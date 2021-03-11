Harpoon Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – March 2021

Spearheading Immunotherapies

Therapeutic Focus

Clinical-stage immunotherapy company

Platform Technologies

T cell engager technology, "off-the-shelf" therapies for solid tumors

Multiple Product Candidates

HPN536 (mesothelin TriTAC) Phase 1/2a in ovarian cancer and other solid tumors HPN217 (BCMA TriTAC) in Phase 1/2 in multiple myeloma HPN328 (DLL3 TriTAC) in Phase 1/2 in small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine tumors

-TriTAC®: Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform -ProTriTAC®: Pro-drug form of TriTAC for tumor-specific activation HPN424 (PSMA TriTAC) Phase 1/2a in prostate cancer

Multiple Anticipated Clinical Catalysts in 2021

HPN424 - Data presentations, initiation of expansion cohort HPN536 - Data presentation, initiation of expansion cohort HPN217 - Data presentation, initiation of expansion cohort HPN328 - Data presentation

Strong Financial Position

Cash balance of $258.11 million expected to fund operations into 2H 2023

1 $150M as of December 31, 2020 and pro forma for $108.1M net proceeds from an underwritten public offering completed January 11, 2021

