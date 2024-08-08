1st Quarter FY 2025 Financial Results

Hartalega Holdings Berhad Analyst Briefing

6 Aug 2024

Q1 FY2025 Financial Results Overview

 

Q1 FY25

Q4 FY24

QoQ

Q1 FY24

YoY

 

Change

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Volume

5.9

5.6

5%

4.3

37%

('bil pieces)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utilisation Rate

78%*

73%*

 

41%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

584

530

10%

440

33%

(RM'mil)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

35

(12)

392%

(19)

284%

Profit (RM'mil)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OP Margin

6.0%

(2.3%)

 

(4.3%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PBT (RM'mil)

41

19

116%

(45)

191%

 

 

 

 

 

 

PBT Margin

7.0%

3.6%

 

(10.2%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PAT (RM'mil)

32

20

60%

(51)

163%

 

 

 

 

 

 

PAT Margin

5.5%

3.8%

 

(11.6%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Post-decommissioningutilisation rate

2

This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,

distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.

Q1 FY2025 Key Financial Highlights

12

 

Higher sales

 

 

Operating margin

 

revenue

 

 

recovery

Sequential volume

 

Higher utilisation ↑

 

improvement ↑ 6%

 

 

production efficiency

 

(Delayed shipments amid global

 

Operating profit

 

shipping constraints - c.600 mil

 

 

recovered despite

 

pcs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Higher ASP of c.4%

 

 

higher input costs

 

(RM) in Q1'25

 

 

(Increase in both raw material &

 

 

 

natgas prices)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

Profitability improvement

  • EBITDA ↑ 48% to

RM76 million

(EBITDA margin of 13%)

  • Notable improvement on bottomline profitability

4

Prudent & healthy financial position

  • Maintaining solid net cash position of RM1.3 billion as at
    Q1'25

3

Post-pandemic global demand

Global demand for gloves softened over the past two years due to overbought pandemic inventories

Incipient signs of demand improvement since early 2024 as pandemic stockpiles worldwide continues to deplete

Commencement of restocking activities to support demand trend

Recovery in market demand to continue into 2H'CY2024 and 1H'CY2025

Demand for rubber gloves is expected to see healthy CAGR growth of 6%-8% over the long run

Global Demand for Gloves (Billion pcs)

400

 

367

384

336

 

 

 

 

 

 

65 bil

 

66 bil

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

275

284

 

 

280

200

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD May'24

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: International Trade Center (ITC), company estimates

4

Market outlook: Green shoots of recovery

Global oversupply

Capacity streamlining and exit of newer entrants have alleviated some

oversupply pressure

 

Demand recovery

Stabilising ASP

US-China trade tension

Recovery trend to continue with depletion of pandemic stockpiles and normalisation of consumption

ASP has regained footing post-trough in mid-2023; partial cost-passthrough is possible amid rising costs

New and potential trade barriers likely to provide positive impetus for Malaysian producers

Pandemic peak

Capacity

2H'24F/

correction

rationalisation

1H'25F

Market

Equilibrium

Supply chain stock

Demand

adjustment

recovery

 

5

Pushing forward in the new landscape

Initiatives to ensure long term business sustainability & resilience

Post-operational streamlining and ramping up

Completion of decommissioning exercise; ongoing ramping up of production capacity amid improving demand outlook

Strategic operational rationalisation consolidated all production at the more advanced and efficient NGC plants

Streamlined operations and harnessing newer technology to help optimise production and cost efficiencies

Plant-wideproduction ramping up to continue in light of

more favourable demand outlook

Production capacity in NGC has been successfully raised to above 80% through systematic ramping up efforts

Installed capacity

Pre-decommissioning : 44 billion

Post-decommissioning :32 billion*

  • Installed capacity from existing NGC1.0 facility

7

Growth & Expansion

NGC1.5

& long-term growth roadmap

Positioning for market recovery

 

Ongoing Expansion: NGC1.5, Sepang

Post-streamlining expansion to align with prevailing market supply-demand dynamics

NGC1.5 (Plant 8-9)

Consisting of two plants with appx. 11 billion pcs

p.a. capacity

Adopting newer technology with higher production

efficiency is critical amid new operating landscape

Production lines to commence gradually and attuned

to prevailing market outlook

Undergoing trials to prepare installed lines for

operational commissioning

Through NGC1.5, target to increase installed capacity

to 37 billion pcs p.a. by end-FY25

9

Thank You

Currently available on Shopee& Lazada

