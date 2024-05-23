4th Quarter FY 2024 Financial Results
Hartalega Holdings Berhad Analyst Briefing
21 May 2024
Q4 FY2024 Financial Results Overview
Q4 FY24
Q3 FY24
QoQ
Q4 FY23
YoY
Change
Change
Sales Volume
5.6
4.5
24%
5.7
(2%)
('bil pieces)
Utilisation Rate
73%*
43%
54%
Revenue
530
416
27%
516
3%
(RM'mil)
Operating
(12)
(8)
(50%)
15
(180%)
Profit (RM'mil)
OP Margin
(2.3%)
(1.9%)
2.9%
PBT (RM'mil)
19
29
(34%)
(331)
106%
PBT Margin
3.6%
7.0%
(64.2%)
PAT (RM'mil)
20
23
(13%)
(310)
106%
PAT Margin
3.8%
5.5%
(60.1%)
- Post-decommissioningutilisation rate
2
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Q4 FY2024 Key Financial Highlights
12
3
4
Sales revenue improvement
-
Sales volume ↑ 24%
QoQ basis
- Marginal ASP increase c.2% (RM) in Q4'24
Operating margin
compression
- Higher operating costs with increase in raw material price and production ramping up costs
- Timing difference in ASP adjustment
Maintaining profitability
- Positive EBITDA of RM52 million - 10% EBITDA margin
- Profitable bottomline recorded for Q4'24
Prudent & healthy
balance sheet
-
Maintaining strong net cash position of RM1.4 billion as at
Q4'24
3
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
FY2024 Financial Results Overview
Performance for the financial year:
Operating performance continued to slow YoY with decline in both sales volume (↓ 16%) and glove ASPs (↓ c.9%) amid intense global competition
Positive bottomline with EBITDA of RM178 million and PBT of RM39 million despite challenging operating environment during the year
Fundamental remained healthy with net cash
position of RM1.4 billion as at end-FY2024
Financial Performance
FY 2024
FY 2023
(RM'mil)
Sales volume ('bil pcs)
18.9
22.5
Revenue
1,838
2,410
Operating profit
(23)
157
EBITDA
178
303*
Profit before tax (PBT)
39
133*
EBITDA Margin
9.7%
12.6%*
PBT Margin
2.1%
5.5%*
* excluding one-off impairment loss for decommissioning exercise
4
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Post-pandemic global demand
Global Demand for Gloves (Billion pcs)
400
367
384
331
65 bil
66 bil
300
200
251
275
284
269
100
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: International Trade Center (ITC), company estimates
Global demand for gloves fell post-pandemic amid supply chain stock adjustment and excess pandemic stockpiles
Demand continued to decrease throughout 2023
(YoY demand ↓ c.19%)
Noticeably, demand trend seen stabilising with initial recovery towards end-CY2023
Market demand is expected to continue normalise and recover moving into 2H'CY2024 / 1H'CY2025
5
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Sector outlook: Signs of improvement
Global overcapacity
Capacity rationalisation by domestic manufacturers reduced global capacity
Market oversupply
Most newer players have exited the market, alleviating oversupply pressure
Demand recovery
Gradual demand recovery expected to continue with depletion of pandemic stockpiles
Stabilising ASPs
Cost passthrough possible, customers are more receptive towards ASP adjustments
Pandemic peak
Capacity
2H'24F/
correction
rationalisation
1H'25F
Market
Equilibrium
Supply chain stock
Demand
adjustment
recovery
6
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Adapting to the new landscape
5-Year Strategic Direction
Strategies in place to ensure long term business sustainability & resilience
BJ decommissioning exercise (Update)
Streamlined operations & leveraged on newer technology to enhance overall business competitiveness
- Initial capacity - 44 billion
- Post-decommissioning- 32 billion*
- Installed capacity from existing NGC1.0 facility
Factory buildings, plant and machineries have been
fully impaired
Completed product transfer to NGC
Deployed approximately 1,600 employees to NGC
All production lines have been successfully decommissioned
since early 2024
No immediate decision on the land and buildings disposal
- stable financial position -
8
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
NGC production ramping up
Plant-wide ramping up of production in anticipation of improving demand outlook
Production plants in NGC were optimized to run at c.40%-50% since post-pandemic amid weak market demand
Plant-wideproduction ramping up efforts to increase production capacity in anticipation of improving demand outlook
Production capacity has been gradually increased up to 90% level as of Mar'24: -
- Procurement of new parts and equipment
- Increased manpower
- Consolidated product lines from BJ
- Conducted testing and fine-tuning of ramped-up operations
Ongoing production ramping up will be attuned to the pace of market demand recovery
Production capacity
ramp-up in NGC
90%
40-50%
Prior to Oct'23
Mar'24
9
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Growth & Expansion
NGC1.5
Preparing for future recovery
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hartalega Holdings Bhd published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 00:26:02 UTC.