Harshil Agrotech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 25, 2024

Harshil Agrotech Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 33.19 million compared to INR 10.11 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 34.16 million compared to INR 10.11 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.512 million compared to INR 0.122 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.05 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.05 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 129.27 million compared to INR 38.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 130.24 million compared to INR 38.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 8.03 million compared to INR 5.43 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.74 compared to INR 6.79 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.74 compared to INR 6.79 a year ago.