    HARP   US41358P1066

HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HARP)
  Report
Harpoon Therapeutics : Immuno-Oncology 360-2022

03/25/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Novel Approaches to Expand the Therapeutic Index of T cell Engagers

Holger Wesche, PhD

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

South San Francisco

T Cell Engagers Work By Physically Connecting a T Cell to a Tumor Cell

Confocal Microscopy

Perforin

Lck

LFA-1 (CD11a)

T cell

T cell receptor complex (TCR)

T cell engager (TCE)

Tumor associated antigen (TAA)Tumor cell

  • Transient connection will vigorously activate T cell and make it kill attached cancer cell

  • Does not require a T cell clone with specific T cell receptor

  • Any T cell can recognize a surface antigen

  • Does not require MHC expression for recognition by T cell

The First T Cell Engager Was Approved in the US in 2014

  • T cell engagers can work

    • T cell engagers don't always work

      • - Blincyto (CD19) approved for ALL in 2014

      • - Tebentafusp (PMEL) approved for uveal melanoma in 2022

      • - Promising earlier stage clinical data for several targets (e.g., CD20, BCMA, DLL3)

  • - Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) apparently part of the mechanism of action

  • - Many T cell engagers are limited by toxicities and have narrow therapeutic windows

  • - In solid tumors, need for higher exposures increases tox risks

T Cell Engager Toxicities Are Either On- or Off-Target

  • Toxicities observed in the clinic can be grouped:

    • - Off target toxicities

      • In general, target-independent T cell activation

      • Often manifests as dose limiting CRS

      • Caused by T cell engager aggregates, can be Fc-receptor mediated

  • - On target tissue damage

    • Elimination of normal tissue that expresses target

    • Tends to get worse with longer treatment

  • - On target CRS

    • Overstimulated immune response when T cells engage and eliminate target

    • Tends to improve during the course of treatment

Several Approaches to Expand Therapeutic Index Are Being Pursued

  • Tumor target selection - Minimize expression on critical normal tissues

  • Management of side-effects in the clinic - Step dosing and pre-medication for CRS management - Dosing holidays (e.g., myeloid targeting T cell engager)

  • Protein engineering approaches

    • - Optimize affinities of binding moieties

    • - Pursue co-stimulatory molecules on T cells

    • - Optimize biophysical properties of T cell engager platform

    • - Conditionally active T cell engager

#IO360NYC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 20:10:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 38,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,73x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,95 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julia Marie Eastland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgia L. Erbez Chief Financial Officer
Scott D. Myers Chairman
Natalie R. Sacks Chief Medical Officer
Holger Wesche Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.-34.44%163
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.55%74 126
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.64%72 353
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED14.62%64 077
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.35%53 626
BIONTECH SE-33.90%41 158