Harpoon Therapeutics : Immuno-Oncology 360-2022

Novel Approaches to Expand the Therapeutic Index of T cell Engagers
Holger Wesche, PhD
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
South San Francisco
T Cell Engagers Work By Physically Connecting a T Cell to a Tumor Cell
Confocal Microscopy
Perforin
Lck
LFA-1 (CD11a)
T cell receptor complex (TCR)
T cell engager (TCE)
Tumor associated antigen (TAA)Tumor cell
-
• Does not require a T cell clone with specific T cell receptor
-
• Any T cell can recognize a surface antigen
-
• Does not require MHC expression for recognition by T cell
The First T Cell Engager Was Approved in the US in 2014
-
- Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) apparently part of the mechanism of action
-
- Many T cell engagers are limited by toxicities and have narrow therapeutic windows
-
- In solid tumors, need for higher exposures increases tox risks
T Cell Engager Toxicities Are Either On- or Off-Target
Several Approaches to Expand Therapeutic Index Are Being Pursued
-
• Tumor target selection - Minimize expression on critical normal tissues
-
• Management of side-effects in the clinic - Step dosing and pre-medication for CRS management - Dosing holidays (e.g., myeloid targeting T cell engager)
-
• Protein engineering approaches
-
- Optimize affinities of binding moieties
-
- Pursue co-stimulatory molecules on T cells
-
- Optimize biophysical properties of T cell engager platform
-
- Conditionally active T cell engager
#IO360NYC
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 20:10:41 UTC.