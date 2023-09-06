Hartalega Holdings Berhad 17th Annual General Meeting
2023
Contents
Financial Performance Review (FY2023)
Challenging pathway to recovery
Glove Market Outlook
Key Strategy & Initiatives
Navigating out of this difficult period
Growth & Expansion -Preparing for future
Sustainability Commitment at Hartalega
Sales Revenue
(RM million)
Revenue Revenue CAGR
(69.5%) 18.7%
7,888
6,703
YoY Change
FY05 - FY23
110 160 240 282443572 735
2,827
2,924
2,405
2,410
921 1,032 1,107 1,145 1,498 1,822
FY05
FY06
FY07
FY08
FY09
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
COVID-19
Pandemic
Profit After Tax (PAT)
(RM million)
Profit After Tax
3,242
(107.4%)2,903
YoY Change
13 19 37 69 85 143
190201234233210258283439454434
-239
FY22
FY05
FY06
FY07
FY08
FY09
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY23
COVID-19
Pandemic
Post-pandemic market challenges have adversely impacted on profitability, thus the Group did not declare a dividend for FY2023
Throughout FY2021 and FY2022, the Group made cumulative dividend payout amounting to appx. RM3.7 billion to shareholders
(payout ratio of 60.2% for both financial years)
The Group is committed to maintain dividend payout policy of minimum 60% of PAT
FY2023 Financial Results Overview
Key financial highlights
Operating performance in 1H'FY23 offset by weaker 2H'FY23, primarily attributed to: -
ASP declined sharplyin 2H'FY23
Higher operating costscompressed margins
Higher energy costs (i.e. natural gas & electricity)
Increase in labour cost (new minimum wage standard in Malaysia effective 1 May 2022)
Lower sales volume recorded for the year
(FY23: 22.5 bil pcs. v. FY22: 29.5 bil pcs.)
Operationally profitable on normalised basis, excludingone-offimpairment recognised in FY2023
Maintained healthy balance sheet with net cash position of RM1.6 billion as at end-FY2023
Reported Financial Performance
FY 2023
(RM'mil)
Revenue
2,410
EBITDA
(44)
Profit before tax (PBT)
(214)
Profit after tax (PAT)
(239)
Normalised Financial Performance (RM'mil)
Exclude: Impairment relating to plant decommissioning exercise of RM347 million
EBITDA*
303
PBT *
133
PAT *
108
