Hartalega Holdings Berhad 17th Annual General Meeting

2023

Contents

  1. Financial Performance Review (FY2023)
    • Challenging pathway to recovery
  3. Glove Market Outlook
  4. Key Strategy & Initiatives
    • Navigating out of this difficult period
  6. Growth & Expansion -Preparing for future
  7. Sustainability Commitment at Hartalega

2

This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients, and is in accordance to Hartalega's Records Management Policy.

This document should not be copied, distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.

Sales Revenue

(RM million)

Revenue Revenue CAGR

(69.5%) 18.7%

7,888

6,703

YoY Change

FY05 - FY23

110 160 240 282443572 735

2,827

2,924

2,405

2,410

921 1,032 1,107 1,145 1,498 1,822

FY05

FY06

FY07

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

COVID-19

Pandemic

3

Profit After Tax (PAT)

(RM million)

Profit After Tax

3,242

(107.4%)2,903

YoY Change

13 19 37 69 85 143

190201234233210258283439454434

-239

FY22

FY05

FY06

FY07

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY23

COVID-19

Pandemic

Post-pandemic market challenges have adversely impacted on profitability, thus the Group did not declare a dividend for FY2023

Throughout FY2021 and FY2022, the Group made cumulative dividend payout amounting to appx. RM3.7 billion to shareholders

(payout ratio of 60.2% for both financial years)

The Group is committed to maintain dividend payout policy of minimum 60% of PAT

4

FY2023 Financial Results Overview

Key financial highlights

Operating performance in 1H'FY23 offset by weaker 2H'FY23, primarily attributed to: -

  1. ASP declined sharplyin 2H'FY23
  2. Higher operating costscompressed margins
    • Higher energy costs (i.e. natural gas & electricity)
    • Increase in labour cost (new minimum wage standard in Malaysia effective 1 May 2022)

Lower sales volume recorded for the year

(FY23: 22.5 bil pcs. v. FY22: 29.5 bil pcs.)

Operationally profitable on normalised basis, excludingone-offimpairment recognised in FY2023

Maintained healthy balance sheet with net cash position of RM1.6 billion as at end-FY2023

Reported Financial Performance

FY 2023

(RM'mil)

Revenue

2,410

EBITDA

(44)

Profit before tax (PBT)

(214)

Profit after tax (PAT)

(239)

Normalised Financial Performance (RM'mil)

  • Exclude: Impairment relating to plant decommissioning exercise of RM347 million

EBITDA*

303

PBT *

133

PAT *

108

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hartalega Holdings Bhd published this content on 04 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 07:21:05 UTC.