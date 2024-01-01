Harshil Agrotech Limited informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 1st January,2024 had taken on record/approved the following changes in the Board of Directors of the Company: Appointment of Mrs. JAYABEN HIRENBHAI PATEL as an Additional Director of the Company for the Category of Non-Executive Independent Director effective from January 01, 2024; Appointment of Mr. DHRUVLKUMAR PATEL as an Additional Director of the Company for the Category of Non-Executive Independent Director effective from January 01, 2024; Resignation of Mr. SMIT PATEL from the post of Non-Executive Director of the Company: On account of pre-occupancy with other activities, Mr. SMIT PATEL, has tendered her resignation from the post of Independent Director of the Company effective from January 01, 2024; Further, Mr. SMIT PATEL has also confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation other than specified in the resignation letter. Resignation of Mr. Yash Ghanshyambhai Savdhariya from the post Independent Director of the Company: On account of pre-occupancy with other activities Mr. Yash Ghanshyambhai Savdhariya, has tendered her resignation from the post of Independent Director of the Company effective from January 01, 2024; Further, Mr. Yash Ghanshyambhai Savdhariya has also confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation other than specified in the resignation letter. JAYABEN HIRENBHAI PATEL is having Experience in Management Consultancy and Business Planning.

DHRUVLKUMAR PATEL is having experience in Marketing and Sales, has worked in the field for 3 years.