Harsco : Q4 2022 Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

David Scott Martin Harsco Corporation - Director of IR

F. Nicholas Grasberger Harsco Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO

Peter Francis Minan Harsco Corporation - Senior VP & CFO

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Lawrence Scott Solow CJS Securities, Inc. - Senior Research Analyst

Michael Edward Hoffman Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Group Head of Diversified Industrials Research

Robert Duncan Brown Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

PRESENTATION

David Scott Martin Harsco Corporation - Director of IR

Thank you, Rocco, and welcome to everyone joining us this morning. I'm Dave Martin, VP of Investor Relations for Harsco. With me today is Nick Grasberger, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Pete Minan, Harsco's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This morning, we will discuss our results for the fourth quarter and our outlook for 2023. We'll then take your questions.

Lastly, on this call, we will refer to adjusted financial results that are considered non-GAAP for SEC reporting purposes. A reconciliation to GAAP results is included in our earnings release and slide presentation. With that being said, I'll turn the call to Nick.

F. Nicholas Grasberger Harsco Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the efforts of our Harsco Environmental colleagues in supporting the people impacted by the earthquake in Southern Turkey. We have nearly 200 employees working across 3 sites in the area with our partner, Tosyali. Thankfully, none of our employees or their immediate families was killed, but many have lost their homes and living conditions are very difficult. So we are doing what we can by providing temporary accommodations and other necessities.

Now on to the past quarter. The fourth quarter was above our guidance expectations as adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year as did revenue and margins. These results reflect the continued improvements in our Clean Earth segment due to numerous ongoing operational initiatives, as well as pricing actions implemented in the previous quarter.

Harsco Environmental also performed somewhat better than we expected as declining steel production over the previous few quarters stabilized in most of our markets.

