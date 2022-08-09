Hartalega Berhad : Q1 - Quarterly Report for FPE 30 Jun 2022
08/09/2022 | 03:06am EDT
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022
Current
Corresponding
Current
Corresponding
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Year-To-Date
Year-To-Date
30 Jun 2022
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2022
30 Jun 2021
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
845,673
3,902,834
845,673
3,902,834
Operating expenses
(693,073)
(1,051,690)
(693,073)
(1,051,690)
Operating Profit
152,600
2,851,144
152,600
2,851,144
Other operating (expenses)/income
(17,309)
29,324
(17,309)
29,324
Profit before interest and tax
135,291
2,880,468
135,291
2,880,468
Finance costs
(1,153)
(1,375)
(1,153)
(1,375)
Profit before tax
134,138
2,879,093
134,138
2,879,093
Taxation
(43,253)
(616,828)
(43,253)
(616,828)
Net profit for the period
90,885
2,262,265
90,885
2,262,265
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation difference for
foreign operations
3,100
(1,388)
3,100
(1,388)
Total comprehensive income for the period
93,985
2,260,877
93,985
2,260,877
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
88,280
2,259,536
88,280
2,259,536
Non-controlling interest
2,605
2,729
2,605
2,729
90,885
2,262,265
90,885
2,262,265
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
84,124
2,258,382
84,124
2,258,382
Non-controlling interest
9,861
2,495
9,861
2,495
93,985
2,260,877
93,985
2,260,877
Earnings per share (sen)
2.58
66.08
2.58
66.08
EPS - Diluted ( sen )
2.58
66.08
2.58
66.08
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022
Unaudited
Audited
At 30 Jun 2022
At 31 Mar 2022
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
Non current assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
2,333,936
2,367,032
Capital work in progress
820,541
743,728
Intangible assets
34,176
30,801
Right-of-use assets
4,406
4,923
Deferred tax assets
3,423
3,566
3,196,482
3,150,050
Current assets
Inventories
356,677
396,947
Trade receivables
303,134
338,737
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
119,149
79,870
Tax assets
2,118
2,090
Derivatives
1,326
1,576
Cash and cash equivalents
2,039,293
2,378,127
2,821,697
3,197,347
TOTAL ASSETS
6,018,179
6,347,397
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
1,692,061
1,692,061
Reserves
3,393,759
3,429,246
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
5,085,820
5,121,307
Non-controlling interests
25,250
23,567
Total Equity
5,111,070
5,144,874
Non current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
119,433
136,658
Lease liabilities
2,816
3,190
Deferred tax liabilities
264,741
245,839
386,990
385,687
Current liabilities
Trade payables
91,109
117,910
Other payables and accruals
226,856
260,273
Loans and borrowings
107,687
102,110
Lease liabilities
1,690
1,829
Derivatives
16,021
160
Tax payables
76,756
334,554
520,119
816,836
Total Liabilities
907,109
1,202,523
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
6,018,179
6,347,397
Net assets per share attributable to the owners of the
Company (RM)
1.49
1.50
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022
Attributable to Owners of the Company
Share
Treasury
Translation
Retained
Non-controlling
Total
Capital
Shares
Reserve
Profits
Sub Total
Interest
Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
3 Months Ended 30 June 2022
Balance as at 1 April 2022
1,692,061
(97,474)
4,753
3,521,967
5,121,307
23,567
5,144,874
Comprehensive income
Profit for the financial year
-
-
-
88,280
88,280
2,605
90,885
Other comprehensive income
Foreign curreny translation
-
-
(4,156)
-
(4,156)
7,256
3,100
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
(4,156)
88,280
84,124
9,861
93,985
Transaction with owners
Dividends
-
-
-
(119,611)
(119,611)
(8,178)
(127,789)
Acquisition of treasury shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total transaction with owners
-
-
-
(119,611)
(119,611)
(8,178)
(127,789)
Balance as at 30 June 2022
1,692,061
(97,474)
597
3,490,636
5,085,820
25,250
5,111,070
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022
Attributable to Owners of the Company
Share
Treasury
Translation
Retained
Non-controlling
Total
Capital
Shares
Reserve
Profits
Sub Total
Interest
Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
3 Months Ended 30 June 2021
Balance as at 1 April 2021
1,692,061
-
6,338
3,276,501
4,974,900
24,212
4,999,112
Comprehensive income
Profit for the financial year
-
-
-
2,259,536
2,259,536
2,729
2,262,265
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign curreny translation
-
-
(1,154)
-
(1,154)
(234)
(1,388)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
(1,154)
2,259,536
2,258,382
2,495
2,260,877
Transaction with owners
Dividends
-
-
-
(605,308)
(605,308)
-
(605,308)
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
(97,474)
-
-
(97,474)
-
(97,474)
Total transaction with owners
-
(97,474)
-
(605,308)
(702,782)
-
(702,782)
Balance as at 30 June 2021
1,692,061
(97,474)
5,184
4,930,729
6,530,500
26,707
6,557,207
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022
Current
Corresponding
Year-To-Date
Year-To-Date
30 Jun 2022
30 Jun 2021
RM'000
RM'000
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit before tax
134,138
2,879,093
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation
40,570
37,244
Income from fixed income fund
(502)
(6,473)
Interest received
(1,544)
(2,167)
Interest expense
1,153
1,375
Other adjustments
27,083
(44,049)
Operating profit before changes in working capital
200,898
2,865,023
Changes in working capital
Net change in inventories
40,270
(946)
Net change in receivables
(9,136)
(707,910)
Net change in payables
(54,828)
(213,207)
Cash generated from operations
177,204
1,942,960
Tax paid
(281,850)
(320,611)
Net cash (used in)/from operating activities
(104,646)
1,622,349
Cash Flows used in Investing Activities
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
533
172
Addition to:
Property, plant and equipment
(1,509)
(11,325)
Capital work-in-progress
(85,916)
(161,161)
Intangible assets
-
(39)
Income received from fixed income fund
502
6,473
Interest received
1,544
2,167
Net cash used in investing activities
(84,846)
(163,713)
Cash Flows used in Financing Activities
Repayment of term loans
(22,813)
(21,645)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(549)
(529)
Interest paid
(1,117)
(1,344)
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
(97,474)
Dividend paid
(119,611)
(605,308)
Net cash used in financing activities
(144,090)
(726,300)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(333,582)
732,336
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(5,252)
4,226
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,378,127
2,668,741
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,039,293
3,405,303
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period comprise:
Licensed Fund Management Companies-Fixed income fund
-
2,014,156
Cash in hand and at banks
2,039,293
1,391,147
2,039,293
3,405,303
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)
