HARSCO : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
08/02/2022 | 08:42am EDT
HARSCO CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
•Second QuarterRevenues from Continuing Operations Totaled $481 Million, An Increase of 3% Percent Over Prior-Year Quarter
•Q2 GAAP Operating Loss from Continuing Operations of $97 Million, Including a Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment Charge of $105 Million
•Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 Totaled $49 Million
•Q2 GAAP Loss Per Share of $1.34 and Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.01
•Profit Improvement Plan of $30+ Million (in Second Half) Implemented at Clean Earth to Strengthen Performance in Response to Extraordinary Inflation
•Full Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range of $210 Million to $220 Million; Free Cash Flow is Now Projected to be Between $115 Million and $125 Million
CAMP HILL, PA (August 2, 2022) - Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported second quarter 2022 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, second quarter of 2022 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $1.34, including a Clean Earth non-cash goodwill impairment charge and other unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.01. These figures compare with second quarter of 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.11 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.20.
The GAAP operating loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $97 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $49 million in the quarter.
1
"Our team is taking aggressive action to mitigate the extraordinary inflationary which impacted our results in the quarter," said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "In Clean Earth, the segment most impacted by external inflationary pressures, we are implementing incremental pricing and cost reduction initiatives which we believe will offset these challenges and better position Clean Earth to realize its profit and margin potential in the future. We also remain focused on reducing our leverage and creating value from our unique asset base. While the steps we are taking will take time to deliver results, we remain encouraged by the healthy underlying demand across most of our end markets and are confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and value creation for shareholders."
Harsco Corporation-Selected Second Quarter Results
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Revenues
$
481
$
469
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP
$
(97)
$
26
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP
$
(1.34)
$
0.11
Adjusted EBITDA
$
49
$
67
Adjusted EBITDA margin
10.2
%
14.3
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.01
$
0.20
Note: Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted earnings per share details are adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.
Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results
Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $481 million, an increase of 3 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Environmental and Clean Earth each realized an increase in revenues compared to the second quarter of 2021. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted second quarter 2022 revenues by approximately $20 million (4 percent), compared with the prior-year period.
The Company's GAAP operating loss from continuing operations was $97 million for the second quarter of 2022 including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $105 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $26 million in the same quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $49 million in the second quarter of 2022 versus $67 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Both Environmental and Clean Earth experienced lower adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior year including the impacts of foreign exchange translation in Environmental and inflationary pressures on operating costs.
2
Second Quarter Business Review
Environmental
($ in millions)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Revenues
$
278
$
273
Operating income - GAAP
$
24
$
30
Adjusted EBITDA
$
53
$
58
Adjusted EBITDA margin
19.0
%
21.2
%
Environmental revenues totaled $278 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 2 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable to higher demand for mill services and ecoproductsTM, partially offset by FX translation impacts. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $24 million and $53 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $30 million and adjusted EBITDA of $58 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned FX impacts as well as operating cost inflation and fewer asset sales relative to the prior-year quarter.
Clean Earth
($ in millions)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Revenues
$
203
$
196
Operating income (loss) - GAAP
$
(112)
$
7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5
$
18
Adjusted EBITDA margin
2.3
%
9.4
%
Clean Earth revenues totaled $203 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 4 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher pricing for environmental services and volume growth from industrial customers. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $112 million and adjusted EBITDA was $5 million in the second quarter of 2022. These figures compare with $7 million of operating income and $18 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted earnings is mainly attributable to significant cost inflation above price (including transportation, containers and end-disposal costs), which is being addressed in the third quarter through pricing initiatives and cost reductions.
3
Goodwill Impairment Charge - Clean Earth
Harsco recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment for Clean Earth in the second quarter. This $105 million charge reflects the impacts of a higher discount rate and lower near-term earnings expectations for Clean Earth as a result of extraordinary inflation. In response to these pressures, the Company recently launched a Profit Improvement Plan in Clean Earth targeting benefits of more than $30 million through commercial pricing initiatives and cost reductions. These improvements are expected to strengthen margins in the coming quarters, and the Company remains committed to a Clean Earth long-term EBITDA margin target of 15 percent.
Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities was $152 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $37 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $132 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $20 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is principally related to the Company's accounts receivable securitization transaction (approximately $120 million), which was completed in June 2022.
4
2022 Outlook
The Company has updated its 2022 guidance to reflect heightened inflation challenges as well as the effects of foreign exchange translation. Actions are underway to mitigate these impacts through commercial efforts and cost reductions, however these actions are not expected to fully offset these pressures until 2023. Summary Outlook highlights are as follows:
2022 Full Year Outlook (Continuing Operations)
Current
May Outlook
GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)
$(53) - $(63) million
$81 - $96 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$210 - $220 million
$250 - $265 million
GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
$(1.58) - $(1.72)
$0.02 - $0.10
Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
$0.00 - $(0.13)
$0.35 - $0.44
Free Cash Flow
$115 - $125 million
$25 - $40 million
Net Interest Expense
$68 - $70 million
unchanged
Pension Income (Non-Operating)
$9 million
$10 million
Net Capital Expenditures
$125 - $130 million
unchanged
Q3 2022 Outlook (Continuing Operations)
GAAP Operating Income
$12 - $17 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$54 - $59 million
GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
$(0.10) - $(0.16)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
$(0.02) - $(0.08)
Rail / Discontinued Operations
The sales process for Rail is ongoing, and the Company remains in discussions with select interested parties. Rail is a non-core business with unique asset base and a positive long-term outlook, and the Company remains committed to selling Rail on a disciplined basis, thereby creating value for shareholders. Further transaction updates will be provided when appropriate.
5
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.harsco.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-5019, or (412) 902-4237 for international callers. Please ask to join the Harsco Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.
Forward-Looking Statements
The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or changes due to COVID-19 and governmental and market reactions to COVID-19; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the
6
Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions; (13) failure to complete a divestiture of the Rail division, as announced on November 2, 2021 on satisfactory terms, or at all; (14) potential severe volatility in the capital or commodity markets; (15) failure to retain key management and employees; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business is significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; (20) the risk that the Company may be unable to implement fully and successfully the expected incremental actions at Clean Earth due to market conditions or otherwise and may fail to deliver the expected resulting benefits; and (21) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, and Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies.
7
Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company's management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company's historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company's core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company's performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company's acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company's newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments' Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company's management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.
Free cash flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and transaction-related expenditures. The Company's management believes that Free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews Free cash flow for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. Free cash flow excludes the former Harsco Rail Segment since the segment is reported as discontinued operations. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.
8
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.
# # #
9
HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues from continuing operations:
Service revenues
$
439,618
$
429,651
$
858,053
$
843,990
Product revenues
41,434
39,023
75,796
71,949
Total revenues
481,052
468,674
933,849
915,939
Costs and expenses from continuing operations:
Cost of services sold
368,994
344,982
715,351
674,835
Cost of products sold
34,205
30,466
64,867
57,980
Selling, general and administrative expenses
67,935
70,805
137,088
142,419
Research and development expenses
296
323
352
480
Goodwill impairment charge
104,580
-
104,580
-
Other (income) expenses, net
2,045
(4,167)
866
(5,158)
Total costs and expenses
578,055
442,409
1,023,104
870,556
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
(97,003)
26,265
(89,255)
45,383
Interest income
693
577
1,337
1,124
Interest expense
(16,692)
(15,643)
(31,784)
(31,899)
Facility fees and debt-related income (expense)
2,149
(50)
1,617
(5,308)
Defined benefit pension income
2,247
3,956
4,657
7,890
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income
(108,606)
15,105
(113,428)
17,190
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations
3,115
(4,797)
1,894
(6,898)
Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net
(114)
(76)
(245)
(195)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(105,605)
10,232
(111,779)
10,097
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued businesses
1,879
8,239
(37,218)
11,603
Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses
(770)
(3,391)
5,821
(5,055)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
1,109
4,848
(31,397)
6,548
Net income (loss)
(104,496)
15,080
(143,176)
16,645
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,095)
(1,692)
(2,254)
(3,122)
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation
$
(105,591)
$
13,388
$
(145,430)
$
13,523
Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$
(106,700)
$
8,540
$
(114,033)
$
6,975
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
1,109
4,848
(31,397)
6,548
Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders
$
(105,591)
$
13,388
$
(145,430)
$
13,523
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
79,509
79,265
79,437
79,177
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations
$
(1.34)
$
0.11
$
(1.44)
$
0.09
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.06
(0.40)
0.08
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders
$
(1.33)
(a)
$
0.17
$
(1.83)
$
0.17
Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
79,509
80,774
79,437
80,397
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations
$
(1.34)
$
0.11
$
(1.44)
$
0.09
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.06
(0.40)
0.08
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders
$
(1.33)
$
0.17
$
(1.83)
$
0.17
10
HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30
2022
December 31
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
96,782
$
82,908
Restricted cash
4,025
4,220
Trade accounts receivable, net
267,747
377,881
Other receivables
28,174
33,059
Inventories
80,999
70,493
Prepaid expenses
21,906
31,065
Current portion of assets held-for-sale
263,913
265,413
Other current assets
26,508
9,934
Total current assets
790,054
874,973
Property, plant and equipment, net
637,480
653,913
Right-of-use assets, net
104,212
101,576
Goodwill
759,439
883,109
Intangible assets, net
382,741
402,801
Deferred income tax assets
16,551
17,883
Assets held-for-sale
65,079
71,234
Other assets
43,403
48,419
Total assets
$
2,798,959
$
3,053,908
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
2,196
$
7,748
Current maturities of long-term debt
17,952
10,226
Accounts payable
213,037
186,126
Accrued compensation
40,744
48,165
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
26,073
25,590
Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale
151,369
161,999
Other current liabilities
147,022
161,537
Total current liabilities
598,393
601,391
Long-term debt
1,302,857
1,359,446
Retirement plan liabilities
60,424
93,693
Operating lease liabilities
77,104
74,571
Liabilities of assets held-for-sale
7,827
8,492
Environmental liabilities
26,669
28,435
Deferred tax liabilities
27,372
33,826
Other liabilities
46,610
48,284
Total liabilities
2,147,256
2,248,138
HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
145,319
144,883
Additional paid-in capital
221,117
215,528
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(573,872)
(560,139)
Retained earnings
1,649,080
1,794,510
Treasury stock
(848,320)
(846,622)
Total Harsco Corporation stockholders' equity
593,324
748,160
Noncontrolling interests
58,379
57,610
Total equity
651,703
805,770
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,798,959
$
3,053,908
11
HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(104,496)
$
15,080
$
(143,176)
$
16,645
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
32,463
32,156
66,067
64,904
Amortization
8,481
8,816
17,067
17,783
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
(6,121)
(2,986)
(10,396)
(6,407)
Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net
114
76
245
195
Dividends from unconsolidated entities
348
-
526
-
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
(2,254)
-
(2,254)
2,668
Goodwill impairment charge
104,580
104,580
-
Other, net
761
(3,277)
1,020
(2,149)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses:
Accounts receivable
102,971
(7,038)
87,607
(23,484)
Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller
-
-
7,687
-
Inventories
(3,825)
15,049
(8,435)
15,456
Contract assets
2,993
(18,796)
7,836
(37,866)
Right-of-use assets
7,307
7,129
14,383
13,897
Accounts payable
17,192
(4,899)
18,847
(13,491)
Accrued interest payable
6,653
7,183
(740)
(137)
Accrued compensation
(192)
6,242
(5,884)
4,701
Advances on contracts
(5,818)
(3,653)
(13,626)
(13,351)
Operating lease liabilities
(7,032)
(6,756)
(14,095)
(13,506)
Retirement plan liabilities, net
(7,068)
(8,591)
(21,587)
(27,858)
Other assets and liabilities
4,997
968
12,067
15,530
Net cash provided by operating activities
152,054
36,703
117,739
13,530
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(28,833)
(41,264)
(61,791)
(68,646)
Proceeds from sales of assets
615
6,180
6,591
10,042
Expenditures for intangible assets
(46)
(64)
(100)
(132)
Proceeds from note receivable
8,605
6,400
8,605
6,400
Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts
3,938
449
4,999
(978)
Payments for settlements of interest rate swaps
(1,061)
-
(2,123)
-
Other investing activities, net
29
87
153
133
Net cash used by investing activities
(16,753)
(28,212)
(43,666)
(53,181)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Short-term borrowings, net
(2,082)
3,869
(31)
4,444
Current maturities and long-term debt:
Additions
32,956
30,645
104,961
465,518
Reductions
(150,295)
(38,951)
(152,861)
(413,481)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
-
(3,094)
-
(3,094)
Sale (purchase) of noncontrolling interests
1,901
-
1,901
-
Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid
(321)
(687)
(1,698)
(3,172)
Payment of contingent consideration
-
-
(6,915)
-
Deferred financing costs
-
(1,303)
-
(7,828)
Other financing activities, net
-
(201)
-
(601)
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(117,841)
(9,722)
(54,643)
41,786
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
(6,206)
1,193
(5,751)
483
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
11,254
(38)
13,679
2,618
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period
89,553
82,325
87,128
79,669
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period
$
100,807
$
82,287
$
100,807
$
82,287
12
HARSCO CORPORATION
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(In thousands)
Revenues
Operating
Income (Loss)
Revenues
Operating Income (Loss)
Harsco Environmental
$
277,599
$
23,547
$
272,546
$
30,223
Harsco Clean Earth
203,453
(111,668)
196,128
7,386
Corporate
(8,882)
(11,344)
Consolidated Totals
$
481,052
$
(97,003)
$
468,674
$
26,265
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(In thousands)
Revenues
Operating
Income (Loss)
Revenues
Operating Income (Loss)
Harsco Environmental
$
539,650
$
41,814
$
530,532
$
56,158
Harsco Clean Earth
394,199
(112,965)
385,407
10,564
Corporate
(18,104)
-
(21,339)
Consolidated Totals
$
933,849
$
(89,255)
$
915,939
$
45,383
13
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported
$
(1.34)
$
0.11
$
(1.44)
$
0.09
Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (a)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, including acquisition amortization expense
(0.07)
(g)
0.12
(0.16)
0.15
(g)
Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (f)
0.08
0.08
0.16
0.16
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.01
$
0.20
$
-
$
0.31
(a)Income recognized related to a gain on the repurchase of $25.0 million of Senior Notes, partially offset by costs incurred at Corporate to amend the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities (Q2 2022 $2.1million pre-tax; six months 2022 $1.6 million pre-tax) and costs associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to establish a New Term Loan; the proceeds of
which were used to repay in full the outstanding Term Loan A and Term Loan B, to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit
Facility and to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ratio covenant (Q2 2021 $0.1 million pre-tax; six
months 2021 $5.3 million pre-tax).
(b)Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies. The six months ended 2022 includes the relocation of the Company's headquarters (Q2 2022 $0.2 million pre-tax; six months 2022 $(0.2) million pre-tax and Q2 and six months 2021 $1.7 million pre-tax ).
(c)Non-cash goodwill impairment charge (Q2 2022 and the six months 2022 $104.6 million pre-tax).
(d)Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Clean Earth Segment (Q2 2022 $1.1 million pre-tax; six months 2022 $1.4 million pre-tax).
(e)Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.
(f)Acquisition amortization expense was $7.8 million pre-tax and $15.7 million pre-tax for Q2 2022 and the six months 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $6.2 million and $12.4 million for Q2 2022 and the six months 2022, respectively. Acquisition amortization expense was $8.1 million pre-tax and $16.2 million pre-tax for Q2 2021 and the six months 2021, respectively, and after-tax was $6.5 million and $13.0 million for Q2 2021 and the six months 2021, respectively.
(g)Does not total due to rounding.
14
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)
(Unaudited)
Projected Three Months Ending September 30
Projected Twelve Months Ending December 31
2022
2022
Low
High
Low
High
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
Harsco Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:06 UTC.