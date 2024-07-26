The Hartford's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements made in this presentation should be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about The Hartford's future results of operations. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ, including those discussed in The Hartford's news release issued on July 25, 2024, The Hartford's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, The Hartford's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this presentation, which speaks as of today's date.

The discussion in this presentation of The Hartford's financial performance includes financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the appendix to this presentation, the news release issued on July 25, 2024 and The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for second quarter 2024 and previous periods which are available at the Investor Relations section of The Hartford's website at https://ir.thehartford.com.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media channels to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

THE HARTFORD

Diversified insurer with core strengths and market leadership

Market leader in desirable segments with high return characteristics

Delivering consistently strong results across diversified businesses with significant contribution from investment portfolio

Leveraging core strengths of underwriting excellence, risk management, claims, products and distribution

Investing in differentiating capabilities to strengthen competitive advantage to enable profitable growth

Ethics, people and performance driven culture

Hartford Funds

Other

4%

1%

Personal

Lines

14%

Revenue

Contribution Across

Our Segments1,2 Commercial Lines 54%

Group Benefits

27%

Unique portfolio of complementary underwriting businesses all contributing to our success.

Revenue contribution is for the trailing 12-months for the period ended June 30, 2024

3

2 "Other" includes revenue of $67 million for Property & Casualty Other Operations and $126 million for Corporate

SECOND QUARTER 2024 - DISCIPLINED EXECUTION

The Hartford delivered…

Growth:

P&C net written premium growth of 12%, including 11% in Commercial Lines and 14% in Personal Lines

Group Benefits fully insured ongoing premium growth of 2%

Profitability:

Commercial Lines combined ratio of 89.8 and underlying combined ratio1 of 87.4

Group Benefits core earnings margin1 of 10.0%

Balance sheet & capital management:

Proactive capital management - repurchased $350 million of shares and paid $140 million in common stockholder dividends

Year to date, the company has returned $981 million to stockholders including $700 million in share repurchases and $281 million in common stockholder dividends paid

Announced new $3.3 billion share repurchase authorization effective through 2026

Superior risk-adjusted returns:

17.4% core earnings return on equity (ROE)1,3

High Quality Investment Portfolio:

A+ average credit rating with net investment income of $602 million, before tax, benefiting from a higher level of invested assets, the impact of reinvesting at higher rates, and a higher yield on variable-rate securities

Maximizing Value Creation for All Stakeholders

Book Value Per Diluted Share

(ex AOCI)1,2

$61.71

$60

$58.83

$55

$53.66

$50.87

$50

$45

$40

2021

2022

2023

2Q24

Core Earnings ROE1,3

18%

17.4%

17%

15.8%

16%

15%

14.5%

14%

13%

12.7%

12%

11%

10%

9%

2021

2022

2023

2Q24

Denotes financial measure not calculated based on GAAP

2

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4

3

ROE based on trailing 12-month average common equity, ex. AOCI and trailing 12-month core earnings

2Q24 CORE EARNINGS1 OF $750 MILLION, EPS1,2 OF $2.50, ROE1,3 OF 17.4%

Core Earnings (loss) By Segment ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q24

2Q23

Change4

Commercial Lines

$551

$493

12%

Personal Lines

(4)

(57)

93%

P&C Other Operations

14

10

40%

Property & Casualty Total

561

446

26%

Group Benefits

178

133

34%

Hartford Funds

43

44

(2)%

Sub-total

782

623

26%

Corporate

(32)

(35)

9%

Core earnings

750

588

28%

Net realized gains (losses), before tax

(58)

(53)

(9)%

Restructuring and other costs, before tax

-

(3)

100%

Integration and other non-recurring M&A costs, before tax

(2)

(2)

-%

Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax

37

-

NM

Income tax benefit (expense)

6

12

(50)%

Net income available to common stockholders

733

542

35%

Add back: Preferred stock dividends

5

5

-%

Net Income

$738

$547

35%

Core earnings per diluted share

$2.50

$1.88

33%

Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share

$2.44

$1.73

41%

Wtd. avg. diluted shares outstanding

299.9

313.3

(4)%

Common shares outstanding and dilutive potential common shares

298.4

311.0

(4)%

Book value per diluted share

$51.43

$44.43

16%

Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI)1

$61.71

$55.76

11%

Net income ROE, last 12 months

19.8%

14.4%

5.4 pts

Core earnings ROE, last 12 months

17.4%

13.6%

3.8 pts

1 Denotes financial measure not calculated based on GAAP

2 Core earnings per diluted share (EPS)

5

3 Core earnings ROE

4 The Hartford defines increases or decreases greater than or equal to 200%, or changes from a net gain to a net loss position, or vice versa, as

"NM" or not meaningful

2Q24 KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS VS. 2Q23

PROPERTY & CASUALTY

Strong contribution from Commercial Lines with growth across the segment

Written premiums

Combined ratio (%)

Underlying combined ratio1 (%)

$4.5B

12%

93.6

2.6 pts

89.5

1.6 pts

Commercial Lines

$3.5B

11%

89.8

1.4 pts.

87.4

0.9 pts.

Small Commercial

$1.4B

8%

88.7

2.1 pts.

86.8

2.9 pts.

Middle & Large Commercial

$1.1B

13%

95.9

2.3 pts.

89.6

0.9 pts.

Global Specialty

$1.0B

14%

83.4

3.9 pts.

85.2

0.2 pts.

Personal Lines

$913M

14%

107.4

7.5 pts.

96.7

5.0 pts.

Auto2

$617M

14%

105.4

11.0 pts.

104.9

6.9 pts.

Homeowners

$296M

14%

114.5

0.6 pts.

77.8

1.8 pts

Group Benefits

Core earnings margin1 of 10.0% and an increase in premiums deliver profitable growth

Fully Insured Ongoing Premiums

Core earnings margin

Life loss ratio (%)

Disability loss ratio (%)

$1.6B

2%

10.0%

2.4 pts.

74.9%

9.2 pts.

67.1%

0.1 pts.

1

Denotes financial measure not calculated based on GAAP

6

2

Taking into consideration the adverse accident year development that was booked in the second quarter of 2023 for the first quarter of 2023, the second quarter auto underlying combined ratio of 111.8 would be 2.9 points lower

COMMERCIAL LINES

Strong contributions from each business continue to deliver profitable growth

Written premiums of $3.5 billion in 2Q24 were up 11% from 2Q23 with increases across the segment, including strong double-digit new business growth in Small Commercial and Middle Market and the effect of renewal written price increases

Excluding workers' compensation, renewal written price increases of 9.5% is up 20 bps from 1Q24. Workers' compensation renewal written pricing between 2Q24 and 1Q24 was relatively flat

Combined ratio of 89.8 in 2Q24 compared to 91.2 in 2Q23 and underlying combined ratio1 of 87.4 in 2Q24 compared to 88.3 in 2Q23

Underlying combined ratio of 87.4 improved from 88.3 in 2Q23 primarily due to a 0.7 point decrease in the underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio1

Commercial Lines Combined Ratio3

91.2 90.2 84.7 90.1 89.8

CAY CATs and PYD

Expense Ratio

CAY Losses and

LAE4 Before CATs

  1. Denotes financial measure not calculated based on GAAP
  2. Excludes Middle Market loss sensitive and programs businesses, Global Re, offshore energy policies, credit and political risk insurance

..policies, political violence.and terrorism policies, and any business under which the managing agent of our Lloyd's Syndicate 1221 delegates

..underwriting authority to coverholders and other.third parties

  1. Combined ratio includes policyholder dividends ratio
  2. Loss adjustment expense (LAE)
  3. Commercial Lines written premiums include immaterial amounts from Other Commercial

Commercial Lines Renewal Written Pricing %

Commercial Lines2

Commercial Lines, ex. Workers' Comp2

Commercial Lines Written Premiums5

($ in millions)

Small Commercial

Middle & Large Commercial

Global Specialty

7

PERSONAL LINES

Double-digit rate actions being taken to address higher auto claim loss costs

Written premiums of $913 million increased by 14% compared to 2Q23

Renewal written price increase in auto of 23.5% in 2Q24 compared to 25.5% in 1Q24, and in home, 14.9% in 2Q24 compared to 15.2% in 1Q24

Combined ratio of 107.4 in 2Q24 improved from 114.9 in 2Q23, primarily due to 3.6 points of more favorable PYD and a 5.8 point improvement in the underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio1

Underlying combined ratio1 of 96.7 improved from 101.7 in 2Q23 primarily due to improvement in the underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio in auto and homeowners driven by the impact of earned pricing increases

Personal Lines Renewal Written Price Increase %

Homeowners

Auto

114.9

Personal Lines Combined Ratio

107.9 101.2 101.6 107.4

CAY CATs and PYD

Expense Ratio

CAY Losses and LAE

Before CATs

Written Premiums

($ in millions)

Homeowners

Auto

8

Denotes financial measure not calculated based on GAAP

GROUP BENEFITS

Stellar results in 2Q24 driven by improvement in Life loss ratio

Core earnings margin1 of 10.0% increased from 7.6% in 2Q23 largely driven by improvement in the group life loss ratio

The loss ratio of 68.9% improved 3.2 points from 2Q23:

Group life loss ratio of 74.9 improved 9.2 points largely driven by lower claim severity experience

Group disability loss ratio of 67.1 was essentially flat with second quarter 2023, driven by lower long-term disability claim incidence and a higher New York paid family leave risk adjustment benefit, offset primarily by a higher loss ratio in paid family and medical leave products

2Q24 fully insured ongoing premiums increased 2%, including an increase in exposure on existing accounts, new business sales, and persistency in excess of 90%, though slightly below the prior year period

Loss Ratio

Core Earnings1 and Core Earnings Margin

($ in millions)

Fully Insured Ongoing Premiums & Growth

($ in millions)

9

Denotes financial measure not calculated based on GAAP

HARTFORD FUNDS

High return, fee generating business

Total AUM4

($ in billions)

Core earnings1 of $43 million in 2Q24 compared to $44 million in 2Q23

Mutual fund and Exchange-traded funds (ETF) net outflows of $1.1 billion in 2Q24, compared with net outflows of $1.3 billion in 2Q23

55% of overall funds are outperforming peers on a 1-year basis3, 53% on a 3-year basis3, 57% on a 5-year basis3 and 61% on a 10-year basis3

41% of funds are rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar as of June 30, 2024

  • 83% are rated 3 stars or better

Mutual Fund and ETF Net Flows2

($ in millions)

Mutual Fund and ETF AUM

Third-Party Life and Annuity Separate Account AUM5

1

Denotes financial measure not calculated based on GAAP

2

Includes Mutual fund AUM (mutual funds sold through retail, bank trust, registered investment advisor and 529 plan channels) and ETFs.

0.Excludes third-party Life and Annuity Separate Account

3

Hartford Funds (non HLS) and ETFs on Morningstar net of fees basis at June 30, 2024

10

4

Includes Mutual Fund, ETF and third-party life and annuity separate account AUM as of end of period

5 Represents AUM of the life and annuity business sold in May 2018 that are still managed by Hartford Funds

