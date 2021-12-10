Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HARTA   MYL5168OO009

HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

(HARTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Glove warns of weak demand as profit slumps; shares fall

12/10/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Newly-made gloves are pictured inside Top Glove factory in Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove said on Friday its profit for the first quarter was nearly wiped out and it expected the business environment in the near term to be challenging as competition intensified amid slowing demand for medical gloves.

The news sent its shares down 9.5%.

The world's largest medical glove maker was among the early beneficiaries of the pandemic as demand for its protective rubber gloves surged with rising infections.

The company bet that the momentum would help it in a planned $1.9 billion listing in Hong Kong, but it had to slash that amount as its Kuala Lumpur-based stock slumped as the pandemic waned and the United States imposed a year-long ban on the company's products over alleged forced labour https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-seizes-shipment-malaysias-top-glove-over-forced-labour-concerns-2021-05-13.

The ban was lifted in September https://www.reuters.com/business/malaysias-top-glove-says-cleared-resume-business-with-us-2021-09-10.

"The group saw a decrease in sales volume in the current quarter, which was attributed to increased competition and supply, owing to expansion by existing players and entrance of new players," Top Glove said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The company's rivals include Hartalega Holdings , Supermax Corp and Kossan Rubber.

Falling demand compared to last year, when the pandemic was much more intense, and the U.S. ban had already pushed Top Glove's shares down 60% this year before Friday's results release.

Top Glove said its net profit for the September-November quarter plunged 92% from a year earlier to 185.7 million ringgit ($44.04 million).

Revenue tumbled 67% to 1.58 billion ringgit.

The company said average selling prices fell and customers were replenishing stocks cautiously as they expected a further decline in glove prices.

Still, it said that it expected sales volumes to improve in the coming quarters as it gradually resumes exports to the United States.

"We have recovered very strongly (in the United States) due to our close follow up and our long-term relationships with many of our customers," Managing Director Lee Kim Meow said on a post-earnings conference call.

($1=4.2170 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Additional reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore ; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Susan Fenton)

By Liz Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD -2.61% 5.59 End-of-day quote.-53.95%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.36% 6410.145 Real-time Quote.9.77%
SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD -3.85% 1.5 End-of-day quote.-75.04%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. -2.40% 2.44 End-of-day quote.-60.13%
All news about HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
03:30aTop Glove warns of weak demand as profit slumps; shares fall
RE
11/30Top Glove Retreats on Drop in Short Covering, Easing Fears on Omicron
DJ
11/29Top Glove, Other Glove Makers Soar on Omicron Fears
DJ
11/26New Covid-19 Variant Drives Rally in Malaysia Glove Stocks
DJ
11/11Malaysia Glove Stocks Draw Renewed Buying Interest as Covid Resurges in Europe
DJ
11/03Hartalega Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/02Hartalega Holdings Berhad Declares First Single Tier Dividend for the Financial Year En..
CI
11/02Hartalega Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
09/23Hartalega Holdings Berhad Changes Registered Address from B-25-2, Block B, Jaya One, No..
CI
09/10U.S. lifts import ban on Malaysia's Top Glove over forced labour concerns
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 451 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
Net income 2022 3 566 M 846 M 846 M
Net cash 2022 3 067 M 727 M 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,23x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 18 864 M 4 473 M 4 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 8 548
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Hartalega Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,52 MYR
Average target price 6,35 MYR
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mun Leong Kuan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kean Wooi Loh Chief Financial Officer
Kam Hon Kuan Executive Chairman
Wah Choon Leang General Manager-Information Technology
Mei Ling Cheah Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-53.95%4 473
COLOPLAST A/S15.91%34 783
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-38.24%6 485
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.98%5 167
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-60.13%4 575
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-15.67%3 872