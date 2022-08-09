Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HARTA   MYL5168OO009

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

(HARTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-07
2.780 MYR    0.00%
03:06aHARTALEGA BERHAD : Q1 - Quarterly Report for FPE 30 Jun 2022
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Notice of 16th Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Proxy Form 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hartalega Berhad : Q1 - Quarterly Report for FPE 30 Jun 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022

Current

Corresponding

Current

Corresponding

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date

Year-To-Date

30 Jun 2022

30 Jun 2021

30 Jun 2022

30 Jun 2021

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

845,673

3,902,834

845,673

3,902,834

Operating expenses

(693,073)

(1,051,690)

(693,073)

(1,051,690)

Operating Profit

152,600

2,851,144

152,600

2,851,144

Other operating (expenses)/income

(17,309)

29,324

(17,309)

29,324

Profit before interest and tax

135,291

2,880,468

135,291

2,880,468

Finance costs

(1,153)

(1,375)

(1,153)

(1,375)

Profit before tax

134,138

2,879,093

134,138

2,879,093

Taxation

(43,253)

(616,828)

(43,253)

(616,828)

Net profit for the period

90,885

2,262,265

90,885

2,262,265

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation difference for

foreign operations

3,100

(1,388)

3,100

(1,388)

Total comprehensive income for the period

93,985

2,260,877

93,985

2,260,877

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

88,280

2,259,536

88,280

2,259,536

Non-controlling interest

2,605

2,729

2,605

2,729

90,885

2,262,265

90,885

2,262,265

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

84,124

2,258,382

84,124

2,258,382

Non-controlling interest

9,861

2,495

9,861

2,495

93,985

2,260,877

93,985

2,260,877

Earnings per share (sen)

2.58

66.08

2.58

66.08

EPS - Diluted ( sen )

2.58

66.08

2.58

66.08

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)

1

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022

Unaudited

Audited

At 30 Jun 2022

At 31 Mar 2022

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

Non current assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

2,333,936

2,367,032

Capital work in progress

820,541

743,728

Intangible assets

34,176

30,801

Right-of-use assets

4,406

4,923

Deferred tax assets

3,423

3,566

3,196,482

3,150,050

Current assets

Inventories

356,677

396,947

Trade receivables

303,134

338,737

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

119,149

79,870

Tax assets

2,118

2,090

Derivatives

1,326

1,576

Cash and cash equivalents

2,039,293

2,378,127

2,821,697

3,197,347

TOTAL ASSETS

6,018,179

6,347,397

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

1,692,061

1,692,061

Reserves

3,393,759

3,429,246

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

5,085,820

5,121,307

Non-controlling interests

25,250

23,567

Total Equity

5,111,070

5,144,874

Non current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

119,433

136,658

Lease liabilities

2,816

3,190

Deferred tax liabilities

264,741

245,839

386,990

385,687

Current liabilities

Trade payables

91,109

117,910

Other payables and accruals

226,856

260,273

Loans and borrowings

107,687

102,110

Lease liabilities

1,690

1,829

Derivatives

16,021

160

Tax payables

76,756

334,554

520,119

816,836

Total Liabilities

907,109

1,202,523

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

6,018,179

6,347,397

Net assets per share attributable to the owners of the

Company (RM)

1.49

1.50

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)

2

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022

Attributable to Owners of the Company

Share

Treasury

Translation

Retained

Non-controlling

Total

Capital

Shares

Reserve

Profits

Sub Total

Interest

Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

3 Months Ended 30 June 2022

Balance as at 1 April 2022

1,692,061

(97,474)

4,753

3,521,967

5,121,307

23,567

5,144,874

Comprehensive income

Profit for the financial year

-

-

-

88,280

88,280

2,605

90,885

Other comprehensive income

Foreign curreny translation

-

-

(4,156)

-

(4,156)

7,256

3,100

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

(4,156)

88,280

84,124

9,861

93,985

Transaction with owners

Dividends

-

-

-

(119,611)

(119,611)

(8,178)

(127,789)

Acquisition of treasury shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total transaction with owners

-

-

-

(119,611)

(119,611)

(8,178)

(127,789)

Balance as at 30 June 2022

1,692,061

(97,474)

597

3,490,636

5,085,820

25,250

5,111,070

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)

3

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022

Attributable to Owners of the Company

Share

Treasury

Translation

Retained

Non-controlling

Total

Capital

Shares

Reserve

Profits

Sub Total

Interest

Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

3 Months Ended 30 June 2021

Balance as at 1 April 2021

1,692,061

-

6,338

3,276,501

4,974,900

24,212

4,999,112

Comprehensive income

Profit for the financial year

-

-

-

2,259,536

2,259,536

2,729

2,262,265

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign curreny translation

-

-

(1,154)

-

(1,154)

(234)

(1,388)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

(1,154)

2,259,536

2,258,382

2,495

2,260,877

Transaction with owners

Dividends

-

-

-

(605,308)

(605,308)

-

(605,308)

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

(97,474)

-

-

(97,474)

-

(97,474)

Total transaction with owners

-

(97,474)

-

(605,308)

(702,782)

-

(702,782)

Balance as at 30 June 2021

1,692,061

(97,474)

5,184

4,930,729

6,530,500

26,707

6,557,207

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)

4

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022

Current

Corresponding

Year-To-Date

Year-To-Date

30 Jun 2022

30 Jun 2021

RM'000

RM'000

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Profit before tax

134,138

2,879,093

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation

40,570

37,244

Income from fixed income fund

(502)

(6,473)

Interest received

(1,544)

(2,167)

Interest expense

1,153

1,375

Other adjustments

27,083

(44,049)

Operating profit before changes in working capital

200,898

2,865,023

Changes in working capital

Net change in inventories

40,270

(946)

Net change in receivables

(9,136)

(707,910)

Net change in payables

(54,828)

(213,207)

Cash generated from operations

177,204

1,942,960

Tax paid

(281,850)

(320,611)

Net cash (used in)/from operating activities

(104,646)

1,622,349

Cash Flows used in Investing Activities

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

533

172

Addition to:

Property, plant and equipment

(1,509)

(11,325)

Capital work-in-progress

(85,916)

(161,161)

Intangible assets

-

(39)

Income received from fixed income fund

502

6,473

Interest received

1,544

2,167

Net cash used in investing activities

(84,846)

(163,713)

Cash Flows used in Financing Activities

Repayment of term loans

(22,813)

(21,645)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(549)

(529)

Interest paid

(1,117)

(1,344)

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

(97,474)

Dividend paid

(119,611)

(605,308)

Net cash used in financing activities

(144,090)

(726,300)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(333,582)

732,336

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

(5,252)

4,226

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,378,127

2,668,741

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,039,293

3,405,303

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period comprise:

Licensed Fund Management Companies-Fixed income fund

-

2,014,156

Cash in hand and at banks

2,039,293

1,391,147

2,039,293

3,405,303

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hartalega Holdings Bhd published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
03:06aHARTALEGA BERHAD : Q1 - Quarterly Report for FPE 30 Jun 2022
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Notice of 16th Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Proxy Form 2022
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Annual Report Request Form 2022
PU
07/29HARTALEGA BERHAD : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
07/21HARTALEGA BERHAD : Share Buy-back Statement 2022
PU
07/05Hartalega Holdings Berhad Appoints Mr. Yap Seng Chong as Independent and Non Executive ..
CI
07/05Hartalega Holdings Berhad Announces the Redesignation of Dato Tan Guan Cheong from Inde..
CI
07/05Hartalega Holdings Berhad Appoints Mr. Yap Seng Chong as Member of Audit Committee
CI
07/05Hartalega Holdings Berhad Announces Re-Designation of Rebecca Fatima Sta. Maria from Me..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 962 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2023 645 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2023 2 227 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 9 501 M 2 135 M 2 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 040
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hartalega Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,78 MYR
Average target price 3,95 MYR
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mun Leong Kuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kean Wooi Loh Chief Financial Officer
Kam Hon Kuan Executive Chairman
Wah Choon Leang General Manager-Information Technology
Mei Ling Cheah Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-51.48%2 135
COLOPLAST A/S-27.92%24 032
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED4.01%5 892
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-37.15%2 440
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-13.66%2 079
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-61.97%1 816