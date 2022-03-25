Harpoon Therapeutics : Immuno-Oncology 360-2022

Novel Approaches to Expand the Therapeutic Index of T cell Engagers

Holger Wesche, PhD

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

South San Francisco

T Cell Engagers Work By Physically Connecting a T Cell to a Tumor Cell

Confocal Microscopy

Perforin

Lck

LFA-1 (CD11a)

T cell

T cell receptor complex (TCR)

T cell engager (TCE)

Tumor associated antigen (TAA)Tumor cell

• Transient connection will vigorously activate T cell and make it kill attached cancer cell

• Does not require a T cell clone with specific T cell receptor

• Any T cell can recognize a surface antigen

• Does not require MHC expression for recognition by T cell

The First T Cell Engager Was Approved in the US in 2014

• T cell engagers can work • T cell engagers don't always work - Blincyto (CD19) approved for ALL in 2014 - Tebentafusp (PMEL) approved for uveal melanoma in 2022 - Promising earlier stage clinical data for several targets (e.g., CD20, BCMA, DLL3)



- Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) apparently part of the mechanism of action

- Many T cell engagers are limited by toxicities and have narrow therapeutic windows

- In solid tumors, need for higher exposures increases tox risks

T Cell Engager Toxicities Are Either On- or Off-Target

• Toxicities observed in the clinic can be grouped: - Off target toxicities • In general, target-independent T cell activation • Often manifests as dose limiting CRS • Caused by T cell engager aggregates, can be Fc-receptor mediated



- On target tissue damage • Elimination of normal tissue that expresses target • Tends to get worse with longer treatment

- On target CRS • Overstimulated immune response when T cells engage and eliminate target • Tends to improve during the course of treatment



Several Approaches to Expand Therapeutic Index Are Being Pursued

• Tumor target selection - Minimize expression on critical normal tissues

• Management of side-effects in the clinic - Step dosing and pre-medication for CRS management - Dosing holidays (e.g., myeloid targeting T cell engager)

• Protein engineering approaches - Optimize affinities of binding moieties - Pursue co-stimulatory molecules on T cells - Optimize biophysical properties of T cell engager platform - Conditionally active T cell engager



