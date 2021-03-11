Log in
Harpoon Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – March 2021

03/11/2021
Spearheading Immunotherapies

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

MARCH 2021

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial position, strategy, expectations regarding the timing and achievement of our product candidate development activities, research and development activities and ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, and plans and expectations for future operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: our limited operating history; net losses; our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future, and that we may never be profitable; our need for additional funding and related risks for our business, product development programs and future commercialization activities; the timing and success of preclinical and clinical trials we conduct; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; the ability to commercialize our product candidates; our ability to compete in the marketplace; risks regarding our license agreements; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; and our ability to manage our growth. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of many of these and other risks and uncertainties, see our filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person

assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Therapeutic Focus

Clinical-stage immunotherapy company

Platform Technologies

T cell engager technology, "off-the-shelf" therapies for solid tumors

Multiple Product

Candidates

HPN536 (mesothelin TriTAC) Phase 1/2a in ovarian cancer and other solid tumors

HPN217 (BCMA TriTAC) in Phase 1/2 in multiple myeloma

HPN328 (DLL3 TriTAC) in Phase 1/2 in small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine tumors

-TriTAC®: Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform -ProTriTAC®: Pro-drug form of TriTAC for tumor-specific activation HPN424 (PSMA TriTAC) Phase 1/2a in prostate cancer

Multiple Anticipated Clinical Catalysts in 2021

HPN424 - Data presentations, initiation of expansion cohort HPN536 - Data presentation, initiation of expansion cohort HPN217 - Data presentation, initiation of expansion cohort HPN328 - Data presentation

Strong Financial

Position

Cash balance of $258.11 million expected to fund operations into 2H 2023

1 $150M as of December 31, 2020 and pro forma for $108.1M net proceeds from an underwritten public offering completed January 11, 2021

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

HPN424

PSMA / Prostate cancer

Data presentation 1H

Initiate expansion cohort 1H

HPN536

MSLN / Ovarian, pancreatic and other solid tumors

Data presentation at a medical conference

Initiate expansion cohort EOY

HPN217

BCMA / Multiple myeloma

Data presentation at a medical conference 2H

HPN328

DLL3 / Small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine tumors

Data presentation at a medical conference 2H

HPN601

EpCAM/GI cancers

IND-enabling studies

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 18:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -66,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 646 M 646 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 32,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 26,2x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,67 $
Last Close Price 20,09 $
Spread / Highest target 89,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerald McMahon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgia L. Erbez CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Natalie R. Sacks Chief Medical Officer
Holger Wesche Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Chin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC.16.92%646
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.42%80 309
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.33%55 707
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.54%49 980
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.58%48 734
BEIGENE, LTD.18.08%27 948
