Harpoon Therapeutics : HPN601 SITC 2020 Presentation

HPN601 Is A Protease-ActivatedEpCAM-Targeting T Cell Engager with an Improved Safety Profile for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Enables targeting of more solid tumor antigens

Design a T cell engager prodrug that is active in tumor and spares normal tissues

Several T cell engager targets have encountered

Many solid tumor antigens have normal tissue expression liabilities

T cell engagers are potent, but limited to tumor antigens with restricted normal tissue expression

The Need for a Conditionally Active T Cell Engager Prodrug To Target More Broadly Expressed Tumor Antigens

Started with same

ProTriTAC Is a T Cell Engager Prodrug Platform Based on Harpoon's Clinically Validated TriTAC Components

ProTriTAC Links Masking with Half-Life Extension To Improve the Therapeutic Index (TI)

1. Spizzo, J Clin Pathol 2011. 2. de Wit, Oncotarget 2018. EpCAM IHC images taken from ProteinAtlas.org

Therapeutic potential hindered by its normal tissue expression

Highly expressed on many solid tumors

Goal of EpCAM ProTriTAC = systemic administration + local activity in all tumors

Local administration had more success, but cannot target all metastatic tumors

Systemic administration not tolerated, but highest

Not tolerated as systemic therapy3

Approved for malignant ascites in Europe2

Clinical activity noted at dose levels 2-4x above MTD1

Efficacy of Past EpCAM T Cell Engagers Was Limited Because of On-Target Toxicity in Normal Tissues

ProTriTAC with the mouse

Two EpCAM-Specific Binders Were Chosen for Further Efficacy and Toxicity Assessments In Vivo

EpCAM ProTriTAC Is 3x Less Potent than the Tool TriTAC in Shrinking LoVo Colon Tumors in Mice

EpCAM ProTriTAC Is 30x Safer than the Tool TriTAC in the Same Tumor-Bearing Mice

The 30x Improved Safety of EpCAM ProTriTAC Is Further Supported by Mouse Histopathology in the Same Tumor-Bearing Mice

Mouse Liver Histopathology Findings Mouse Liver Sections (H&E stain) Ctrl TriTAC ProTriTAC TriTAC ProTriTAC Dose level 0.3 mg/kg 0.3 mg/kg 0.3 0.003 0.01 0.03 0.1 0.3 0.03 0.1 0.3 1 3 (mg/kg) Coagulation - - - - 100% 100% - - - - 100% necrosis Portal fibrosis 10%* 10%* 10%* 10%* 100% 100% 20%* 20%* - - 100% Bile ductule - - - - 100% 100% - - - - 100% dilation Note: percentages represent proportion of animals with the finding, asterisks denote findings were all of minimal severity

ProTriTAC enables better discrimination of tumor vs. normal tissue to reduce on-target tissue damage