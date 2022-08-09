Log in
    HARTA   MYL5168OO009

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

(HARTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-07
2.780 MYR    0.00%
03:06aHARTALEGA BERHAD : Q1 - Quarterly Report for FPE 30 Jun 2022
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Notice of 16th Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Proxy Form 2022
PU
Hartalega Berhad : 1QFY23 Results Release

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
1st Quarter FY2023 Financial Results

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Analyst Briefing

9 August 2022

About us

44

2

This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,

distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.

Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Overview

Q1 FY23

Q4 FY22

QoQ

Q1 FY22

YoY

Change

Change

Sales Volume

7.3

7.3

-

10

(27%)

('bil pieces)

Utilisation Rate

69%

69%

88%*

Revenue

846

969

(13%)

3,902

(78%)

(RM'mil)

Operating

153

207

(26%)

2,851

(95%)

Profit (RM'mil)

OP Margin

18.1%

21.4%

73.1%

PBT (RM'mil)

134

218

(39%)

2,879

(95%)

PBT Margin

15.8%

22.5%

73.8%

PAT (RM'mil)

91

(190)

148%

2,262

(96%)

PAT Margin

10.8%

(19.6%)

58.0%

* discounting volume from shipment delay in previous quarter

3

This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,

distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.

Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Overview

Revenue (RM'mil)

PBT (RM'mil)

PAT (RM'mil)

969

846

4Q'22

1Q'23

218

91

134

4Q'22

1Q'23

4Q'22

1Q'23

Factors affecting the quarter:

(190)

Continued ASP moderation in the quarter due to global market oversupply situation

Margin compression resulting from higher overall operating costs amid declining ASP

PAT was higher following absence of the one-off tax expense provision for Prosperity Tax (Cukai Makmur) recorded in preceding Q4'22

4

This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,

distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.

Strong headwinds for the sector

Market competition continues amid rising costs

Billion pieces

Estimated Industry Supply - Key Players

400

350

40

42

300

250

33

83

83

20024

150

100

182

198

198

50

-

2020

2021

2022

Malaysia

China

Thailand

Continued strong market competition and excess capacities from major players capped

upward trajectory for ASP

Global inflationary pressure resulted in higher

operating costs environment

  • Higher energy costs

(increase in electricity & natural gas tariffs in 2022)

  • Increased labour cost with new minimum wage

standard in Malaysia starting 1 May 2022

(RM1,200 RM1,500)

Source: Company estimates, press releases & announcements

5

This document is strictly private, confidential and only for the information of the intended recipients. This document should not be copied,

distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the prior written consent of Hartalega.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hartalega Holdings Bhd published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 962 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2023 645 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2023 2 227 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 9 501 M 2 135 M 2 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 040
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hartalega Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,78 MYR
Average target price 3,95 MYR
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mun Leong Kuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kean Wooi Loh Chief Financial Officer
Kam Hon Kuan Executive Chairman
Wah Choon Leang General Manager-Information Technology
Mei Ling Cheah Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-51.48%2 135
COLOPLAST A/S-27.33%24 385
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED0.72%5 706
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-37.15%2 431
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-13.66%2 064
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-61.97%1 772