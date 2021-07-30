Log in
    HSC   US4158641070

HARSCO CORPORATION

(HSC)
  Report
Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

07/30/2021 | 08:01am EDT
CAMP HILL, Pa., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
    Wednesday, August 4, 2021
  • Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference
    Tuesday, August 24, 2021
  • Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 230 M - -
Net income 2021 43,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 591 M 1 591 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 67,2%
