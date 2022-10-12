Hartalega : Minutes of Meeting - 16th AGM

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

AGM16/2022

MINUTES OF THE SIXTEENTH (16TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD AT THE BALLROOM 2 & 3, 1ST FLOOR, SIME DARBY CONVENTION CENTRE, NO. 1A, JALAN BUKIT KIARA 1, 60000 KUALA LUMPUR ON THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, AT 9.30 A.M.

Present : As per Attendance List Chairman : Mr Kuan Kam Hon @ Kwan Kam Onn In Attendance : Ms Wong Youn Kim - Company Secretary Mr Wong Maw Chuan - Company Secretary Ms Lee Chin Wen - Company Secretary By Invitation : As per Attendance List

1 CHAIRMAN

1.1 Mr Kuan Kam Hon @ Kwan Kam Onn as Chairman of the Board of Directors presided the meeting in accordance with Clause 56 of the Company's Constitution.

2 QUORUM

2.1 The requisite quorum being present pursuant to Clause 53 of the Constitution of the Company, the Chairman declared the meeting duly convened.

3 NOTICE OF MEETING