Hartalega Berhad : Q1 - Quarterly Report for FPE 30 Jun 2022

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Registration No. 200601022130 (741883-X)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022

Current Corresponding Current Corresponding Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year-To-Date Year-To-Date 30 Jun 2022 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2022 30 Jun 2021 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 845,673 3,902,834 845,673 3,902,834 Operating expenses (693,073) (1,051,690) (693,073) (1,051,690) Operating Profit 152,600 2,851,144 152,600 2,851,144 Other operating (expenses)/income (17,309) 29,324 (17,309) 29,324 Profit before interest and tax 135,291 2,880,468 135,291 2,880,468 Finance costs (1,153) (1,375) (1,153) (1,375) Profit before tax 134,138 2,879,093 134,138 2,879,093 Taxation (43,253) (616,828) (43,253) (616,828) Net profit for the period 90,885 2,262,265 90,885 2,262,265 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation difference for foreign operations 3,100 (1,388) 3,100 (1,388) Total comprehensive income for the period 93,985 2,260,877 93,985 2,260,877 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 88,280 2,259,536 88,280 2,259,536 Non-controlling interest 2,605 2,729 2,605 2,729 90,885 2,262,265 90,885 2,262,265 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 84,124 2,258,382 84,124 2,258,382 Non-controlling interest 9,861 2,495 9,861 2,495 93,985 2,260,877 93,985 2,260,877 Earnings per share (sen) 2.58 66.08 2.58 66.08 EPS - Diluted ( sen ) 2.58 66.08 2.58 66.08

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying notes attached to this interim financial report.)