THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FQ2 2024 EARNINGS CALL JUL 26, 2024

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Hartford Financial Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Susan Spivak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Susan Spivak Bernstein

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our call and webcast on second quarter 2024 earnings.

Yesterday, we reported results and posted all of the earnings-related materials on our website. Now I'd like to introduce our speakers. To start, we have Chris Swift, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Beth Costello, our Chief Financial Officer.

After their prepared remarks, we will begin taking your questions. Also to assist us with your questions are several members of our management team.

Just a few comments before Chris begins. Today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could be materially different. We do not assume any obligation to update information or forward-looking statements provided on this call. Investors should also consider the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from these statements. A detailed description of those risks and uncertainties can be found in our SEC filings.

Our commentary today includes non-GAAP financial measures. Explanations and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in our SEC filings as well as in the news release and financial supplement. Finally, please note that no portion of this conference call may be reproduced or rebroadcast in any form without The Hartford's prior written consent. Replays of this webcast and an official transcript will be available on The Hartford's website for 1 year.

I'll now turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher Jerome Swift

Chairman & CEO

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. The Hartford's second quarter results were outstanding, contributing to excellent financial performance in the first half of the year. These results reflect the effectiveness of our strategy and ongoing investments

to differentiate The Hartford in the marketplace. We remain focused on disciplined underwriting and pricing execution, expanding product and distribution breadth, developing exceptional talent and delivering a superior customer experience.

Highlights from the second quarter include top line growth in commercial lines of 11% and with strong renewal written price increases and an underlying combined ratio of 87.4, personal Lines top line growth of 14%, with improving margins, an exceptional Group Benefits core earnings margin of 10% and solid performance in our investment portfolio. All of these items contributed to an outstanding and industry-leading, trailing 12-month core earnings ROE of 17.4%.

I'm also pleased to announce that with continued strong capital generation from our businesses, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of $3.3 billion. We will continue to balance growth, investing in our businesses and returning excess capital to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.

Now let me share a few details from the quarter. Commercial Lines produced exceptional results with double-digit top line growth and an underlying combined ratio below 90 for the 13th straight quarter. We are using our industry-leading underwriting tools, pricing expertise and data science advancements to drive profitable double-digit new business growth. Retention was steady and the broader economic environment remains conducive for growth.

In Small Commercial, with our unique and superior market position, industry-leading products, unmatched customer experience and unrivaled pricing accuracy; we continue to deliver exceptional results, including strong top line growth and outstanding margins. New business premium was a record, up 23% in the quarter, in part driven by a 36% increase in quotes and nearly 90% growth in E&S binding, where we continue to see tremendous opportunity. With another quarter of exceptional results and relentless advancement of our capabilities, I remain incredibly bullish on the outlook for our Small Commercial business.

Copyright © 2024 S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. All Rights reserved.