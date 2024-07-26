SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about The Hartford's future results of operations. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those discussed in The Hartford's news release issued on July 25, 2024, The Hartford's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, The Hartford's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.

The discussion in this presentation of The Hartford's financial performance includes financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the appendix to this presentation, the news release issued on July 25, 2024 and The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for second quarter 2024 and previous periods which are available at the Investor Relations section of The Hartford's website at https://ir.thehartford.com.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media channels to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://ir.thehartford.com.