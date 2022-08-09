Hartalega Berhad : 1QFY23 Results Release
1
st Quarter FY2023 Financial Results
Hartalega Holdings Berhad
Analyst Briefing
9 August 2022
2
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Overview
Q1 FY23
Q4 FY22
QoQ
Q1 FY22
YoY
Change
Change
Sales Volume
7.3
7.3
-
10
(27%)
('bil pieces)
Utilisation Rate
69%
69%
88%*
Revenue
846
969
(13%)
3,902
(78%)
(RM'mil)
Operating
153
207
(26%)
2,851
(95%)
Profit (RM'mil)
OP Margin
18.1%
21.4%
73.1%
PBT (RM'mil)
134
218
(39%)
2,879
(95%)
PBT Margin
15.8%
22.5%
73.8%
PAT (RM'mil)
91
(190)
148%
2,262
(96%)
PAT Margin
10.8%
(19.6%)
58.0%
* discounting volume from shipment delay in previous quarter
3
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Overview
Revenue (RM'mil)
PBT (RM'mil)
PAT (RM'mil)
218
91
134
4Q'22
1Q'23
4Q'22
1Q'23
Factors affecting the quarter
:
(190)
Continued ASP moderation in the quarter due to global market oversupply situation
Margin compression resulting from higher overall operating costs amid declining ASP
PAT was higher following absence of the one-off tax expense provision for Prosperity Tax (Cukai Makmur) recorded in preceding Q4'22
4
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
Strong headwinds for the sector
Market competition continues amid rising costs
Estimated Industry Supply - Key Players
400
350
40
42
300
250
33
83
83
200
24
150
100
182
198
198
50
-
2020
2021
2022
Malaysia
China
Thailand
Continued strong market competition and excess capacities from major players capped
upward trajectory for ASP
Global inflationary pressure resulted in
higher
operating costs
environment
(increase in electricity & natural gas tariffs in 2022)
Increased labour cost with new minimum wage
standard in Malaysia starting 1 May 2022
(RM1,200
→ RM1,500)
Source: Company estimates, press releases & announcements
5
This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,
distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Hartalega Holdings Bhd published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Sales 2023
3 962 M
890 M
890 M
Net income 2023
645 M
145 M
145 M
Net cash 2023
2 227 M
500 M
500 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,7x
Yield 2023
3,87%
Capitalization
9 501 M
2 135 M
2 135 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,84x
EV / Sales 2024
1,67x
Nbr of Employees
9 040
Free-Float
36,6%
Chart HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
2,78 MYR
Average target price
3,95 MYR
Spread / Average Target
42,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.