx14

Demonstrates anti-tumor activity and prodrug processing in multiple tumor types

Summary

  • ProTriTAC is a new approach to engineer conditionally active T cell engager prodrugs
  • HPN601 is an EpCAM-targeting ProTriTAC
  • 10x improved TI compared to a constitutively active T cell engager
  • Efficacious in multiple EpCAM-expressing xenograft tumor models in vivo
  • IND-enablingstudies initiated

Acknowledgements

Translational Medicine

CMC

Che-Leung Law

Susan Dana Jones

Laurie Tatalick

Alpana Naresh

Vaishnavi Ganti

Mark Wesson

We thank all other Harpoon staff members who enabled this effort.

Disclaimer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:18:03 UTC
