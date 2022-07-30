Hartford Financial Services : 2Q22 Webcast Transcript

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FQ2 2022 EARNINGS CALL JUL 29, 2022

Presentation

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our call and webcast on second quarter 2022 earnings. Yesterday, we reported results and posted all of the earnings-related materials on our website. For the call today, our speakers are Chris Swift, Chairman and CEO of The Hartford; Beth Costello, Chief Financial Officer; and Doug Elliot, President. Following their prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A period.

Christopher Jerome Swift

Chairman & CEO

Thank you for joining us this morning. We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance which demonstrates that our strategy and investments we have made in our businesses have established The Hartford as a proven and consistent performer. Core earnings for the quarter were $714 million or $2.15 per diluted share.

Book value per diluted share excluding AOCI was $52.12, and our 12-month core earnings ROE was an outstanding

14%. During the quarter, we were pleased to return $577 million to shareholders through share repurchases and common dividends. With our outlook for continued strong financial performance and capital generation, the Board has authorized a new share repurchase program of $3 billion, effective August 1, 2022, through year-end 2024.

Together, our strategy, superior execution and prudent capital management demonstrate The Hartford's commitment to long-term value creation through sustained profitable growth, continued investment in our businesses and return of excess capital to shareholders. We are producing excellent results in a very dynamic macroeconomic environment. As we look forward to the second half of 2022, while there are some mixed economic signals, combined with geopolitical tensions and Fed policy uncertainty, The Hartford continues to be well positioned to manage margins and returns successfully.

As we all know, within the U.S., we are experiencing historic levels of inflation, which has resulted in accelerated monetary policy tightening. These conditions appear to be pushing the U.S. economy into a lower growth environment or possibly a mild recession. However, this is occurring against the unique backdrop of low unemployment and strong corporate and consumer balance sheets. These conditions are very different from those that existed during 2008 when the recession was driven by credit imbalances across the economy, high unemployment and heavily leveraged balance sheets.

The Hartford is also a very different company today. We have well-performing businesses, enhanced capabilities, a diversified portfolio of P&C and Group Benefit products and a stronger balance sheet, including a high-quality investment

