1st Quarter FY 2025 Financial Results
Hartalega Holdings Berhad Analyst Briefing
6 Aug 2024
Q1 FY2025 Financial Results Overview
Q1 FY25
Q4 FY24
QoQ
Q1 FY24
YoY
Change
Change
Sales Volume
5.9
5.6
5%
4.3
37%
('bil pieces)
Utilisation Rate
78%*
73%*
41%
Revenue
584
530
10%
440
33%
(RM'mil)
Operating
35
(12)
392%
(19)
284%
Profit (RM'mil)
OP Margin
6.0%
(2.3%)
(4.3%)
PBT (RM'mil)
41
19
116%
(45)
191%
PBT Margin
7.0%
3.6%
(10.2%)
PAT (RM'mil)
32
20
60%
(51)
163%
PAT Margin
5.5%
3.8%
(11.6%)
- Post-decommissioningutilisation rate
2
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Q1 FY2025 Key Financial Highlights
12
Higher sales
Operating margin
revenue
recovery
▪
Sequential volume
▪
Higher utilisation ↑
improvement ↑ 6%
production efficiency
(Delayed shipments amid global
▪
Operating profit
shipping constraints - c.600 mil
recovered despite
pcs)
▪
Higher ASP of c.4%
higher input costs
(RM) in Q1'25
(Increase in both raw material &
natgas prices)
3
Profitability improvement
- EBITDA ↑ 48% to
RM76 million
(EBITDA margin of 13%)
- Notable improvement on bottomline profitability
4
Prudent & healthy financial position
-
Maintaining solid net cash position of RM1.3 billion as at
Q1'25
3
Post-pandemic global demand
Global demand for gloves softened over the past two years due to overbought pandemic inventories
Incipient signs of demand improvement since early 2024 as pandemic stockpiles worldwide continues to deplete
Commencement of restocking activities to support demand trend
Recovery in market demand to continue into 2H'CY2024 and 1H'CY2025
Demand for rubber gloves is expected to see healthy CAGR growth of 6%-8% over the long run
Global Demand for Gloves (Billion pcs)
400
367
384
336
65 bil
66 bil
300
275
284
280
200
100
118
0
YTD May'24
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: International Trade Center (ITC), company estimates
4
Market outlook: Green shoots of recovery
Global oversupply
Capacity streamlining and exit of newer entrants have alleviated some
oversupply pressure
Demand recovery
Stabilising ASP
US-China trade tension
Recovery trend to continue with depletion of pandemic stockpiles and normalisation of consumption
ASP has regained footing post-trough in mid-2023; partial cost-passthrough is possible amid rising costs
New and potential trade barriers likely to provide positive impetus for Malaysian producers
Pandemic peak
Capacity
2H'24F/
correction
rationalisation
1H'25F
Market
Equilibrium
Supply chain stock
Demand
adjustment
recovery
5
Pushing forward in the new landscape
Initiatives to ensure long term business sustainability & resilience
Post-operational streamlining and ramping up
Completion of decommissioning exercise; ongoing ramping up of production capacity amid improving demand outlook
Strategic operational rationalisation consolidated all production at the more advanced and efficient NGC plants
Streamlined operations and harnessing newer technology to help optimise production and cost efficiencies
Plant-wideproduction ramping up to continue in light of
more favourable demand outlook
Production capacity in NGC has been successfully raised to above 80% through systematic ramping up efforts
Installed capacity
Pre-decommissioning : 44 billion
Post-decommissioning :32 billion*
- Installed capacity from existing NGC1.0 facility
7
Growth & Expansion
NGC1.5
& long-term growth roadmap
Positioning for market recovery
Ongoing Expansion: NGC1.5, Sepang
Post-streamlining expansion to align with prevailing market supply-demand dynamics
NGC1.5 (Plant 8-9)
Consisting of two plants with appx. 11 billion pcs
p.a. capacity
Adopting newer technology with higher production
efficiency is critical amid new operating landscape
Production lines to commence gradually and attuned
to prevailing market outlook
Undergoing trials to prepare installed lines for
operational commissioning
Through NGC1.5, target to increase installed capacity
to 37 billion pcs p.a. by end-FY25
9
