HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

(HARTA)
Hartalega Berhad : , major Malaysian glove maker, to spend $1.7 billion on new plants

03/10/2021 | 03:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: A soldier wearing protective mask puts on gloves at a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-biggest maker of rubber gloves, said it plans to spend 7 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion) to build 16 new manufacturing facilities over the next 20 years.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to soaring demand and a jump in prices for medical and other types of rubber and synthetic gloves worldwide.

Hartalega, which currently has 12 plants, aims to increase annual production capacity to 95 billion gloves by 2027 from 43 billion now, it said in a statement.

By comparison, domestic rival Top Glove Corp, the world's biggest maker of medical gloves, manufactures 93 billion gloves annually. This week Top Glove reported a fourth consecutive quarter of record profit, noting profit achieved for the first half of the current financial year exceeded its total profit for the past 20 years.

As part of its expansion plans, Hartalega said a subsidiary has agreed to buy 250 acres of land from a company owned by the Ministry of Finance for 228.7 million ringgit.

The deal includes an option to purchase another 130 acres of land in the same location in Kedah, a state in northwest Malaysia. All planned 16 plants would be located in the area.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD 0.21% 9.72 End-of-day quote.-19.93%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 2.98% 5.19 End-of-day quote.-15.20%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 074 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
Net income 2021 3 060 M 742 M 742 M
Net cash 2021 669 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 33 382 M 8 131 M 8 093 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 36,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mun Leong Kuan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kean Wooi Loh Chief Financial Officer
Kam Hon Kuan Executive Chairman
Wah Choon Leang General Manager-Information Technology
Mei Ling Cheah Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-19.93%8 131
COLOPLAST A/S-4.02%30 367
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-2.73%18 991
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-15.20%10 115
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-28.77%7 271
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND)5.92%3 738
