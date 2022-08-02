HARSCO : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K 08/02/2022 | 08:42am EDT Send by mail :

•Second QuarterRevenues from Continuing Operations Totaled $481 Million, An Increase of 3% Percent Over Prior-Year Quarter

•Q2 GAAP Operating Loss from Continuing Operations of $97 Million, Including a Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment Charge of $105 Million

•Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 Totaled $49 Million

•Q2 GAAP Loss Per Share of $1.34 and Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.01

•Profit Improvement Plan of $30+ Million (in Second Half) Implemented at Clean Earth to Strengthen Performance in Response to Extraordinary Inflation

•Full Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range of $210 Million to $220 Million; Free Cash Flow is Now Projected to be Between $115 Million and $125 Million

CAMP HILL, PA (August 2, 2022) - Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported second quarter 2022 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, second quarter of 2022 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $1.34, including a Clean Earth non-cash goodwill impairment charge and other unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.01. These figures compare with second quarter of 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.11 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.20.

The GAAP operating loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $97 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $49 million in the quarter.

1

"Our team is taking aggressive action to mitigate the extraordinary inflationary which impacted our results in the quarter," said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "In Clean Earth, the segment most impacted by external inflationary pressures, we are implementing incremental pricing and cost reduction initiatives which we believe will offset these challenges and better position Clean Earth to realize its profit and margin potential in the future. We also remain focused on reducing our leverage and creating value from our unique asset base. While the steps we are taking will take time to deliver results, we remain encouraged by the healthy underlying demand across most of our end markets and are confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and value creation for shareholders."

Harsco Corporation-Selected Second Quarter Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Revenues $ 481 $ 469 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ (97) $ 26 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (1.34) $ 0.11 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49 $ 67 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.2 % 14.3 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.20 Note: Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted earnings per share details are adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $481 million, an increase of 3 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Environmental and Clean Earth each realized an increase in revenues compared to the second quarter of 2021. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted second quarter 2022 revenues by approximately $20 million (4 percent), compared with the prior-year period.

The Company's GAAP operating loss from continuing operations was $97 million for the second quarter of 2022 including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $105 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $26 million in the same quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $49 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $67 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Both Environmental and Clean Earth experienced lower adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior year including the impacts of foreign exchange translation in Environmental and inflationary pressures on operating costs.

2

Second Quarter Business Review

Environmental ($ in millions) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Revenues $ 278 $ 273 Operating income - GAAP $ 24 $ 30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53 $ 58 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.0 % 21.2 %

Environmental revenues totaled $278 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 2 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable to higher demand for mill services and ecoproductsTM, partially offset by FX translation impacts. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $24 million and $53 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $30 million and adjusted EBITDA of $58 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned FX impacts as well as operating cost inflation and fewer asset sales relative to the prior-year quarter.

Clean Earth ($ in millions) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Revenues $ 203 $ 196 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ (112) $ 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5 $ 18 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.3 % 9.4 %

Clean Earth revenues totaled $203 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 4 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher pricing for environmental services and volume growth from industrial customers. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $112 million and adjusted EBITDA was $5 million in the second quarter of 2022. These figures compare with $7 million of operating income and $18 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted earnings is mainly attributable to significant cost inflation above price (including transportation, containers and end-disposal costs), which is being addressed in the third quarter through pricing initiatives and cost reductions. 3



Goodwill Impairment Charge - Clean Earth Harsco recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment for Clean Earth in the second quarter. This $105 million charge reflects the impacts of a higher discount rate and lower near-term earnings expectations for Clean Earth as a result of extraordinary inflation. In response to these pressures, the Company recently launched a Profit Improvement Plan in Clean Earth targeting benefits of more than $30 million through commercial pricing initiatives and cost reductions. These improvements are expected to strengthen margins in the coming quarters, and the Company remains committed to a Clean Earth long-term EBITDA margin target of 15 percent.

Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities was $152 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $37 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $132 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $20 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is principally related to the Company's accounts receivable securitization transaction (approximately $120 million), which was completed in June 2022.

4

2022 Outlook The Company has updated its 2022 guidance to reflect heightened inflation challenges as well as the effects of foreign exchange translation. Actions are underway to mitigate these impacts through commercial efforts and cost reductions, however these actions are not expected to fully offset these pressures until 2023. Summary Outlook highlights are as follows: 2022 Full Year Outlook (Continuing Operations) Current May Outlook GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $(53) - $(63) million $81 - $96 million Adjusted EBITDA $210 - $220 million $250 - $265 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(1.58) - $(1.72) $0.02 - $0.10 Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $0.00 - $(0.13) $0.35 - $0.44 Free Cash Flow $115 - $125 million $25 - $40 million Net Interest Expense $68 - $70 million unchanged Pension Income (Non-Operating) $9 million $10 million Net Capital Expenditures $125 - $130 million unchanged Q3 2022 Outlook (Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income $12 - $17 million Adjusted EBITDA $54 - $59 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.10) - $(0.16) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.02) - $(0.08)

Rail / Discontinued Operations The sales process for Rail is ongoing, and the Company remains in discussions with select interested parties. Rail is a non-core business with unique asset base and a positive long-term outlook, and the Company remains committed to selling Rail on a disciplined basis, thereby creating value for shareholders. Further transaction updates will be provided when appropriate.

5

Conference Call The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.harsco.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-5019, or (412) 902-4237 for international callers. Please ask to join the Harsco Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or changes due to COVID-19 and governmental and market reactions to COVID-19; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the 6

Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions; (13) failure to complete a divestiture of the Rail division, as announced on November 2, 2021 on satisfactory terms, or at all; (14) potential severe volatility in the capital or commodity markets; (15) failure to retain key management and employees; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business is significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; (20) the risk that the Company may be unable to implement fully and successfully the expected incremental actions at Clean Earth due to market conditions or otherwise and may fail to deliver the expected resulting benefits; and (21) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, and Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies.

7

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments' Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company's management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and transaction-related expenditures. The Company's management believes that Free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews Free cash flow for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. Free cash flow excludes the former Harsco Rail Segment since the segment is reported as discontinued operations. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects. 8

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

# # # 9

HARSCO CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 439,618 $ 429,651 $ 858,053 $ 843,990 Product revenues 41,434 39,023 75,796 71,949 Total revenues 481,052 468,674 933,849 915,939 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 368,994 344,982 715,351 674,835 Cost of products sold 34,205 30,466 64,867 57,980 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,935 70,805 137,088 142,419 Research and development expenses 296 323 352 480 Goodwill impairment charge 104,580 - 104,580 - Other (income) expenses, net 2,045 (4,167) 866 (5,158) Total costs and expenses 578,055 442,409 1,023,104 870,556 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (97,003) 26,265 (89,255) 45,383 Interest income 693 577 1,337 1,124 Interest expense (16,692) (15,643) (31,784) (31,899) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) 2,149 (50) 1,617 (5,308) Defined benefit pension income 2,247 3,956 4,657 7,890 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (108,606) 15,105 (113,428) 17,190 Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations 3,115 (4,797) 1,894 (6,898) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net (114) (76) (245) (195) Income (loss) from continuing operations (105,605) 10,232 (111,779) 10,097 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses 1,879 8,239 (37,218) 11,603 Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses (770) (3,391) 5,821 (5,055) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,109 4,848 (31,397) 6,548 Net income (loss) (104,496) 15,080 (143,176) 16,645 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,095) (1,692) (2,254) (3,122) Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation $ (105,591) $ 13,388 $ (145,430) $ 13,523 Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (106,700) $ 8,540 $ (114,033) $ 6,975 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,109 4,848 (31,397) 6,548 Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (105,591) $ 13,388 $ (145,430) $ 13,523 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,509 79,265 79,437 79,177 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (1.34) $ 0.11 $ (1.44) $ 0.09 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.06 (0.40) 0.08 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (1.33) (a) $ 0.17 $ (1.83) $ 0.17 Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,509 80,774 79,437 80,397 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (1.34) $ 0.11 $ (1.44) $ 0.09 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.06 (0.40) 0.08 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (1.33) $ 0.17 $ (1.83) $ 0.17

10

HARSCO CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30

2022 December 31

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,782 $ 82,908 Restricted cash 4,025 4,220 Trade accounts receivable, net 267,747 377,881 Other receivables 28,174 33,059 Inventories 80,999 70,493 Prepaid expenses 21,906 31,065 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 263,913 265,413 Other current assets 26,508 9,934 Total current assets 790,054 874,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 637,480 653,913 Right-of-use assets, net 104,212 101,576 Goodwill 759,439 883,109 Intangible assets, net 382,741 402,801 Deferred income tax assets 16,551 17,883 Assets held-for-sale 65,079 71,234 Other assets 43,403 48,419 Total assets $ 2,798,959 $ 3,053,908 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 2,196 $ 7,748 Current maturities of long-term debt 17,952 10,226 Accounts payable 213,037 186,126 Accrued compensation 40,744 48,165 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,073 25,590 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 151,369 161,999 Other current liabilities 147,022 161,537 Total current liabilities 598,393 601,391 Long-term debt 1,302,857 1,359,446 Retirement plan liabilities 60,424 93,693 Operating lease liabilities 77,104 74,571 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 7,827 8,492 Environmental liabilities 26,669 28,435 Deferred tax liabilities 27,372 33,826 Other liabilities 46,610 48,284 Total liabilities 2,147,256 2,248,138 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 145,319 144,883 Additional paid-in capital 221,117 215,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (573,872) (560,139) Retained earnings 1,649,080 1,794,510 Treasury stock (848,320) (846,622) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders' equity 593,324 748,160 Noncontrolling interests 58,379 57,610 Total equity 651,703 805,770 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,798,959 $ 3,053,908

11

HARSCO CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (104,496) $ 15,080 $ (143,176) $ 16,645 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 32,463 32,156 66,067 64,904 Amortization 8,481 8,816 17,067 17,783 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (6,121) (2,986) (10,396) (6,407) Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 114 76 245 195 Dividends from unconsolidated entities 348 - 526 - (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (2,254) - (2,254) 2,668 Goodwill impairment charge 104,580 104,580 - Other, net 761 (3,277) 1,020 (2,149) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable 102,971 (7,038) 87,607 (23,484) Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller - - 7,687 - Inventories (3,825) 15,049 (8,435) 15,456 Contract assets 2,993 (18,796) 7,836 (37,866) Right-of-use assets 7,307 7,129 14,383 13,897 Accounts payable 17,192 (4,899) 18,847 (13,491) Accrued interest payable 6,653 7,183 (740) (137) Accrued compensation (192) 6,242 (5,884) 4,701 Advances on contracts (5,818) (3,653) (13,626) (13,351) Operating lease liabilities (7,032) (6,756) (14,095) (13,506) Retirement plan liabilities, net (7,068) (8,591) (21,587) (27,858) Other assets and liabilities 4,997 968 12,067 15,530 Net cash provided by operating activities 152,054 36,703 117,739 13,530 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (28,833) (41,264) (61,791) (68,646) Proceeds from sales of assets 615 6,180 6,591 10,042 Expenditures for intangible assets (46) (64) (100) (132) Proceeds from note receivable 8,605 6,400 8,605 6,400 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 3,938 449 4,999 (978) Payments for settlements of interest rate swaps (1,061) - (2,123) - Other investing activities, net 29 87 153 133 Net cash used by investing activities (16,753) (28,212) (43,666) (53,181) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net (2,082) 3,869 (31) 4,444 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 32,956 30,645 104,961 465,518 Reductions (150,295) (38,951) (152,861) (413,481) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - (3,094) - (3,094) Sale (purchase) of noncontrolling interests 1,901 - 1,901 - Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (321) (687) (1,698) (3,172) Payment of contingent consideration - - (6,915) - Deferred financing costs - (1,303) - (7,828) Other financing activities, net - (201) - (601) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (117,841) (9,722) (54,643) 41,786 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (6,206) 1,193 (5,751) 483 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 11,254 (38) 13,679 2,618 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 89,553 82,325 87,128 79,669 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 100,807 $ 82,287 $ 100,807 $ 82,287 12

HARSCO CORPORATION REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 277,599 $ 23,547 $ 272,546 $ 30,223 Harsco Clean Earth 203,453 (111,668) 196,128 7,386 Corporate (8,882) (11,344) Consolidated Totals $ 481,052 $ (97,003) $ 468,674 $ 26,265 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 539,650 $ 41,814 $ 530,532 $ 56,158 Harsco Clean Earth 394,199 (112,965) 385,407 10,564 Corporate (18,104) - (21,339) Consolidated Totals $ 933,849 $ (89,255) $ 915,939 $ 45,383

13

HARSCO CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported $ (1.34) $ 0.11 $ (1.44) $ 0.09 Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (a) (0.03) - (0.02) 0.07 Corporate strategic costs (b) - 0.02 - 0.02 Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge (c) 1.32 - 1.32 - Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs (d) 0.01 - 0.02 - Taxes on above unusual items (e) (0.04) (0.01) (0.04) (0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, including acquisition amortization expense (0.07) (g) 0.12 (0.16) 0.15 (g) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (f) 0.08 0.08 0.16 0.16 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.31 (a)Income recognized related to a gain on the repurchase of $25.0 million of Senior Notes, partially offset by costs incurred at Corporate to amend the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities (Q2 2022 $2.1million pre-tax; six months 2022 $1.6 million pre-tax) and costs associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to establish a New Term Loan; the proceeds of which were used to repay in full the outstanding Term Loan A and Term Loan B, to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility and to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ratio covenant (Q2 2021 $0.1 million pre-tax; six months 2021 $5.3 million pre-tax). (b)Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies. The six months ended 2022 includes the relocation of the Company's headquarters (Q2 2022 $0.2 million pre-tax; six months 2022 $(0.2) million pre-tax and Q2 and six months 2021 $1.7 million pre-tax ). (c)Non-cash goodwill impairment charge (Q2 2022 and the six months 2022 $104.6 million pre-tax). (d)Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Clean Earth Segment (Q2 2022 $1.1 million pre-tax; six months 2022 $1.4 million pre-tax). (e)Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used. (f)Acquisition amortization expense was $7.8 million pre-tax and $15.7 million pre-tax for Q2 2022 and the six months 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $6.2 million and $12.4 million for Q2 2022 and the six months 2022, respectively. Acquisition amortization expense was $8.1 million pre-tax and $16.2 million pre-tax for Q2 2021 and the six months 2021, respectively, and after-tax was $6.5 million and $13.0 million for Q2 2021 and the six months 2021, respectively. (g)Does not total due to rounding.

14

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a) (Unaudited)



Projected Three Months Ending September 30 Projected Twelve Months Ending December 31 2022 2022 Low High Low High Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.16) $ (0.10) $ (1.72) $ (1.58) Corporate strategic costs 0.01 0.01 - - Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge - - 1.32 1.32 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs - - 0.02 0.02 Corporate facility fees and debt-related expense (income) - - (0.02) (0.02) Taxes on above unusual items - - (0.04) (0.04) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, including acquisition amortization expense (0.15) (0.09) (0.44) (0.30) (b) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.08 0.08 0.31 0.31 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08) (b) $ (0.02) (b) $ (0.13) $ - (a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment. (b) Does not total due to rounding.

15

HARSCO CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended June 30, 2022: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 23,547 $ (111,668) $ (8,882) $ (97,003) Corporate strategic costs - - 229 229 Harsco Clean Earth Segment goodwill impairment charge - 104,580 - 104,580 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs - 1,148 - 1,148 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 23,547 (5,940) (8,653) 8,954 Depreciation 27,467 4,536 460 32,463 Amortization 1,714 6,131 - 7,845 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,728 $ 4,727 $ (8,193) $ 49,262 Revenues as reported $ 277,599 $ 203,453 $ 481,052 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.0 % 2.3 % 10.2 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2021: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 30,223 $ 7,386 $ (11,344) $ 26,265 Corporate acquisition and integration costs - - 1,681 1,681 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 30,223 7,386 (9,663) 27,946 Depreciation 25,550 4,905 494 30,949 Amortization 2,035 6,063 - 8,098 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,808 $ 18,354 $ (9,169) $ 66,993 Revenues as reported $ 272,546 $ 196,128 $ 468,674 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 21.2 % 9.4 % 14.3 %

16

HARSCO CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (105,605) $ 10,232 Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 114 76 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,115) 4,797 Defined benefit pension income (2,247) (3,956) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (2,149) 50 Interest expense 16,692 15,643 Interest income (693) (577) Depreciation 32,463 30,949 Amortization 7,845 8,098 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 229 1,681 Harsco Clean Earth goodwill impairment charge 104,580 - Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs 1,148 - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,262 $ 66,993

17

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a) (Unaudited)

Projected Three Months Ending September 30 Projected Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2022 2022 (In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations (12) (7) (132) (121) Add back (deduct): Income tax (income) expense 5 6 8 9 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 1 1 - - Net interest 20 19 70 68 Defined benefit pension income (2) (2) (9) (9) Depreciation and amortization 42 42 166 166 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 1 1 - - Harsco Clean Earth goodwill impairment - - 105 105 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs - - 1 1 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 54 (b) $ 59 (b) $ 210 (b) $ 220 (b) (a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment (b) Does not total due to rounding.

18

HARSCO CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 152,054 $ 36,703 117,739 $ 13,530 Less capital expenditures (28,833) (41,264) (61,791) (68,646) Less expenditures for intangible assets (46) (64) (100) (132) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 180 926 508 1,798 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 615 6,180 6,591 10,042 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 218 3,920 1,096 18,004 Harsco Rail free cash flow deficit 7,667 14,064 38,988 29,748 Free cash flow $ 131,855 $ 20,465 $ 103,031 $ 4,344 (a)Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner's share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (b)Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment. (c)Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions and costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities.

19

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) (a)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2022 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 240 $ 255 Less net capital expenditures (125) (130) Free cash flow 115 125

(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment

20

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Harsco Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:06 UTC.

