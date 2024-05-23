Performance for the financial year:

Operating performance continued to slow YoY with decline in both sales volume (↓ 16%) and glove ASPs (↓ c.9%) amid intense global competition

Positive bottomline with EBITDA of RM178 million and PBT of RM39 million despite challenging operating environment during the year

Fundamental remained healthy with net cash

position of RM1.4 billion as at end-FY2024