An independent party has been appointed to verify all reimbursements which started in November, it said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is investigating Malaysian glove makers including Hartalega and a unit of Supermax Corp over allegations of forced labour, a business weekly reported last month.

($1 = 4.1185 ringgit)

