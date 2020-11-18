Harpoon Therapeutics : HPN601 SITC 2020 Presentation

HPN601 Is A Protease-ActivatedEpCAM-Targeting T Cell Engager with an Improved Safety Profile for the Treatment of Solid Tumors
S. Jack Lin, Sony S. Rocha, Kathryn Kwant, Maria Rosalyn Dayao, Tessie M. Ng, Raphaela Rose Banzon, Wade Aaron, Evan Callihan, Maria Gamez-Guerrero, Golzar Hemmati, Kevin J. Wright, Manasi Barath, Yinghua Xiao, Timothy Yu, Patrick Chew, Thomas Evans, Jessica O'Rear, Scott Gatto, Michael Cremin, Stephen Yu, Purbasa Patnaik, Avneel Hundal, Richard Austin, Bryan Lemon, Holger Wesche
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
South San Francisco, CA
November 12, 2020
Disclosure
All authors are current or former employees and are shareholders of Harpoon Therapeutics
The Need for a Conditionally Active T Cell Engager Prodrug To Target More Broadly Expressed Tumor Antigens
PROBLEM:
T cell engagers are potent, but limited to tumor antigens with restricted normal tissue expression
Many solid tumor antigens have normal tissue expression liabilities
Several T cell engager targets have encountered dose-limiting toxicities in the clinic
Examples: EpCAM, gpA33, B7-H3, CEACAM5
SOLUTION:
Design a T cell engager prodrug that is active in tumor and spares normal tissues
Enables targeting of more solid tumor antigens
ProTriTAC Is a T Cell Engager Prodrug Platform Based on Harpoon's Clinically Validated TriTAC Components
TriTACProTriTAC
αTarget
αALB
protease
masking moiety
linker (red)
from αALB (orange)
αALBαCD3
αCD3αTarget
Started with same
Rearranged
Added protease linker
TriTAC binders
binders
and masking moiety
ProTriTAC Links Masking with Half-Life Extension To Improve the Therapeutic Index (TI)
Long-lived
Activation by tumor proteases
Rapid clearance
prodrug
& T cell-directed killing
in circulation
Albumin
αALB
αCD3
αTarget
CIRCULATION
TUMOR
CIRCULATION
EpCAM Is a Broadly Expressed Epithelial Tumor Antigen
Epithelial Cell Adhesion Molecule (EpCAM, CD326)
CRC
Highly expressed on many solid tumors1
• Marker for circulating tumor cells2NSCLC
Therapeutic potential hindered by its normal tissue expression
mCRPC
1. Spizzo, J Clin Pathol 2011. 2. de Wit, Oncotarget 2018. EpCAM IHC images taken from ProteinAtlas.org
Efficacy of Past EpCAM T Cell Engagers Was Limited Because of On-Target Toxicity in Normal Tissues
T Cell Engager
Route of Admin.
Clinical Experience
Solitomab
Systemic
MTD = 24 µg/day
(intravenous)
Clinical activity noted at dose levels 2-4x above MTD1
Catumaxomab
Local
Approved for malignant ascites in Europe2
(intraperitoneal)
Not tolerated as systemic therapy3
Systemic administration not tolerated, but highest (non-tolerated) doses for solitomab had clinical activity
Local administration had more success, but cannot target all metastatic tumors
Goal of EpCAM ProTriTAC = systemic administration + local activity in all tumors
