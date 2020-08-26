Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.    HARP

HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HARP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harpoon Therapeutics Names Karin Ann Thacker, M.Sc., VP Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced the appointment of Karin Ann Thacker, M.Sc., as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. Ms. Thacker joins Harpoon from Gritstone Oncology where she most recently served as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs.  

“I am pleased to welcome Karin Thacker to Harpoon’s executive management team to oversee our global regulatory affairs and quality assurance efforts,” said Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “Karin is a deeply experienced regulatory and quality assurance executive in the biopharma industry and I am confident she will contribute to the advancement of our TriTAC® T cell engager pipeline programs as they continue to advance forward in clinical studies.”

Ms. Thacker joins Harpoon with more than 20 years of leadership experience in regulatory affairs and quality assurance in the biopharmaceutical industry. At Gritstone, she built out the Regulatory Affairs function, served as the lead on two INDs, and provided regulatory strategic expertise on the development of personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines, bispecific antibodies, biomarkers and companion diagnostics. She also led FDA interactions on the design and quality systems for the company’s GMP bioinformatics and manufacturing facilities. Prior to Gritstone, she served as Senior Director, Head of Regulatory Development, Global Regulatory Affairs at Puma Biotechnology. She has also held positions at Gilead Sciences, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Genitope Corporation, Chiron Corporation, and Sanofi Pasteur in roles of increasing responsibility. Ms. Thacker received her M.Sc., and B.Sc. (hons) degrees in microbiology from the University of Manitoba.

“I am excited to join the team at Harpoon Therapeutics where there is an energy to do innovative work with the goal of impacting the treatment of cancer patients with advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies,” said Ms. Thacker. “Harpoon has built an impressive and highly differentiated development pipeline, and I look forward to contributing to regulatory strategies to bring the potential of Harpoon’s drug candidates to their full medical and commercial potential.”

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and Harpoon plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial in the second half of 2020. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, scope and anticipated results of clinical trials, the timing of the presentation of data, the association of data with potential treatment outcomes, the development and advancement of product candidates, the timing of development milestones for product candidates, and the anticipated potential impacts to Harpoon Therapeutics’ business from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to COVID-19, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Georgia Erbez
Chief Financial Officer
media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858-356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:31aHarpoon Therapeutics Names Karin Ann Thacker, M.Sc., VP Regulatory Affairs an..
GL
08/12HARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – August 2020
PU
08/05HARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/05HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/05Harpoon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provid..
GL
08/05Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences
GL
07/02HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
07/02Harpoon Therapeutics Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
06/17Harpoon Therapeutics Updates Information for its Participation in Two Upcomin..
GL
06/11Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -53,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 328 M 328 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,22 $
Last Close Price 13,04 $
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target 91,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald McMahon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgia L. Erbez CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Natalie R. Sacks Chief Medical Officer
Holger Wesche Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Chin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.-11.83%328
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.65%82 808
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.39%70 938
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.59%64 243
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.61.84%36 398
GENMAB A/S55.65%23 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group